VVC Exploration Corporation is pleased to announce that it has reached another significant milestone with the installation of 7 miles of its internal gathering system pipeline — a major infrastructure enhancement to the Company’s Syracuse Project. The new pipeline will seamlessly transport gas produced by the Company’s helium and natural gas wells to the Tumbleweed Midstream Ladder Creek Pipeline and for ...

VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has reached another significant milestone with the installation of 7 miles of its internal gathering system pipeline — a major infrastructure enhancement to the Company's Syracuse Project. The new pipeline will seamlessly transport gas produced by the Company's helium and natural gas wells ("Wells") to the Tumbleweed Midstream Ladder Creek Pipeline and for delivery to the Ladder Creek Helium Processing Plant in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado, where it will be processed into helium, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

With this system in place, the Company expects to shortly begin the completion of seven already drilled Wells. The current capacity of the pipeline system is 50 Wells, however the Company plans to add additional capacity in the future.

"The completion of the internal gathering system represents a major step forward towards VVC becoming a significant producer of helium and natural gas," said Tony Beilman, Manager of Gas Operations and President of Foreland Operating . "With this strong foundation set, the Company can now increase scope and scale of both the gathering system and the number of wells in operation in the Syracuse Project."

More About the Syracuse Project:

  • 1 newly drilled and connected helium Well: Levens #2 ( NR 31Mar2022 )
  • 7 drilled helium Wells waiting for completion and connection to pipeline
  • 7 additional helium Well sites currently permitted and prepped for drilling
  • 15 identified Well sites currently being permitted
  • 50 additional potential Well sites
  • 16,400 acres located in Hamilton County, Kansas
  • New leases continuing to be added on an opportunistic basis

About VVC Exploration Corporation
VVC is a publicly traded Canadian-based mining exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:VVC). With the addition of Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"), VVC is a Helium and natural gas producing company. VVC's portfolio includes the Gloria Copper Project in Northern Mexico, precious metals properties also in Mexico and the Helium Projects owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, PHC. VVC is currently focused on the Helium Projects owned by PHC and will resume the development of Gloria Copper Project as soon as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in the region. To learn more, visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com

On Behalf of the board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer


For further information, please contact:

Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727
pfernet@vvcexploration.com

or

Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041
trevor@vvcexpl.com


Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304


