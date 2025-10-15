Crypto Market Update: Corporate Bitcoin Treasuries Jump to US$117 Billion
Bitcoin and Ether prices are down amid market volatility, but experts see the bull market continuing. Elsewhere in the crypto space, OwlTing received approval to list on the Nasdaq.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (October 15) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Bitcoin and Ether price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$112,274, a 1.2 percent decrease in 24 hours. Its lowest valuation of the day was US$110,392, and its highest was US$112,241.
Bitcoin price performance, October 15, 2025.
Chart via TradingView.
Analysts maintain that market resilience and institutional demand persist despite the largest liquidation event in the cryptocurrency’s history last week. In his weekly commentary, Bitwise Asset Management’s Matt Hougan notes that while panic is often signaled by a flood of investor communications, this time “it was crickets.”
He observed, “professional investors largely ignored the news,” despite media and social media buzz.
Hougan added that the market may remain jittery in the near term as liquidity providers typically pull back after major volatility, which can cause exaggerated price moves.
However, he expressed confidence that “over time, the market will catch its breath and renew its attention on crypto’s fundamentals,” leading him to believe “the bull market will continue apace.”
While fundamentals and ongoing institutional demand sustain optimism, the market stands at a critical point where a near-term correction remains a real possibility before the bull market can continue.
Technical analysts warn of downside risks, with a rising wedge pattern and a key support level at US$102,000. A breakdown could trigger a 34 percent correction to US$74,000.
Ether (ETH) was priced at US$3,983.03, a 3 percent decrease in 24 hours. Its lowest valuation of the day was US$3,944.17, and its highest was US$4,096.90. Analysts are bullish on Ether, with some projecting a potential rally to US$5,200, citing the Ethereum Foundation’s new privacy initiative as a critical catalyst.
The “Privacy Cluster,” a 47 person research and engineering team, aims to embed protocol-level privacy features, including private payments, decentralized identity and zero-knowledge infrastructure, directly into Ethereum’s architecture.
Altcoin price update
- Solana (SOL) was priced at US$194.76, a decrease of 2.4 percent over the last 24 hours and its lowest valuation of the day. Its highest was US$204.32.
- XRP was trading for US$2.41, a decrease of 2.9 percent over the last 24 hours to its lowest valuation of the day. Its highest was US$2.50.
Crypto derivatives and market indicators
Bitcoin derivatives metrics indicate a cautious and consolidating market.
Liquidations have totaled approximately US$10.4 million in the last four hours, with long positions making up a slight majority, signaling continued risk aversion among traders. Ether liquidations showed a divergent pattern, totaling US$20.67 million, the overwhelming majority of which were long positions.
Futures open interest for Bitcoin has decreased by 0.09 percent to US$72.62 billion, and Ether futures open interest moved by +0.95 percent to US$46.64 billion, reflecting market consolidation and repositioning.
The perpetual funding rate for Bitcoin and Ether was 0.003, indicating a neutral to slightly bullish market sentiment.
Bitcoin’s RSI stood at 39.63, indicating that it is in a bearish or neutral momentum phase but not yet deeply oversold.
Fear and Greed Index snapshot
CMC's Crypto Fear & Greed Index has dipped back into fear territory after shifting in between neutral for the past few weeks. The index currently stands around 37.
CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index, Bitcoin price and Bitcoin volume.
Chart via CoinMarketCap.
Today's crypto news to know
OwlTing announces Nasdaq listing
Taiwanese fintech company OwlTing has received approval to list directly on the Nasdaq Global Market.
Operating under its parent entity, OBOOK Holdings, OwlTing will trade under the ticker symbol "OWLS," and will mark its first trading day on the Nasdaq by ringing the opening bell on Thursday (October 16).
This direct listing approach allows OwlTing to avoid issuing new shares, thereby preventing dilution of existing shareholders’ equity and signaling steadfast confidence in its valuation and growth strategy.
Founded by Darren Wang, OwlTing launched its flagship product, OwlPay, in 2023. OwlPay enables businesses globally to transact using stablecoins such as USDC or traditional fiat currencies. The company aims to leverage its Nasdaq listing to expand its global footprint while emphasizing financial transparency and regulatory compliance.
Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to add US$14 billion in government-held Bitcoin
The US government is preparing to retain approximately 127,271 BTC, valued at US$14.2 billion, as part of the country's newly established Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.
These assets were confiscated in a joint US-UK crypto fraud case tied to Chen Zhi of the Cambodia-based Prince Group.
Instead of selling the Bitcoin, authorities plan to hold it long term, with Executive Order 2025 mandating that crypto forfeited in criminal or civil cases be allocated to the reserve rather than auctioned. The coins are expected to complement ongoing institutional accumulation and exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows, potentially strengthening broader market stability. Analysts note this move may bolster Bitcoin’s perception as a viable state-held asset.
Corporate Bitcoin holdings surge to US$117 billion
Bitwise data indicates public companies significantly increased their Bitcoin exposure in the third quarter of the year, with the total holdings of corporate treasuries reaching US$117 billion.
In total, 172 firms now hold more than 1.02 million BTC, up nearly 40 percent from the prior quarter.
Michael Saylor's Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) remains the largest holder with 640,031 BTC, while newer entrants like Metaplanet (TSE:3350,OTCQX:MTPLF) have more than doubled their positions. Analysts say the trend reflects a strategic pivot, with firms treating Bitcoin as both a hedge and a long-term treasury reserve.
Public companies led the accumulation, adding roughly 193,000 BTC, far outpacing private firms and ETFs.
BLESS token sees major price surge
The Bless token (BLESS) reached an all-time high of US$0.1652 on Wednesday, representing an increase of over 230 percent in 24 hours and about 390 percent from its earlier lower price of US$0.0234.
The surge was accompanied by an increase in trading volume, with 24 hour volume soaring to approximately US$101 million, bringing the market capitalization to over US$200 million. The rally has been attributed to several catalysts, including Binance Alpha listing speculation, the project roadmap featuring GPU-ready nodes and fiat on-ramps.
NYC launches nation’s first municipal crypto office
New York City Mayor Eric Adams established an Office of Digital Assets and Blockchain, appointing Moises Rendon as executive director. Adams, an early Bitcoin and Ether recipient of his mayoral salary, emphasized the potential for digital assets to expand opportunities for underbanked communities. The office aims to promote responsible innovation, coordinate municipal policy and position NYC as a global crypto hub.
Erebor receives US regulatory approval
Erebor, a financial services company backed by Peter Thiel, has received preliminary US regulatory approval to launch, potentially filling the void left by Silicon Valley Bank's 2023 collapse.
While a banking charter has been secured, several compliance and security hurdles remain before operations can begin, a process that could take months. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency confirmed the approval, with Comptroller Jonathan V. Gould stating that "permissible digital asset activities ... have a place in the federal banking system if conducted in a safe and sound manner."
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
