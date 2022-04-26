Blockchain Investing News

CoinAnalyst Corp. announces that it has changed its auditor from Stern & Lovrics LLP to Bassi & Karimjee LLP, Chartered Accountants effective April 25, 2022.The Former Auditor resigned effective as of April 25, 2022, at the Company's request, and the Company's board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders. ...

The Former Auditor resigned effective as of April 25, 2022, at the Company's request, and the Company's board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders.

There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period nor any reportable events as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") in connection with the audits of the Company's most recently completed financial year or any preceding period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. The change of auditor notice required under NI 51-102, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile within the prescribed time.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Andrew Sazama
Chief Operating Officer and Director
Email: contact@coinanalyst.tech
Phone: + 49 69 2648485 - 20

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the information contained in this news release may contain "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Company, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company does not intend, nor does the Company undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121781

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CoinAnalystCSE:COYXBlockchain Investing
COYX:CC
CoinAnalyst Corp.: Default Announcement

CoinAnalyst Corp.: Default Announcement

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Corporation") provides this default announcement indicating the Corporation's anticipated failure to file its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, related management discussion and analysis and certifications (collectively, the "Financial Statements") before the prescribed filing deadlines.

The reasons for the default in filing of the Financial Statements prior to the required date is due to a combination of factors, including that the Corporation became aware that prior auditor will not able to take on mandate late following which the Corporation initiated immediate search for a new auditor, which took longer than expected as auditors are increasingly hesitant to take on crypto mandates, the hiring and onboarding of new auditor, and delays in audit of the new auditor as it needed to undergo additional procedures.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Corporation") announces that it has made an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission to approve a temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 21-203"), which, if granted, will prohibit trading in securities of the Corporation by the chief executive officer and chief financial officer of the Corporation until such time as the Required Filings (as defined below) and all continuous disclosure requirements have been filed by the Corporation, and the MCTO has been lifted. During the period in which the MCTO is effective, the general public, who are not insiders of the Corporation, will continue to be able to trade in the Corporation's listed securities. The MCTO application has been made, but there is no guarantee or assurance that the MCTO will be granted.

The Corporation expects it will be unable to file its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the management's discussion and analysis and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates for this period (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the May 2, 2022 filing deadline (the "Filing Deadline").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CoinAnalyst Announces Closing of Previously Announced Transaction

CoinAnalyst Announces Closing of Previously Announced Transaction

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of RockStock Equities Inc. ("RockStock") pursuant to the share purchase agreement (the "SPA") dated April 1, 2022 with RockStock and all of the shareholders of RockStock (the "RockStock Shareholders").

As part of the closing of the Acquisition, the Company issued an aggregate of 3,750,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.25 per share (the "Consideration Shares") to the RockStock Shareholders.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CoinAnalyst Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire RockStock

CoinAnalyst Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire RockStock

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with RockStock Equities Inc. ("RockStock") and all of the shareholders of RockStock dated April 1, 2022, which is the definitive agreement governing its previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of RockStock for aggregate consideration of $937,500 (the "Transaction"). The closing of the Transaction is expected to occur on or about April 6, 2022. Transaction details and remaining steps are described more fully below. All dollar amounts are quoted in Canadian Dollars.

About RockStock

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BTV Investor Alert Video - CoinAnalyst: Making Cryptocurrencies Transparent

BTV Investor Alert Video - CoinAnalyst: Making Cryptocurrencies Transparent

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX The platform provides traders with a one-stop solution for research, analysis, influencer tracking, web sentiment, copy trading, and social media marketing. CoinAnalyst Corp. is listed on the CSE under the symbol COYX.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/investor-alert-coinanalyst-making-cryptocurrencies-transparent-btv-investing-news-30sec/

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX)

https://coinanalyst.tech/en/#investors

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116151

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

What is Bitcoin Mining?

What is Bitcoin Mining?

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are increasingly gaining attention from a wide audience, and investors new to this technology may be wondering how these digital tokens are generated.

Most people are used to thinking about currency as tangible, so it can be tricky to understand how bitcoins are made. In simple terms, the process by which bitcoins are brought into circulation is known as bitcoin mining. It has been compared to mining for precious metals like gold, but because bitcoin isn’t held physically like gold or money, mining bitcoin is done via computer hardware through designated bitcoin-mining software programs.

Of course, the methodology of bitcoin mining is more complex than that. Here the Investing News Network breaks down the basics to better answer the question, “What is bitcoin mining?”

Banxa Records 71% YOY Increase for March Quarter 2022

Banxa Records 71% YOY Increase for March Quarter 2022

Highlights:

  • Q3 2022 Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of AUD $355 million (USD $274 million) up from AUD $207 million (USD $159 million) in Q3 2021
  • March 2022 TTV of AUD $81 million (USD $60 million)
  • Signed 9 new partners including Paxful, Pionex and 1Inch
  • Added 13 new coins including APE (ApeCoin), CAKE (PancakeSwap) and AXS (Axie Infinity)

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, has today announced its March 2022 TTV, recording AUD $81 million (USD $60 million

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Banxa Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Banxa Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA) (OTCQX:BNXAF) (FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, has today announced it will be participating in the upcoming industry and investor conferences

  • Bitcoin 2022 - April 6th - 9th, 2022: Bitcoin 2022 is a four-day pilgrimage for those seeking greater freedom and individual sovereignty. The event is occurring in Miami Beach, FL
  • SNN Planet MicroCap Showcase - May 3rd - 5th, 2022: Domenic Carosa, Founder and Chairman will present and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event. The Company's presentation will be held at 3pm Pacific Time on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022. The presentation will be webcast at Planet Microcap Banxa Webcast. The event will be held in Las Vegas, NV.

The Company's latest investor presentation can be found here: Investor presentation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

CoinSmart announces strategic equity investment in GASLESS, cross-bridge NFT marketplace Curate

CoinSmart announces strategic equity investment in GASLESS, cross-bridge NFT marketplace Curate

Investment in Curate builds on CoinSmart's rapid expansion in digital asset sector

Coinsmart Financial Inc . (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ( "CoinSmart" or the "Company" ) one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced its strategic investment in NFT cross-bridge marketplace, Curate . The partnership agreement includes an undisclosed investment from CoinSmart in Curate's NFT Marketplace, with an option to acquire a majority stake in the company later this year. CoinSmart expects to complete the first tranche of this investment around April 30, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Banxa Holdings Inc. Reports Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

Banxa Holdings Inc. Reports Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BNXA)(OTCQX:BNXAF)(FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company's management information circular ("Circular") dated February 16, 2022 were approved at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on March 31, 2022 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting RSM Canada LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company, and the incumbent members of the board of directors, being Doron Cohen, Domenic Carosa, Matthew Cain and Joshua Landau were re-elected

In addition to the above, disinterested shareholders of the Company voted in favour of making certain amendments to the escrow agreement dated September 27, 2018 (the "Escrow Agreement") among the Company (formerly as A-Labs Capital I Corp.), TSX Trust Company and certain shareholders of the Company, to align the Escrow Agreement with changes made to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies, which became effective as at January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

CoinSmart Announces 2021 Financial Results

CoinSmart Announces 2021 Financial Results

Coinsmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announces the release of its audited consolidated financial statements  for the year ended December  31, 2021 and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and Annual Information Form. These documents will be posted on CoinSmart's website at www.coinsmart.cominvest and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

CoinSmart Financial Inc. (CNW Group/CoinSmart)

CoinSmart's 2021 Highlights :
  • 2021 Gross Revenue reached 16.7MM growing 357% YoY
  • Company Treasury reached approximately 22MM growing 406% YoY
  • Registered Users reached over 183,000 growing 612 % YoY
  • Retail Trading Volume grew by 875% YoY
  • Assets Under Management (AUM) reached a record $74MM
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 of approximately 2.1MM growing 216% YoY
  • No Debt
Other CoinSmart 2021 Corporate Highlights
  • 1 of only 2 crypto asset platforms to be granted status as a marketplace by the Ontario Securities Commission and all other securities regulators across Canada .
  • The only crypto asset trading platform to not only be publicly listed in Canada and Europe but to also have its marketplace registrations
  • 1 of 5 crypto asset platforms approved as a restricted dealer by Ontario Securities Commission and all other securities regulators across Canada .
  • Expanded its Retail and Over the Counter Trading to additional European Countries.
  • Launched new iOS and Android Mobile Apps.
  • In February, issued $4.5 million of convertible debentures (which were converted into common shares on October 27, 2021
  • Completed listing on NEO exchange including a concurrent subscription receipt financing for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,642,900 .

CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman commented:

"2021 was a very exciting year for CoinSmart. Even though we were navigating a new 'normal' and COVID continued to play a big part in our everyday lives, we saw an increased demand for crypto and its adoption worldwide. Rather than taking a backseat and waiting for things to fall in place naturally, we embraced innovation head first. We quadrupled the business and strengthened our balance sheet. We received our restricted dealer and marketplace registrations and entered the public markets all while remaining profitable. It is a testament to the incredible team that I have built at CoinSmart, and I look forward to sharing our progress with you in the coming months. I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished in 2021 and you will see much more coming from us in 2022. Let the trend be your friend!"

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, Coi3nSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/ .

Connect with CoinSmart: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook


________________________________


1 Adjusted EBITDA includes Net Income(loss) before taxes, Interest, Depreciation, RTO Listing Fees (one time- expense) and
Change in Fair Value of Convertible Debt(one- time expense)

SOURCE CoinSmart

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/01/c4974.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

