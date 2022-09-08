Energy Investing News

A short time ago we published an Emerging Markets Report regarding uranium developer Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), which holds diversified uranium assets strategically positioned in the United States and Australia.

We posited at that time that because of the conflict in Ukraine that Laramide might be well-positioned. Here's an excerpt from the report :

"We believe a major change is now imminent and it could be more important for American producers and exploration companies than imagined. Investors in U.S.-based Uranium exploration companies like Laramide- which has three prospective American Uranium mines - should be monitoring the news to see how a new bill from the Biden administration could change the landscape for U.S. based Uranium production." For the record, the status of each Laramide asset varies so please visit the linked-to page to see where they are on the path to production.

On August 16, 2022, President Joe Biden signed the bill into law , creating a catalyst for the domestic uranium market.

Immediately, pundits and investors renewed their interest in domestic production.

This story, in particular, stands out. Here's the headline and a link to the column :

"The United States Must Produce More Uranium"

The article makes clear arguments for U.S. production, efficiently noting the risks to top uranium producer Kazakhstan, the reduction of production in Germany, and more. It's worth a read if you're looking at this market or equities tethered to uranium.

All this is very good news for Laramide Resources which has for some time held uranium properties in the United States and Australia. A simple survey of its website confirms as much.

Time will tell as always but Laramide Resources, with uranium assets both domestic and down under, might be in the right place at the right time to receive the benefits of a departure from Russian related uranium production.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC has been paid $100,000 by Laramide Resources Ltd. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/disclaimer/

