Copper Investing News
Testing High Potential Copper-Gold Porphyry and Stacked Skarn TargetsC3 Metals Inc. is pleased to announce a second and larger drill rig on site at Jasperoide, Peru. The new rig is set up on the first drill platform to test a high potential porphyry and stacked skarn copper-gold target delineated from recently acquired geophysical data coupled with 2021 drill results.Jasperoide Stage 2 Drill Program Highlights: ...

Testing High Potential Copper-Gold Porphyry and Stacked Skarn Targets

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a second and larger drill rig on site at Jasperoide, Peru. The new rig is set up on the first drill platform to test a high potential porphyry and stacked skarn copper-gold target delineated from recently acquired geophysical data coupled with 2021 drill results.

Jasperoide Stage 2 Drill Program Highlights:

  • Deeper capacity rig on site to test high priority copper-gold porphyry and stacked skarn targets at the Montaña de Cobre and Cresta Verde zones
  • First hole at Montaña de Cobre has commenced testing coincident geophysical targets (Hybrid CSAMT and IP) proximal to the intersection of large scale faults which transect the nearby copper mine deposits at Las Bambas and Constancia
  • Cresta Verde drilling to test for higher grades below massive sulphide skarn hosted copper-molybdenite mineralization intersected in 2021 drilling
  • Drilling at the Montaña de Cobre copper oxide skarn deposit is expected to be completed shortly. The smaller capacity rig will then be demobilized

Kevin Tomlinson, President and CEO of C3 Metals commented, "The 2021 exploration season in Peru was very successful. The initial program of 11,700 metres of diamond drilling delineated a sizeable, shallow, high grade oxide copper-gold skarn system at the Montaña de Cobre zone and intersected highly promising skarn-hosted copper sulphide mineralization at Cresta Verde zone.

Our initial drilling coupled with newly acquired geophysical and geological data strongly supports our interpretation that a deeper-seated causative porphyry is driving the large mineralized hydrothermal system at Jasperoide. The presence of multi-phase intrusions, extensive skarn development, mineralized porphyry fragments, molybdenite mineralization, porphyry-style alteration and high sulphidation feeder structures are all features common in other large scale porphyry copper systems in Peru.

We are very excited to be drilling these compelling targets. The Jasperoide system is extensive with the high grade MCZ copper-gold deposit representing only part of the overall potential. The larger drill will enable us to more effectively test for additional copper-gold skarn bodies and the causative porphyry copper source at depth."

2021 Exploration Summary

The initial 2021 exploration program at Jasperoide comprised drilling, airborne magnetics, ground IP, Hybrid CSAMT ("HCSAMT"), TerraSpec4 Hi-Res spectrometer alteration mineralogy, petrology, core re-sampling, a structural analysis of the Jasperoide district, detailed relogging of drill core, geological mapping and sampling. Results have provided a wealth of information to advance our understanding of the hydrothermal processes at Jasperoide and the potential for discovery of a porphyry system at depth.

A total of 46 drill holes have been completed to date for 11,743m, comprising 8,552m in 40 holes at Montaña de Cobre zone and 3,191m in six holes at the Cresta Verde zone. Results of the drilling and associated exploration programs are consistent with a large scale porphyry / skarn hydrothermal system. At the Montaña de Cobre zone, drilling has defined a shallow dipping and well developed oxide copper-gold skarn deposit with associated structurally controlled high sulphidation mineralization. Figure 1 below details geological observations in drill core which provide strong supporting evidence for a proximal causative porphyry intrusion.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/112991_c3fig1.jpg

Figure 1: (Top Left) Polymictic breccia with a large, mineralized diorite fragment containing 5% disseminated chalcopyrite (Top Right) Massive sulphides at the Cresta Verde zone with coarse molybdenite mineralization (Bottom Left) Breccia, skarn fragments in a massive sulphide matrix, infilling the matrix at the Cresta Verde zone with strong pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite mineralization (Bottom Right) High sulphidation style breccia, intensely silicified and vuggy

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/112991_c3fig1enhanced.jpg

An interpretation of the recently completed first pass Hybrid CSAMT geophysical survey indicates the skarn / high sulphidation feeder structures observed at the Montaña de Cobre zone transition to a potential porphyry system at depth. Inversion of the Hybrid CSAMT data shows a sub-vertical resistive feature (silicified Benoni Fault) which appears to connect the Montaña de Cobre zone to a much larger resistive feature interpreted as a porphyry centre at depth (Figure 2).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/112991_926b2f48542f8bdc_008.jpg

Figure 2: (Left) Oblique 3D view of the Hybrid CSAMT interpolated model, looking northwest. (Right) Hybrid CSAMT north-south section showing large resistive feature below the Montaña de Cobre zone, an interpreted concealed skarn and porphyry system

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/112991_926b2f48542f8bdc_008full.jpg

An initial 5,000 metres of drilling is planned to assess the coincident geophysics, structural and geochemical target areas at the Montaña de Cobre and Cresta Verde zones. Figure 2 (Right) shows the projection of the first hole at the Montaña de Cobre zone, which is designed to test for stacked skarns below the marble front and a porphyry copper on the southern side of the Benoni Fault.

Following the initial success of the Hybrid CSAMT, an expanded survey to cover the entire permitted area is expected to be completed this month. The data will be used to refine drill targeting at the Cresta Verde zone down-dip of the near surface mineralized skarn and massive sulphides that were intersected in JAS4350-02.

Results will be released as they become available.

For additional information, contact:

Kevin Tomlinson
President & CEO
ktomlinson@c3metals.com

Alec Rowlands
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 416 572 2512
arowlands@c3metals.com

ABOUT C3 Metals Inc.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the 57km2 Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica and a 2% royalty in Tocvan's Rogers Creek project.

Related Link: www.c3metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

QP Statement

Stephen Hughes, P.Geo. is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

COVID-19 Protocols

The Company continues to implement its COVID-19 safety protocols at site to ensure the safety of employees and the communities surrounding the Jasperoide project area.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the exploration operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112991

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

C3 Metals TSXV:CCCM Copper Investing
CCCM:CA
C3 Metals

C3 Metals

Overview

Copper is now referred to as “the new oil” and the “metal of the future” because its durability, recyclability and superior conductivity make it a valuable resource as the world transitions towards sustainability. Electric vehicles (EVs) contribute to a more sustainable future and copper is a major component in the production and use of green mobility. In the US alone, 7 million EVs will be required by 2025. As the world travels the road to sustainable energy, the demand for copper increases.

Copper prices surged in late 2020, which reached US$6,800 per MT, the best rate since June 2018. The trend has continued into 2021, with prices rising 11 percent in Q1, in line with commodities surging across the board.

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV:CCCM,OTCQB: CUAUF) is an ambitious exploration company focused on creating shareholder wealth through the identification, acquisition, and exploration of large-scale copper-gold exploration opportunities in mining-friendly jurisdictions like Peru, which is recognized as the second-largest copper exporter in the world.

C3’s most exciting venture is their acquisition of the Jasperoide project, covering 57 square meters in the heart of ‘elephant country’ in Southern Peru. This project is located just 50km from notable copper-gold deposits like Las Bambas (1.2 BT at 0.61 percent Cu), Constancia (534 MT at 0.31 percent Cu) and Haquira (569 MT at 0.56 Cu). Additionally, past exploration results have revealed that high-grade mineralization exists at the surface, containing 14g/t gold and 18.5 percent copper in rock chips.

Preliminary drilling on the Jasperoide project has already provided good news for the company. According to a May 2021 press release, “Results from seven holes on the first drill section intersected broad zones of high-grade copper-gold mineralization within a larger low-moderate grade envelope. The drill program will now proceed to its planned 10,000m looking to expand the near-surface copper-gold footprint.”

Another advantage of the Jasperoide project is the fact that the initial infrastructure is already in place. This should simplify the logistical processes required to ramp up future production. In addition to Jasperoide, the company has 100 percent control over five mineral exploration licenses covering 207 square kilometers of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica.

C3 Metals also operates in Jamaica, a country that is recognized as a diverse mining region that boasts unique mineralogy. Historically, Jamaica was best known as a producer of bauxite, but more recently, has seen the discovery of gold and copper porphyry occurrences. C3 Metals’ early entry into Jamaica means it should benefit from first-mover advantage and be best positioned to capitalize on these opportunities.

One of the company’s two BC copper – gold projects is under JV to Tocvan Ventures (TOC:CSE) who has the ability to earn 80% by spending on exploration and issuing shares. The other project in BC – Mackenzie – is currently available for option or sale.

C3 Metals’ management team has a proven track record of returning value to shareholders. Management brings decades of experience in mineral exploration, resource development and project management, providing the needed industry expertise to oversee complex mining projects.

C3 Metals’ Company Highlights

  • C3 Metals is an ambitious exploration company focused on creating shareholder wealth through the identification, acquisition, and exploration of large-scale copper-gold exploration opportunities in mining-friendly jurisdictions.
  • The company’s flagship project is the acquisition of the Jasperoide project, covering 57 square meters in the heart of ‘elephant country’ in Southern Peru.
  • Preliminary drilling on the Jasperoide project has shown high-grade gold-copper deposits, and the company will move forward with drilling to 10,000 m.
  • The company also has 100 percent control over five mineral exploration licenses covering 207 square kilometers of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica.
  • CCCM’s 52-week performance is +230 percent, and the recent confirmation of high-grade mineral deposits in their flagship project means that the strong performance can be expected to continue into the future.
  • C3’s management team has decades of experience in mineral exploration, resource development, and project management. This lends C3 expertise and understanding of the industry which they have leveraged for strategic positioning in Peru and Jamaica.
  • C3 acquired 100 percent of Hochschild Mining PLC’s interest in the Company’s flagship Jasperoide Copper-Gold Project1, Peru held by Compañia Minera Ares S.A.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hochschild (the “Acquisition”).

C3 Metals’ Key Projects

Jasperoide Project

C3’s flagship project is the 57 square kilometer Jasperoide project located in Southern Peru.

Considerable upside potential at Jasperoide lies in the interpreted “STACKED” skarn system with well-developed mineralogic zonation which shows garnet, diopside skarn and magnetite skarn. There is a drill-defined near-surface oxide copper zone, deeper porphyry-style mineralization and intermediate sulphidation vein overprinting. Given the large volume of skarn mineralization seen at Jasperoide, the potential for a very large copper-gold deposit similar in scale to neighboring mines is very high.

Access is by primary and secondary roads from the regional capital of Cusco. The average elevation at the Jasperoide site is 4,300m, located on a gently rolling plateau. Previous exploration has identified copper and gold mineralization in a magnetite skarn with a classic hydrothermal alteration signature of an underlying copper porphyry system.

Mineral Exploration Licenses in Jamaica

C3 Metals Inc. controls 100 percent of five mineral exploration licenses covering 207 square kilometers of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica.

Excellent potential at BGP (Bella’s Gate Project) exists for economically viable copper-gold deposits, with porphyry, epithermal, skarn, oxide and copper gold (IOCG) type targets.

The company has identified seven porphyry systems at the Bellas Gate Project where recent drilling has discovered a new zone with the initial drill hole intersecting 339m of 0.34 percent CuEq, including 10m of 1.79 percent CuEq.

New mineral exploration and development is welcome and encouraged by the Jamaican Government. The country has a long history of mining, beginning with the Spanish in the 16th Century, continuing with the British in the 19th Century, and today the modern bauxite industry is still thriving.

Mineral extraction in Jamaica is a very large contributor to the country’s GDP. British-based law, Canadian banking institutions, good infrastructure, and ready access to deep water shipping ports all contribute to a beneficial mining environment.

C3 Metals’ Management Team

Kevin Tomlinson – President & CEO

Kevin Tomlinson is a Canadian/Australian Structural Geologist and Investment Banker with over 35 years of experience in the exploration, development and financing of mining projects globally, and particularly in the North American, Australasian and European capital markets. Kevin’s diverse career commenced with 15 years in technical and senior exploration management roles predominantly at Plutonic Resources followed by several years as the Managing Director and CEO of ASX listed junior Austminex, and as Head of Research for Hartleys stockbroking in Australia.

For the past 20 years, Mr. Tomlinson has been an effective Resources Investment Banker, M&A advisor and Company Director for some of the most successful junior exploration and development companies globally including Centamin Plc, Orbis Gold, Medusa Mining, Cardinal Resources and Bellevue Gold.

John McNeice, CA, CPA – Chief Financial Officer

John McNeice is a Chartered Professional Accountant registered in Ontario, Canada. Mr. McNeice provides financial consulting and chief financial officer services to emerging private and junior public companies. Presently Mr. McNeice is also CFO of Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSX-V: AUU) and Northern Graphite Corp. (TSX-V: NGC) where he is responsible for financial and regulatory reporting as well as day-to-day financial management.

From September 2005 to May 2007, Mr. McNeice was Chief Financial Officer of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSX: URE), a uranium exploration and development company. He was a key member of the management team completing the initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange. During Mr. McNeice’s tenure, Ur-Energy raised an aggregate of $150 million in a series of private placements, the IPO and several secondary financings which funded the development and eventual production of uranium at the Lost Creek Project in Wyoming, USA.

Stephen Hughes – VP Exploration

Mr. Hughes is an economic geologist with over 20 years of technical and management experience covering exploration, development and mine geology. Specializing in porphyry copper-gold, skarn and epithermal systems has led to the discovery-delineation and development of more than 2 billion tonnes of copper-gold resources in the Asia-Pacific region since 1999. Steve’s experience includes 12 years with PT Freeport Indonesia at the giant Grasberg mine, both in the open pit and as manager of the underground mine geology and exploration groups and 14 years as Exploration Manager – Indonesia for Oxiana Limited and VP – Exploration for Tigers Realm/Asiamet Resources where his roles have focused on managing the acquisition, exploration and development of Company making Cu-Au opportunities.

Recent successes include the acquisition and development of the Beutong porphyry Cu-Au deposit, as well as the discovery and development of the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic deposits in Indonesia, all of which are currently being advanced through resource delineation and/or feasibility studies.

Alec Rowlands – VP Investor Relations

Mr. Rowlands has over 25 years of experience in mining finance. He is the former managing director of First Marathon Securities (London) and former Head of Sales for Gordon Capital (NYC). Since 1999, Mr. Rowlands has held several senior finance positions, including with Yorkton Securities, Westwind Partners, Jennings Capital and PowerOne Capital Markets Ltd.

Mr. Rowlands has been an active investor and founding shareholder in several mining ventures, notably Auryx Gold, which was acquired by B2Gold for its Otjikoto project in Namibia in 2011. He is currently Vice-President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development for Cardinal Resources Inc. (TSX: CDV).

Jeffrey Ackert, BSc. – VP Business Development

Mr. Ackert began his career as a regional geologist with St. Joe Minerals, Bond Gold Canada and LAC Minerals in the 1980s. In 1990 he became a mine geologist at LAC Minerals’ Golden Patricia Mine (Barrick Gold Corp after 1994) where he specialized in production and exploration. In 1996 he was appointed VP Exploration for Orezone Resources Inc. focusing on West Africa and was subsequently named VP Technical Services in 2005.

During his time at Orezone, its market cap increased from $2M to over $300M due to resource development of various projects in West Africa including Essakane, Sega and Bondigui in Burkina Faso. Since 2007, Mr. Ackert has been the sole principal of JSA International Geoconsulting and since early 2008 a Director of Advance Gold Corp.

Chris Irwin, B.A., LL.B – Corporate Secretary

Mr. Irwin is a principal of Irwin Lowy LLP, a Toronto-based law firm specializing in Corporate and Securities Law. Between 2004 and 2006, he was associated with Wildeboer Dellelce LLP. From 1998 to 2004, he was associated initially with Boyle & Company and subsequently with Power Budd LLP. Presently Mr. Irwin is a director and/or officer of several public companies. Mr. Irwin was Corporate Secretary for Kinbauri Gold Corp. from 2004-2009.

Mr. Irwin received his Bachelor of Arts from Bishop’s University in Lennoxville, Quebec in 1990 and his Bachelor of Laws from the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, New Brunswick in 1994. He has been a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada since 1996.

Keep reading... Show less
C3 Metals Resumes Drilling at Jasperoide - Geophysics Defines Porphyry Targets

C3 Metals Resumes Drilling at Jasperoide - Geophysics Defines Porphyry Targets

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2022 exploration program at the Company's Jasperoide Project is well underway with a larger drill rig expected on site early February to replace a smaller capacity rig. A Hybrid Controlled Source Audio-Magnetotelluric ("Hybrid CSAMT") survey test was completed over the Montaña de Cobre and the Cresta Verde zones, which has identified probable feeder structures linked to a potential causative copper-gold porphyry system at depth. The larger drill rig has the depth capacity to test these targets. The existing rig will continue drilling on the Montaña de Cobre zone to further extend and evaluate the oxide copper-gold deposit delineated to date until it is changed out.

Survey highlights:

Keep reading... Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald releases new interviews with C3 Metals, Metal Energy, and Sitka Gold

The Power Play by The Market Herald releases new interviews with C3 Metals, Metal Energy, and Sitka Gold

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with C3 Metals, Metal Energy, and Sitka Gold discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
C3 Metals Intersects 48m @ 1.24% Copper and 0.43 g/t Gold

C3 Metals Intersects 48m @ 1.24% Copper and 0.43 g/t Gold

Copper Mineralization Confirmed at Cresta Verde

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its drilling programs at the Montaña de Cobre zone and the Cresta Verde zone located at the Jasperoide skarn porphyry project in southern Peru. Assays are reported for a further seven holes drilled on section lines JAS2800 (3 holes), JAS2900 (one hole) and JAS2600 (three holes).

Keep reading... Show less
C3 Metals Announces OTCQB Listing and DTC Eligibility

C3 Metals Announces OTCQB Listing and DTC Eligibility

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, under the symbol CUAUF. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CCCM. The Company's common shares are also now eligible for settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States.

Trading the Company's shares on the OTCQB Venture Market provides a dealer market for C3 Metals' common shares in the United States providing easier access for investment for US-based shareholders. The OTCQB Venture Market provides trading for close to 900 US and international companies through its SEC-registered OTC Link® ATS, which features over 110 broker-dealers.

Keep reading... Show less
cccm inc

C3 Metals Announces Closing of Bought Deal Private Placement

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of October 19, 2021 and October 21, 2021, it has closed the bought deal private placement through the issuance of 101,582,178 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.19 per Share for gross proceeds of C$19,300,614 (the "Offering"), which includes the partial exercise of the over-allotment option.

The Offering was conducted pursuant to the terms and conditions of an underwriting agreement entered into between the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord"), as lead underwriter, and including Haywood Securities Inc. and Beacon Securities Limited (collectively with Canaccord, the "Underwriters").

Keep reading... Show less
Latin Metals and Barrick Gold Corporation Enter into Earn-In Agreement for Exploration Projects, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina

Latin Metals and Barrick Gold Corporation Enter into Earn-In Agreement for Exploration Projects, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina

TSXV: LMS, OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that it has entered into an earn-in agreement (the " Earn-In Agreement ") with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation (" Barrick ") (TSX: ABX and NYSE: GOLD). Under the terms of the Earn-In Agreement, Barrick has the right to acquire up to an 85% interest in the Company's Cerro Bayo, Cerro Bayo Sur and La Flora properties (the " Properties "), located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina (Figure 1). Barrick's earn-in right consists of an initial option (the " First Option ") to acquire a 70% interest in the Properties and a second option (the " Second Option ") to acquire an additional 15% (aggregate 85%) interest.

The Properties are currently subject to an underlying option agreement dated February 7, 2019, as amended (the " Underlying Option Agreement ") (see news release dated February 11, 2019), pursuant to which Latin Metals has the right to acquire an ultimate 100% interest in the Properties.

Keep reading... Show less
New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction With Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd.

New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction With Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. (" New Media " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEME.P) announces that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated January 26 th 2022 with Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd. (" Hypersonix "), a private company incorporated under the laws of New South Wales, Australia, to effect an arm's length transaction that will result in a reverse takeover of New Media by Hypersonix (the " Proposed Transaction "). Trading in the common shares of New Media have been halted until such time as all required documentation has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") in connection with the Proposed Transaction. There can be no assurances that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms set out below or at all.

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold in Hole Op-21-13 at Bazooka Project

Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold in Hole Op-21-13 at Bazooka Project

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 7th, 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to provide an update on the continuing maiden diamond drilling program on the Company's Bazooka property in the Rouyn Noranda camp of Quebec.

Keep reading... Show less

Trilogy Metals Announces Approved Program and Budget for the Ambler Access Project

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") has formally approved the proposed plan and budget for the 2022 summer field season activities and services of up to $30.8 million for the Ambler Access Project ("Ambler Access Project" or "AAP").  The cost will be shared 5050 by AIDEA and Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) ("South32").  All amounts are in US dollars.

2022 Ambler Access Project Budget and Proposed Field Work

Keep reading... Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Sienna Significantly Expands the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

RETRANSMISSION: Sienna Significantly Expands the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant expansion of the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada (See map below). This project now consists of 150 contiguous claims totaling approximately 2,950 acres prospective for lithium right in the heart of the Clayton Valley in Nevada, which is currently home to the only producing lithium region in North America.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/854/112961_4ce7da8de49e1802_002.jpg

Clayton Valley Map

Keep reading... Show less
stock charts on two computer screens

5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Bell Copper Up 180 Percent on Big Sandy Work

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) started February on shaky ground, but trended higher last Friday (February 4) to end the first trading week of the month in the green.

Adding almost 20 points from Thursday’s (February 3) closing level, the junior index moved to 856 an hour after the morning bell. Ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine continued to aid oil, with prices climbing to US$93 per barrel early on Friday, hitting a seven year high.

Gold was also on the rise last week after ending January below US$1,800 per ounce. The yellow metal moved as high as US$1,813 per ounce before pulling back to the US$1,805 range. After shedding 4 percent in 2021, gold is expected to see limited headwinds from interest rate hikes this year.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×