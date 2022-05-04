Aranjin Resources Ltd. is very pleased to announce that it has commenced an extensive program of follow up auger geochemical drilling at the new Baavhai Uul Copper Nickel Discovery, further to the recently announced reciprocal exploration agreement with ION Energy.HighlightsExploration programs underway with follow up auger geochemical drilling confirming and further highlighting the copper nickel discoveries.Up to ...

ARJN:CA