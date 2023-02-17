The Conversation (0)
Satori Resources Inc.
TSXV:BUD
Press Releases
More Press Releases
Satori Resources Inc is a mining exploration company operating in Canada. It is mainly engaged in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company holds an interest in the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project which targets the exploration of gold. Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project is in Flin Flon, Manitoba within the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.