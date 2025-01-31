Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Wealth Minerals Charges Up 64 Percent

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Halleck Creek Resource Expands to 2.63 Billion Tonnes with Higher Grades

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
C29 Metals

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) (C29, or the Company) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 31 December 2024 (the “Quarter”, the “Reporting Period”) to accompany the Appendix 5b.

December 2024 Quarter Activities

  • Company finishes Quarter in good cash position with $2.562m cash at bank.
  • Category 2 drilling approval received allowing drilling to commence at the Ulytau uranium project.
  • Category 4 approval received allowing geological works excluding drilling to commence on the newly granted norther and southern tenemenets.
  • Airborne geophysical programs completed on the Ulytau and southern tenements.
  • Company receives notice that its application for Ministerial approval to transfer the ownership of Ulytau Resources Limited, the holder of the Ulytau tenement, had been refused at first instance.

Commenting on the Quarter, C29 Metals Managing Director, Shannon Green, stated:“This Quarter has presented success and challenges for the Company, with the Company experiencing great successes in the granting of approvals for exploration and drilling and also an unexpected setback, with the refusal of Mnisterial approval to transfer the ownership of Ulytau Resources Limited, the holder of the Ulytau tenement.

The Company and its advisors continue to work to address the refusual and remain confident it will be resolved. "

Exploration Program – Ulytau Uranium Project

Approvals

On 7 November 2024, the Company announced that it has received the official Category 2 environmental permit from the Natural Resources and Environmental Management Department allowing drilling to commence at the Ulytau uranium project.

During the quarter the Company worked at finalising the commercial agreement with Volkov Geology and finalising the commercial agreement with the independent drilling contractor, in anticipation of commencing an initial diamond drill program at the Ulytau uranium project.

The Company also received received Category four (4) exploration approval enabling the immediate commencement of tenement wide, geophysical, field mapping and soil sampling programs at its newly granted southern (#2786-EL) and northern tenements(#2826-EL).

The Company’s geology team commenced airborne geophysical programs on the Ulytau tenement (#1860-EL) and the southern tenement (#2786-EL). Refer Figure 1 for Ulytau Uranium Project Tenement locations and geophysical survey flight lines.

On 28 November, the Company received notification via email, at 8pm (ADL), that its initial application for Ministerial approval to transfer the ownership of Ulytau Resources Limited, the holder of the Ulytau tenement, had been refused at first instance.

Upon notification, C29 Managing Director Mr Shannon Green, travelled immediately to Almaty, Kazakhstan, and has been working closely with the Company’s advisors and liaising with various ministries and levels of Government to ensure that all concerns are understood and addressed adequately.

During this time, the Company made the difficult decision to pause exploration works including the planned drill program, further on ground exploration activities, desktop studies and interpretation of data. By conserving cash during this period, the Company aims to maintinain the strongest financial position to continue work once the necessary approvals have been obtained.

On 23 December 2024, the Company released an announcement, providing an update on the refusal to grant Ministerial Approval.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from C29 Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:c29uranium investing
C29:AU
C29 Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

C29 Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
C29 Metals

C29 Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

NexGen Commences Expanded 43,000 Meter Drill Program at Patterson Corridor East

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is excited to announce the commencement of a 43,000 meter (m) exploration drill program to continue to test the extents and growth of mineralization discovered in early 2024 at Patterson Corridor East (PCE) located 3.5 km east of the world-class Arrow Deposit. This systematic program represents an increase of 9,000 m from the 2024 program and is expected to be one of the largest drill programs in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan in 2025. The initial results at PCE revealed vein-type uranium mineralization intersected within the competent basement rock, highly analogous to Arrow. Since discovery, the mineralized footprint at PCE has rapidly grown to 600 m along strike and 600 m of vertical extent ( see November 12, 2024 news release ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Commences Expanded 43,000 Meter Drill Program at Patterson Corridor East

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is excited to announce the commencement of a 43,000 meter (m) exploration drill program to continue to test the extents and growth of mineralization discovered in early 2024 at Patterson Corridor East (PCE) located 3.5 km east of the world-class Arrow Deposit. This systematic program represents an increase of 9,000 m from the 2024 program and is expected to be one of the largest drill programs in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan in 2025. The initial results at PCE revealed vein-type uranium mineralization intersected within the competent basement rock, highly analogous to Arrow. Since discovery, the mineralized footprint at PCE has rapidly grown to 600 m along strike and 600 m of vertical extent ( see November 12, 2024 news release ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infini Resources Limited

Diamond Drilling Commences at Portland Creek Uranium Project

The highly anticipated maiden diamond drill program has commenced at Portland Creek to test stunning uranium soil geochemistry (peak 7.5% U3O8) coincident with a prolific shear corridor

Infini Resources Ltd (ASX: I88, “Infini” or the “Company”) is thrilled to announce the commencement of diamond drilling at its 100% owned Portland Creek Uranium Project in Newfoundland, Canada (ref announcement 16 December 2024).

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report

Download the PDF here.

Two Water Wells Completed & Staking Finalised at Lo Herma

Two Water Wells Completed & Staking Finalised at Lo Herma

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Two Water Wells Completed & Staking Finalised at Lo Herma

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

C29 Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

C29 Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Energy Technologies Limited 2Q FY2025 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter ended 31 December 2024

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Related News

gold investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter ended 31 December 2024

Agriculture Investing

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

gold investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

×