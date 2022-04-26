CoinAnalyst Corp. announces that it has changed its auditor from Stern & Lovrics LLP to Bassi & Karimjee LLP, Chartered Accountants effective April 25, 2022.The Former Auditor resigned effective as of April 25, 2022, at the Company's request, and the Company's board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders. ...

COYX:CC