NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES 1844 Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Leede Jones Gable Inc. in connection with a short form prospectus offering of up to 15,625,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.08 per Common Share to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,250,000 .The ...

EFF:CA