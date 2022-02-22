C3 Metals Inc. is pleased to announce that further to the Company's press release of August 16, 2021, the Company has purchased back the remaining 0.5% net smelter returns royalty on the Company's Main Ridge and Hungry Gully properties located in Jamaica. Consideration for the NSR purchase is US$25,000 payable to Rodinia Resources Pty Ltd.Kevin Tomlinson, C3 Metals' CEO, stated, "As we move forward with our ...

CCCM:CA