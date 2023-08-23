Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, August 31, 2023 , the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash.  The Warrants expire  September 5, 2023, and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business September 5, 2023 .

TRADE DATES

August 31, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 1, 2023
September 1, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 5, 2023
September 5, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 5, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date :
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

BIOSYENT INC. ("RX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.04
Payable Date: September 15, 2023
Record Date: August 31, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: August 30, 2023

________________________________________

OPTEGRA VENTURES INC. ("OPTG")
[formerly ESSEX MINERALS INC. ("ESX")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on July 29, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis.  The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening August 25, 2023 , the common shares of Optegra Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Essex Minerals Inc. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development" company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which



8,817,878 shares are issued and outstanding


Escrow:

nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.


Trading Symbol:

OPTG

(new)

CUSIP Number:

68387G104

(new)

________________________________________

THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")
[formerly Benchmark Metals Inc. ("BNCH")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the " Exchange ") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Benchmark Metals Inc. and Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. (formerly named Thesis Gold Inc. until it changed its name on August 17, 2023) dated June 5, 2023 (the " Agreement "). Pursuant to the Agreement, Benchmark Metals Inc. has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Transaction "). Under the Agreement, each Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. shareholder will be entitled to receive 2.5584 common shares of Benchmark Metals Inc. for each common share of Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. securityholders was received at a special meeting of securityholders held on August 9, 2023 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the British Columbia Supreme Court on August 21, 2023 . The Transaction was closed on August 23, 2023 . The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Management Information Circular of Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc., dated as of July 6, 2023 , which is available under the Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. profile on SEDAR.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on June 14, 2023 , Benchmark Metals Inc. has consolidated its capital on a 2.6 old for 1 new basis. Benchmark Metals Inc. has also changed its name from Benchmark Metals Inc. to Thesis Gold Inc.

Effective at the opening on Friday, August 25 2023 , the common shares of Thesis Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Benchmark Metals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post – Consolidation


Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which 162,966,011 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow:

Nil



Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

TAU ( NEW)

CUSIP Number:

883930109 ( NEW )

________________________________________

HIGHMARK INTERACTIVE INC. ("HMRK.H")

Wade Dawe News Release Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of E-Tech Resources Inc.

Wade Dawe News Release Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of E-Tech Resources Inc.

Wade Dawe has filed an early warning report announcing that, on August 11, 2023, he indirectly acquired an additional 4,166,667 common shares of E-Tech Resources Inc. ("E-Tech") in a private placement financing. Prior to acquiring these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe indirectly owned 8,929,942 common shares through Brigus Capital Inc., a company controlled by Mr. Dawe.

Upon purchase of these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe and indirectly holds 13,096,609 common shares of E-Tech, representing approximately 13.84% of the 94,638,197 issued and outstanding common shares of E-Tech.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Closes Private Placement of $700,000

E-Tech Resources Inc. Closes Private Placement of $700,000

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of its previously announced private placement of 11,666,667 common shares of E-Tech (each, a "Share") at $0.06 per Share for gross proceeds of $700,000 (the "Financing"). The proceeds from the private placement will be used to support the Company's ongoing exploration and operational activities.

Numus Capital Corp., a registered Exempt Market Dealer, acted as agent for the Financing. In connection with the private placement, E-Tech paid the agent cash commissions of $46,900 and 781,667 broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.06 and is exercisable for a period of 24 months from closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Increases Previously Announced Private Placement to $700,000

E-Tech Resources Inc. Increases Previously Announced Private Placement to $700,000

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased its previously announced private placement of $500,000 of common shares of E-Tech (each, a "Share") at $0.06 per Share up to $700,000 (the "Financing"). Under the increased Financing terms, E-Tech will now offer subscribers up to 11,666,667 Shares at $0.06 per Share. The proceeds from the private placement will be used to support the Company's ongoing exploration and operational activities.

To facilitate the Financing, E-Tech has entered into an agreement with Numus Capital Corp., a registered Exempt Market Dealer, to act as agent for the Financing. E-Tech has agreed to pay to the agent a cash fee equal to 7% of proceeds raised from investors introduced by the agent, except on subscriptions received from directors, officers, and employees of E-Tech, and to issue compensation warrants entitling the agent to purchase that number of Shares as is equal to seven percent (7%) of the Shares sold to investors introduced by the agent, except on subscriptions received from directors, officers, and employees of E-Tech. Each compensation warrant will be exercisable into a Share of E-Tech at $0.06 per share for a period of 24 months from closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces $500,000 Private Placement

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces $500,000 Private Placement

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to raise up to $500,000 through a private placement (the "Financing") of up to 8,333,334 shares of E-Tech (each, a "Share") at $0.06 per Share. The proceeds from the private placement will be used to support the Company's ongoing exploration and operational activities.

To facilitate the Financing, E-Tech has entered into an agreement with Numus Capital Corp., a registered Exempt Market Dealer, to act as agent for the Financing. E-Tech has agreed to pay to the agent a cash fee equal to 7% of proceeds raised from investors introduced by the agent, except on subscriptions received from directors, officers, and employees of E-Tech, and to issue compensation warrants entitling the agent to purchase that number of Shares as is equal to seven percent (7%) of the Shares sold to investors introduced by the agent, except on subscriptions received from directors, officers, and employees of E-Tech. Each compensation warrant will be exercisable into a Share of E-Tech at $0.06 per share for a period of 24 months from closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces CEO Appointment

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces CEO Appointment

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Burlingame as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company.

Todd Burlingame brings a wealth of experience and expertise to E-Tech Resources Inc. with a successful career spanning several resource development companies and major projects. Todd played a pivotal role in advancing rare earth element projects in Labrador, Canada. During his tenure, the project achieved significant milestones, including the publication of a Preliminary Economic Assessment, completion of advance ore processing test work, and completion of ore body delineation drill program for the purpose of establishing a measured resource for the project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carmanah Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project at Key Lake

Carmanah Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project at Key Lake

(TheNewswire)

Carmanah Minerals Corp.

August 22, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE:CARM), ( "Carmanah " or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the commencement of a detailed regional and property specific structural geophysical interpretation of the corporation's Saskatchewan Uranium Project with its Joint Venture partner Marvel Discovery. The Interpretation includes using advanced technology leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Appoints General Manager for Brazil

Aclara Appoints General Manager for Brazil

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Bonzi Yokomizo as General Manager of the wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary ("Aclara Resources Mineracao Ltda"), effective Aug 10, 2023

"We are delighted to welcome Bonzi Yokomizo as our new General Manager for Brazil," said Ramón Barúa, CEO and Director of Aclara. " With over 30 years leading global mining projects, Bonzi's expertise is a cornerstone for Aclara. His exceptional understanding of Greenfield and Brownfield projects, coupled with his recent achievement in commissioning Brazil's inaugural ionic clay heavy rare earths mine, will play a pivotal role in driving the success of Aclara's projects in Brazil. Bonzi's remarkable skill in building and leading diverse teams, combined with his extensive in-country experience, brings a dynamic synergy that fosters innovation, drives operational excellence and ensures a robust foundation for Aclara´s strategic growth in Brazil and beyond."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Receives First Set of Drill Permits at Houliere-Duhamel Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Receives First Set of Drill Permits at Houliere-Duhamel Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report the company has received its first drill permit on Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). Following the interpretation of the TDEM and magnetic airborne survey, Marvel increased its land position in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares (see press release dated February 15, 2022

Marvel has completed extensive work to date on the Duhamel project which includes flying the entire property with airborne TDEM and magnetic and compilations of all historical data as it prepares for an inaugural drilling campaign on the property. The Company intends to drill up to 15 holes totaling 2000 meters targeting both the Houliere and Duhamel Zones.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Results from North American Helium's Fourth Farmout Well and Reiterates Upcoming Drilling Schedule

Helium Evolution Provides Results from North American Helium's Fourth Farmout Well and Reiterates Upcoming Drilling Schedule

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the fourth farmout well that was drilled and fully funded by HEVI's farmout partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), at 12-13-10-8W3 (" Test Well #5 ").

Test Well #5 was drilled on farmout lands within Block 2 at Gravelbourg in Saskatchewan pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (the " Farmout ") (see news releases dated October 21, 2022 , and June 28, 2022 ). After reaching total depth, NAH notified HEVI that the open hole portion of the Test Well #5 will be abandoned, but that NAH is electing to suspend the cased hole portion of the well to afford optionality and the ability to re-enter it at a later date, potentially to drill a sidetrack to another target.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2023 Results, Including Growing Working Capital, Commercial Uranium and Rare Earth Sales, and Continued Progress on Development of Rare Earth Separation Capabilities in Utah

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2023 Results, Including Growing Working Capital, Commercial Uranium and Rare Earth Sales, and Continued Progress on Development of Rare Earth Separation Capabilities in Utah

Conference Call and Webcast on August 7, 2023

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Update on Third Farmout Well and Upcoming Catalysts

Helium Evolution Provides Update on Third Farmout Well and Upcoming Catalysts

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the third farmout well that was drilled and fully funded by HEVI's farmout partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), at 12-11-05-10W3 (" Test Well #3 ").

Test Well #3 was drilled on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (the " Farmout ") (see news releases dated October 21, 2022 , and June 28, 2022 ). After reaching total depth, NAH notified HEVI that Test Well #3 will be abandoned.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×