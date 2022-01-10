Nickel Investing News
Replacement TR-1: Amended reference to 'details of person subject to the notification obligation' and 'full name of shareholder', which should have read 'G10 Capital Ltd' and 'La Mancha Fund SCSp' respectively and amended reference to 'voting rights attached to shares', which should have read 'indirect'. Corrected TR-1 set out in full below

Replacement TR-1: Amended reference to ‘details of person subject to the notification obligation' and ‘full name of shareholder(s)', which should have read ‘G10 Capital Ltd' and ‘La Mancha Fund SCSp' respectively and amended reference to ‘voting rights attached to shares', which should have read ‘indirect'. Corrected TR-1 set out in full below

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

Horizonte Minerals plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name G10 Capital Ltd
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name La Mancha Fund SCSp
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 12/22/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 12/22/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

 Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 19.9% 0 19.9% 759,128,764 ordinary shares
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0 0 0

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

 Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary shares 759,128,764 19.9%
SUBTOTAL 8. A

759,128,764

19.9%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x		 Exercise/Conversion Period xi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x		 Exercise/ Conversion Period xi Physical or cash Settlement xii Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
La Mancha Fund SCSp 19.9% 0 19.9%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
Correction of a previous notification.
Place of completion London, UK
Date of completion 10 January 2022

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC



Horizonte Minerals HZM:CA HZM:LN Nickel Investing
HZM:CA,HZM:LN
