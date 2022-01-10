Replacement TR-1: Amended reference to ‘details of person subject to the notification obligation' and ‘full name of shareholder', which should have read ‘G10 Capital Ltd' and ‘La Mancha Fund SCSp' respectively and amended reference to ‘voting rights attached to shares', which should have read ‘indirect'. Corrected TR-1 set out in full below TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings This ...

HZM:CA,HZM:LN