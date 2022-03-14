Copper Investing News
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. today acknowledged receipt of a non-binding proposal from Rio Tinto International Holdings Ltd. which Rio Tinto has separately announced by press release issued earlier today, outlining its proposal to acquire the approximately 49% of the outstanding shares of Turquoise Hill held by the Company's minority shareholders for cash consideration of C$34.00 per share. Rio Tinto has stated ...

 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today acknowledged receipt of a non-binding proposal from Rio Tinto International Holdings Ltd. ("Rio Tinto"), which Rio Tinto has separately announced by press release issued earlier today, outlining its proposal to acquire the approximately 49% of the outstanding shares of Turquoise Hill held by the Company's minority shareholders (approximately 99 million common shares) for cash consideration of C$34.00 per share. Rio Tinto has stated that its proposal is conditional on, among other things, Turquoise Hill not raising additional equity capital, including through a rights offering, bought deal or other share placement, pending completion of the proposed transaction. The Rio Tinto proposal does not amend the terms of the amended and restated Heads of Agreement entered into by Turquoise Hill and Rio Tinto on January 24, 2022 which establishes a binding funding plan for the completion of the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine.

The board of directors of the Company will be establishing a special committee of independent directors to review and consider Rio Tinto's proposal. Turquoise Hill shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the proposal at this time.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia , which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC); Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34% interest.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information

Certain statements made herein, including statements relating to matters that are not historical facts and statements of the Company's beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future events or future performance, reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "likely", "may", "plan", "seek", "should", "will" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. These include, but are not limited to, statements and information regarding: the take-private proposal received by the Company from Rio Tinto, including the terms and conditions of the proposal; the Company's review and evaluation of the Rio Tinto proposal by a committee of independent directors; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements and information are made based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be accurate. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global economic conditions, and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including: (a) the possibility that the Company, its board of directors, its special committee of independent directors and Rio Tinto cannot come to an agreement on the terms and conditions of the take-private proposal or will not proceed with giving shareholders an opportunity to accept or vote in favour of the take-private proposal; (b) the possibility that the terms and conditions of any definitive agreement in respect of a take-private proposal will differ from those that are currently contemplated by Rio Tinto; (c) if a definitive agreement is reached, the failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required shareholder, court and regulatory approvals and other conditions of closing necessary to complete any take-private proposal; (d) credit, market, currency, operational, commodity, geopolitical, liquidity and funding risks generally, including changes in economic conditions, interest rates or tax rates; (e) risks and uncertainties relating to information management, technology, supply chain, product safety, changes in law, competition, seasonality, commodity price and business, (f) the implementation and successful execution by the Company of the updated funding plan for the completion of the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine; and (g) other risks inherent to the Company's business and/or factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company or the ability to consummate the take-private proposal.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcomes will not occur. Events or circumstances could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements are included in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in the Q4 2021 MD&A.

Readers are further cautioned that the list of factors enumerated in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Q4 2021 MD&A that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions with respect to the Company, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements and information contained herein are made as of the date of this document and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements and information contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Ellis Martin Report: Western Copper and Gold Corporation Copper Makes Good Cents and Many Electric Things We Need

Toronto, Canada (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, the President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corporation, (TSE:WRN)(NYSE:WRN).

Mr. Martin chats with Dr. West-Sells discussing the myriad of reasons why there is dramatic upward momentum in the copper market.

Visit with Western Copper and Gold's Dr. Paul West-Sells at the 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas March 30-31, 2022. Accredited Investors Register here:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/E08388M0

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Casino Project hosts approximately 7.6 billion pounds of copper as well as 14.5 million ounces of gold, one of the largest projects of its kind held by a junior mining company.

Major Mining Operator Rio Tinto Canada made a $25.6 million dollar strategic investment to advance the company's Casino Project in the Yukon. What are the implications of this investment?

Dr. West-Sells has over 25 years experience in the mining industry. After obtaining his Ph.D. from the University of British Columbia in Metallurgical Engineering, he worked with BHP, Placer Dome, and Barrick in increasingly senior roles in Research and Development and Project Development. Dr. West-Sells has worked for Western Copper and Gold since 2006.

To listen to the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109577/wrn



About Western Copper and Gold Corporation:

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.



Source:
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Ivanhoe Mines Secures Options to Power Its Tier-one Platreef Palladium, Rhodium, Nickel, Platinum, Copper and Gold Mine in South Africa with Solar and LNG-Generated Electricity

Ivanhoe announces strategic equity investment in Renergen, a South African emerging energy and helium producer

Ivanhoe acquires exclusive right to negotiate an offtake agreement for electricity generated from Renergen's gas and solar hybrid-power facility

Cyprium Metals Ltd Final Drilling Results Extend Nifty West

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce the receipt of assay results from the final 11 RC holes (for 3,356m) at Nifty West. The drilling programme targeted lightly drilled areas up-plunge of the former underground mine in the keel area of the Nifty syncline below the western end of the Nifty open pit (refer to Figure 1*).

Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:

"Progress continues for us at Cyprium, hot on the heels of the robust economics displayed in the release of our Restart Study for Nifty. We are announcing another fantastic set of drilling assay results that concludes what has been a highly successful Nifty West drilling programme. This is a substantial zone of mineralisation, which provides additional copper tonnes in the future large-scale open pit development, which remains open to the west and south.

We look forward to adding these drilling results into the updated Nifty Mineral Resource, which is planned to be released during the 2nd quarter of this year. We are also looking forward to receiving further assay results from the Nifty southeast drilling programme over the coming weeks. In the meantime, our focus is on finalising the financing of the Nifty Restart Study to establish Cyprium as copper producer in the shortest time frame possible."

Discussion of results

Hole locations from the current program are shown in Figure 3 with the significant intersections summarised in Table 2.

The results reported in this announcement are from single holes drilled on existing section lines 101,320E and 101,720E, with the other 9 holes completed on new section lines 101,360E and 101,440E (refer to Figure 2*).

Section 101,720E

Hole 21NRWP064 was drilled to the immediate south of the traverse of holes previously reported on 28 February 2022.

The hole successfully confirmed the continuity of the thick zone of copper mineralisation returning 20m at 0.70% Cu from 210m, 31m at 1.61% Cu from 234m, including 14m at 2.72% Cu from 235m, and 13m at 0.55% Cu from 268m, which remains open to the south (refer to Figure 4*).

Section 101,360E

Six holes (21NRWP063, 65, 66, 70, 71 and 71) were completed along this section in the keel area of the Nifty syncline. Narrow zones of low-grade copper mineralisation were intersected in holes 21NRWP071 and 72 (refer to Figure 5*), with further drilling required into the northern limb of the syncline below the former Nifty open pit.

Section 101,440E

Three holes (21NRWP067 to 69) were drilled on this section into the keel area of the Nifty syncline. The significant interval of low-grade copper mineralisation intersected in hole 21NRWP069 (refer to Figure 6*) indicates good potential remains on the untested northern limb of the syncline below the former Nifty open pit.

Preparations are underway for a resource update incorporating all the results from Cyprium's highly successful drilling campaigns at Nifty East and West, which is expected to grow the existing inventory of 732,200 tonnes of contained copper reported for Nifty in the November 2021 Mineral Resource estimate.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/D90EI3Z3



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

Ivanhoe Mines Files New NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Platreef Palladium, Rhodium, Nickel, Platinum, Copper and Gold Project in South Africa

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that the company has filed a new National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report covering the Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study.

The updated NI 43-101 technical report includes an independent feasibility study for the initial two phases of development for the Platreef Mine to a steady state production rate of 5.2 million tonnes of ore per annum.

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Pan Global Resources' Results for the First Drill Hole Completed at the La Jarosa Target at the Escacena Project, Southern Spain, with 18.65m of 0.73% Cu including 0.4m of 4.5% Cu and 10.3 g/t Ag

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Pan Global Resources' Results for the First Drill Hole Completed at the La Jarosa Target at the Escacena Project, Southern Spain, with 18.65m of 0.73% Cu including 0.4m of 4.5% Cu and 10.3 g/t Ag

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV:PGZ) (OTCPink:PGNRF), announced results for the first drill hole completed at the La Jarosa target at the Escacena Project, southern Spain. Pan Global, actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in the Iberian Pyrite Belt of southern Spain, is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Cyprium Metals

CYM Restart Study Presentation

This investor presentation (“Presentation”) has been prepared by Cyprium Metal s Limited (ABN 48 002 678 640) (“Cyprium” or “Company”).

