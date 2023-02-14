Trilogy Metals Announces Updated Feasibility Study Results for the Arctic Project

Brunswick Exploration Announces C$5.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement and Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement of C$2.0 Million

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the updated results of its Feasibility Study ("2023 FS") for the Arctic Copper-Zinc-Lead-Silver-Gold Project ("Arctic" or the "Arctic Project") in the Ambler Mining District of northwestern Alaska . The Arctic Project is held by Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and a wholly-owned subsidiary of South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) ("South32"). Neither South32 nor Ambler Metals has reviewed the results of the 2023 FS. The 2023 FS was prepared on a 100% ownership basis, of which Trilogy's share is 50%. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Trilogy Metals will host a conference call on February 15, 2023
at 10:00am (Pacific Time) or 1:00pm (Eastern Time) to discuss these
results. Please use this link to access the live webcast of the conference
call: https://www.c-meeting.com/web3/joinTo/38ZLQJQ93P2A84/T1ca8GcVZNRtr5E7NaQ9SQ

Highlights of the updated, 2023 Arctic feasibility study
  • Pre-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") 8% of $1.5 billion and an Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 25.8%.
  • After-tax NPV 8% of $1.1 billion and after-tax IRR of 22.8%.
  • At current spot metals prices of $4.02 /lb copper, $1.39 /lb zinc, $0.95 /lb lead, $1,853 /oz gold and $22 /oz silver, the pre-tax NPV 8% is $2.1 billion and IRR is 31.5%, and after-tax NPV 8% is $1.6 billion and IRR is 27.8%.

Trilogy Metals has updated its feasibility study on the Arctic Project in response to the Company's regulatory requirements to make disclosure and file a SK-1300 technical report summary on S-K 1300 standards with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company's annual filings on Form 10-K. This news release presents the results of the Arctic feasibility study prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). More information on the S-K 1300 technical report summary can be found on Edgar at www.sec.gov . Both NI 43-101 and S-K 1300 reports are available on the Company's website.

The Company has updated capital and operating costs to the fourth quarter of 2022, along with long-term commodity prices. The 2023 FS describes the technical and economic viability of establishing a conventional open-pit copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold mine-and-mill complex for a 10,000 tonne-per-day operation for a minimum 13-year mine life. The 2023 FS utilizes long-term metal prices of $3.65 /lb for copper, $1.15 /lb for zinc, $1.00 /lb for lead, $1,650 /oz for gold and $21.00 /oz for silver in its economic analysis.

Tony Giardini , President and Chief Executive Officer of Trilogy Metals commented, "Arctic continues to be an extremely robust project even in a high inflationary environment. We have updated the capital and operating costs to reflect high-inflation and supply-chain challenges and yet the economics continue to stand out."

The salient details of the 2023 FS are displayed in Tables 1 , 2, 3 and 4 below, with comparative information to the Company's Arctic feasibility study from 2020.

Table 1. Metal Production and Metal Prices

Annual Payable Metals Production

2020 FS

2023 FS

Copper ('000'lb)

155,369

148,683

Zinc ('000'lb)

192,023

172,598

Lead ('000'lb)

32,367

25,753

Gold (oz)

32,165

32,538

Silver ('000'oz)

3,382

2,773

LOM Payable Metals Production



Copper ('000'lb)

1,864,427

1,932,882

Zinc ('000'lb)

2,304,277

2,243,771

Lead ('000'lb)

338,406

334,785

Gold (oz)

386,000

423,000

Silver ('000'oz)

40,586

36,047

Metal Price Assumptions for Financial Analysis



Copper ($/lb)

3.00

3.65

Zinc ($/lb)

1.10

1.15

Lead ($/lb)

1.00

1.00

Gold ($/oz)

1,300.00

1,650.00

Silver ($/oz)

18.00

21.00

Table 2. Operating and Capital Costs

On-Site Operating Costs

2020 FS

2023 FS

Mining ($/t milled)

18.48

22.49

Processing ($/t milled)

18.31

22.60

G&A ($/t milled)

5.15

5.85

Surface Service ($/t milled)

0.68

1.17

Road Toll ($/t milled)

8.04

7.72

Total Operating Cost ($/t milled)

50.65

59.83

Capital Expenditure



Initial Capital ($ million)

905.6

1,176.8

Sustaining Capital ($ million)

113.8

114.4

Mine Closure & Reclamation ($ million)

205.4

428.4

Total Capex ($ million)

1,224.7

1,719.6

Table 3. Financial Results and Other Information

Financial Summary

2020 FS

2023 FS

Pre-tax NPV ($ million) at 8%

1,550.9

1,500.3

Pre-tax Cash Flow ($ million) at 8%

3,768.0

3,942.6

After-tax NPV ($ million) at 8%

1,134.7

1,108.1

After-tax Cash Flow ($ million)

2,843.4

3,019.9

Cash Costs, Net of By-product Credits ($/lb Cu payable)

0.32

0.72

All-in Cost, Net of By-product Credits ($/lb Cu payable)

0.98

1.61

Pre-tax IRR (%)

30.8

25.9

Pre-tax Payback Period (years)

2.4

2.9

After-tax IRR (%)

27.1

22.8

After-tax Payback Period (years)

2.6

3.1

Mine Life

12 years

13 years

LOM Stripping Ratio

6.9

7.3

Table 4. Mineral Reserve Statement

Class

Tonnage

Grades

(Mt)

Cu
(%)

Zn
(%)

Pb
(%)

Au
(g/t)

Ag
(g/t)

Probable Mineral Reserves

46.7

2.11

2.90

0.56

0.42

31.8

Notes:

1.

Mineral Reserves estimates have an effective date of November 15, 2022 and are current as of November 30, 2022 and were prepared by a Wood QP.

2.

Mineral Reserves were estimated assuming open pit mining methods and are reported at the point of delivery to the process plant (point of reference). Mineral Reserves include a combination of internal and contact dilution. Total dilution is expected to be between 30% and 40%. Pit slopes vary by sector and range from 26° to 56°. A marginal NSR cut-off of $38.8/t is used.

3.

Mineral Reserves are based on prices of $3.46/lb Cu, $0.91/lb Pb, $1.12/lb Zn, $1,615/oz Au, and $21.17/oz Ag.

4.

Variable process recoveries averaging 92% Cu in Cu concentrate, 61% Pb in Pb concentrate, 88% Zn in Zn concentrate, 52% Au in Cu concentrate, 32% Ag in Cu concentrate, 22% Au in Pb concentrate and 49% Ag in Pb concentrate.

5.

Mineral Reserves are based on mining cost of $2.52/t incremented at $0.02/t/5m and $0.012/t/5m below and above 790 m elevation, respectively.

6.

Costs applied to processed material following process operating cost of $18.31/t, G&A of $5.83/t, sustaining capital cost of $2.37/t, closure cost of $4.27/t, road toll cost of $8.04/t.

7.

Strip ratio (waste: ore) is 7.3:1.

8.

Selling terms following payables of 96.5% of Cu, 95% of Pb and 85% of Zn, treatment costs of $80/t Cu concentrate, $160/t Pb concentrate and $215/t Zn concentrate; refining costs of $0.08/lb Cu, $10/oz Au, $1.25/oz Ag; and transport cost $270.98/t concentrate.

9.

Fixed royalty percentage of 1% NSR.

10.

Trilogy Metals' attributable interest is 50% of the ore tonnage stated in the table.


The 2023 FS was prepared to meet the definitions and standards under NI 43-101 by independent consultant, Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco") of Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada. The Company also engaged Wood Canada Limited ("Wood") to complete the mineral resources and mineral reserve estimation and mine planning, SRK Consulting ( Canada ) Inc. ("SRK") to complete pit geotechnics and hydrogeology, tailings and waste design, hydrology and water management studies, and Brown and Caldwell to complete water treatment facility. The technical report titled "Arctic NI 43-101 Technical Report on Feasibility Study" with an effective date of January 20, 2023 and a release date of February 14, 2023 (the "Arctic Technical Report") will be filed on SEDAR today.

The 2023 FS is based on a 10,000-tonne-per-day open-pit mining rate with a conventional milling and flotation process that results in the production of separate copper, zinc and lead concentrates. Based on the feasibility-level metallurgical work on the sulphide mineralization, the average recoveries are projected to be 92.1% for copper, 88.5% for zinc and 61.3% for lead, in their respective concentrates. Life-of-mine strip ratio (waste:ore) is approximately 7.3 to 1.

The 2023 FS forecasts an average annual payable production to be 149 million pounds of copper, 173 million pounds of zinc, 26 million pounds of lead, 32,538 ounces of gold and 2.8 million ounces of silver. Total life-of-mine 13-year production is projected at 1.9 billion pounds of copper, 2.2 billion pounds of zinc, 335 million pounds of lead, 423,000 ounces of gold and 36 million ounces of silver.

Initial capital expenditure is $1,176.8 million and sustaining capital is $114.4 million for total estimated capital expenditures of $1,291.2 million . In addition, closure and reclamation costs are estimated at $428.4 million . Estimated pre-tax and after-tax payback of initial capital are 2.9 years and 3.1 years respectively. Estimated cash costs are $0.72 /lb of payable copper (cash costs include on-site mining and processing costs, road tolls and maintenance, transport, royalties, and is net of by-product credits). Total "all-in" cash costs (initial/sustaining capital, operating, closure costs and is net of by-product metal credits) are estimated at $1.61 /lb of payable copper.

The 2023 FS has been prepared on a 100% ownership basis. The Arctic Project is held by Ambler Metals, the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and South32. NANA Regional Corporation, Inc. ("NANA") has the right, following a construction decision, to elect to purchase a 16% to 25% direct interest in the Arctic Project or, alternatively, to receive a 15% Net Proceeds Royalty ("NPR"). This 2023 FS does not include the impact on Trilogy Metals if NANA elects to purchase an interest in the Arctic Project or, alternatively, the impact on Trilogy Metals and the Arctic Project if the NPR becomes applicable. The 2023 FS does include the 1.0% Net Smelter Royalty to be granted to NANA in exchange for a surface use agreement.

2023 FS Contributors

The 2023 FS for the Arctic Project was prepared by Ausenco and the contributors listed below, each of whom is a Qualified Person under 43-101.

Qualified Person

Scope of Responsibility

Kevin Murray, Ausenco

Plant and infrastructure design,
metallurgy, recovery methods,
consolidation of the capital costs and
operating costs and the overall financial
model

Piers Wendlandt, P.E., Principal Mining Engineer,
Wood

Mine design and mineral reserve
estimates

Henry Kim, P.Geo, Principal Resource Geologist,
Wood

Geology and mineral resource estimate

Calvin Boese, P. Eng., M.Sc., Principal
Consultant, Geotechnical, SRK Consulting
(Canada) Inc.

Tailings and waste design

Bruce Murphy, P.Eng., Principal Consultant, Rock
Mechanics, SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc.

Pit slope design and hydrogeology

Andrea Bowie, P.Eng., Senior Consultant, Water
Management, SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc.

Hydrology and water management

Dennis Fink, Brown and Caldwell

Water treatment


Data Verification

Messrs. Kim, Boese, and Murphy have visited the site of the Arctic Project. The 2023 FS Contributors have had discussions with relevant site personnel and Company management and have reviewed supporting documentation. Additional information can be found in the Arctic Technical Report.

Qualified Persons

The 2023 FS Contributors prepared or supervised the preparation of the information that forms the basis of the 2023 FS disclosure in this news release.

Richard Gosse , P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Trilogy, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gosse has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Conference Call

The conference call to discuss results of the 2023 FS will be held on February 15, 2023 at 10:00am (Pacific Time) or 1:00pm (Eastern Time) .

Participants can access the Company's presentation by a live webcast of the conference call at the following link:

https://www.c-meeting.com/web3/joinTo/38ZLQJQ93P2A84/T1ca8GcVZNRtr5E7NaQ9SQ

There will be a question-and-answer session following the presentation.

A replay of this conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.trilogymetals.com .

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company that holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in Northwestern Alaska . On December 19, 2019 , South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District, one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits that have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

About Ausenco

Ausenco is a global company based across 26 offices in 14 countries, with projects in over 80 locations worldwide. Combining deep technical expertise with a 30-year track record, Ausenco delivers innovative, value-add consulting studies, project delivery, asset operations and maintenance solutions to the mining and metals, oil & gas and industrial sectors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, mineral resources and reserve statements; the future price of copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver; the timing and amount of estimated future production; net present values and internal rates of return at Arctic; recovery rates; payback periods; costs of production; capital expenditures; costs and timing of the development of projects; mine life; planned activities at the UKMP; the potential future development of Arctic and the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding perceived merit of properties; exploration plans and budgets; mineral reserves and resource estimates; work programs; capital expenditures; timelines; strategic plans; market prices for precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the Company's ability to finance the development of its mineral properties; assumptions and discount rates being appropriately applied to the 2023 FS, uncertainty as to whether there will ever be production at the Company's mineral exploration and development properties; risks related to the Company's ability to commence production and generate material revenues or obtain adequate financing for its planned exploration and development activities; risks related to lack of infrastructure including but not limited to the risk whether or not the Ambler Mining District Industrial Access Project, or AMDIAP, will receive the requisite permits and, if it does, whether the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority will build the AMDIAP; risks related to inclement weather which may delay or hinder activities at the Company's mineral properties; risks related to the Company's dependence on a third party for the development of its projects; commodity price fluctuations; uncertainties relating to the assumptions underlying resource and reserve estimates; mining and development risks, including risks related to infrastructure, accidents, equipment breakdowns, labor disputes, bad weather, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in development, construction or production; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the uncertainties involving success of exploration, development and mining activities; permitting timelines; risks pertaining to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19); government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; unanticipated reclamation expenses; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; the need for cooperation of government agencies and native groups in the development and operation of properties as well as the construction of the AMDIAP; unanticipated variation in geological structures, metal grades or recovery rates; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; unexpected cost increases in estimated capital and operating costs; the need to obtain permits and government approvals; uncertainty related to title to the Company's mineral properties and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2022 filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in other Company reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The Company's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Trilogy Metals Reports High Grade Copper and Zinc from Drilling at its Arctic Deposit

VANCOUVER, Oct. 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ – Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ), formerly NovaCopper Inc., is pleased to announce drill results and provide a project update from its 2016 summer field program at the Arctic poly-metallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposit, part of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP) located in the Ambler mining district of Northwest Alaska. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

The majority of this year’s project budget of US$5.5 million was spent on a drilling program at the Arctic Project that included 3,058 meters of drilling for geotechnical, hydrological, waste rock characterization and metallurgical studies as well as further resource definition. In addition to the drilling program, a series of environmental studies were conducted over the UKMP. The LiDAR survey that was incomplete last year due to weather conditions was also completed during the summer. This site investigation work will form the basis for completing a future pre-feasibility study on the Arctic deposit.

Keep reading...Show less
Company News

Trilogy Metals Announces Third Quarter Results and Provides a Corporate and Project Update

VANCOUVER, Oct. 6, 2016 /CNW/ –  Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ), formerly NovaCopper Inc., announces its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2016. Details of the Company’s financial results are contained in the unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis which will be available on the Company’s website at www.trilogymetals.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are inUnited States dollars unless otherwise stated.
Corporate and Project Update
Name Change
In September 2016, we changed our name to Trilogy Metals Inc. to better reflect our Company’s naturally diversified resource base. The Company’s Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (“UKMP”) are located in the Ambler mining district in northwest Alaska; a region known to host deposits rich in copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver. The Company controls the mineral rights to approximately 353,000 acres of land containing two known mineral belts, the Ambler Schist Belt and the Bornite Carbonate Sequence. The Ambler Schist Belt hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) type mineralization occurring as a series of high-grade polymetallic copper-lead-zinc-gold-silver deposits along the entire 100 kilometer (70 mile) long belt. The Bornite Carbonate Sequence hosts several copper replacement targets around the Aurora and Pardner Hill prospects, in addition to an established resource identified at Bornite. Mineralization at Bornite is open to further exploration. The shareholders had previously voted in favour of the change of the Company’s name to Trilogy at our annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2016.
Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects
In early August 2016, we wrapped up another successful season advancing the Arctic deposit towards pre-feasibility. The majority of the 2016 project budget of $5.5 million was spent completing a 3,058 metre drill program at the Arctic Project to support geotechnical, hydrological, waste rock characterization and metallurgical studies, as well as resource definition. Substantial field work was also completed to support the continuation of baseline environmental data collection. During the course of the field season, data collection was completed to support an aquatic survey, an avian and large mammal habitat survey, an archaeological survey and expansion of the wetlands delineation and surface quality work. The remaining thirty percent of the LiDAR survey (used to obtain high resolution topographic data) over the UKMP, initiated during the last field season, was completed. The site investigation work completed in 2016 will form the basis for the completion of studies this fall and a future pre-feasibility study on the Arctic deposit. Drill assay results are expected to be released during the fall of 2016.
Sale of Sunward and the Titiribi Project
On September 1, 2016, Trilogy closed the sale of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Sunward Investments Ltd. (“Sunward Investments”) to Brazil Resources Inc. (“BRI”) for consideration of 5,000,000 common shares of BRI, of which 2,500,000 common shares are subject to a six month holding period, and 1,000,000 BRI warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share of BRI for a period of two years from the closing date at an exercise price of Cdn$3.50 for total consideration valued at approximately$8.1 million.  Sunward Investments, through a subsidiary, owns 100% of the Titiribi gold-copper exploration project located approximately 70 kilometers southwest of the city of Medellin, in Antioquia Department, Colombia. Trilogy acquired Sunward Investments and the Titiribi project as part of its acquisition of Sunward Resources Ltd. (“Sunward”) in a business combination which closed on June 19, 2015.
The Company reclassified the net assets of Sunward Investments as an asset held for sale and its operations as a discontinued operation, retrospectively, in its third quarter financial statements. The Company expects to realize a gain on the sale of approximately$4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Connect with Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ) to receive an Investor Presentation.

Company News

Mining News: Enter Trilogy Metals

What does a name say about a company? Management of NovaCopper Inc. feels that its corporate moniker does not say enough about the diversity of metals present in the high-grade deposits encompassed by its Upper Kobuk Minerals Projects in the Ambler mining district of Northwest Alaska.
Arctic, the most advanced UKMP deposit, actually hosts more zinc than it does copper. And, while copper remains the dominant metal in terms of value, zinc supply shortages are closing the price gap between these two metals. Additionally, strong gold and silver prices have increased precious metals contributions to Arctic’s value this year.
“The Ambler district is more than just copper – it is copper; it’s zinc; (and) it’s precious metals,” NovaCopper President and CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse explained in a recent interview.
As such, when markets open in Toronto and New York Sept. 8, NovaCopper Inc. will be no more. In its place, Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ), will grace the boards of the Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE-MKT.
NovaCopper shares under the previous symbol, NCQ, will seamlessly transition to Trilogy Metals shares, requiring no action for current shareholders.
Transition to Trilogy
Spun out of Novagold Resources Ltd. in 2012 to continue the exploration of Arctic and Bornite, two of the highest grade un-mined copper deposits in the world, NovaCopper was a natural choice for the Ambler mining district focused exploration company.
In the months leading up to the formation of NovaCopper, Van Nieuwenhuyse, who was then president and CEO of Novagold, forged a partnership with NANA Regional Corp. that brought together a large package of Novagold-owned mining claims blanketing a 70-mile- (110 kilometer) long belt of high-grade copper-lead-zinc-gold-silver deposits with an adjacent package of NANA-owned lands known for hosting exceptionally high-grade copper.
The alliance provides the Inupiat-owned Alaska Native regional corporation with the opportunity to benefit from the exploration and eventual development of the world-class Arctic deposit and other similar volcanogenic massive sulfide prospects across the Ambler belt. In return, NovaCopper was given the opportunity to investigate Bornite, a copper-rich deposit situated about 16 miles (26 kilometers) southwest of Arctic, and explore other mineral prospects across a large highly prospective swath of NANA lands in the Upper Kobuk region.
Over the ensuing four years, the partnership and the mineral endowment found on the 353,000 acres of UKMP lands has grown.
Today, the Arctic and Bornite deposits together are believed to host roughly 8.4 billion pounds of copper; 2.6 billion lbs. of zinc; 610,000 oz. of gold; 45.3 million oz. of silver; as well as significant quantities of lead and cobalt.
It is the natural diversity this broad range of metals – especially the zinc and precious metals components of Arctic, the UKMP deposit nearest to a production decision – that prompted the transition to the new name of Trilogy Metals.
Arctic focus
Over the past two years, the rebranded company has focused its field work on gathering the last bits of information needed to complete a pre-feasibility study that will outline plans to develop an open pit mine at Arctic.
A roughly 3,000-meter drill program at Arctic was the biggest ticket item of this year’s field program.
Prior to a similar infill drill program completed last year, Arctic hosted 23.85 million metric tons of indicated resource averaging 3.26 percent (1.71 billion lbs.) copper, 4.45 percent (2.34 billion lbs.) zinc, 0.76 percent (400 million lbs.) lead, 0.71 grams per metric ton (550,000 oz.) gold, and 53.2 g/t (40.8 million oz.) silver.
This VMS deposit also contains an estimated 3.63 million metric tons of inferred resource averaging 3.22 percent (239 million lbs.) copper, 3.84 percent (285 million lbs.) zinc, 0.58 percent (43.2 million lbs.) lead and 0.59 g/t (60,000 oz.) gold.
“What is so spectacular about Arctic is it hosts really fantastic grades,” said Van Nieuwenhuyse.
Drilling over the past two seasons has focused on upgrading much of the inferred resources to the higher confidence measured and indicated categories; some pit expansion drilling; and holes targeted to collect pit slope stability, hydrology and metallurgical information.
Thanks in part to great weather at Arctic this year, the 2016 program came in under the US$5.5 million budgeted for the field work.
Trilogy Metals is expected to release results from this drilling and the other field work in October.
Advancing Ambler
When Trilogy Metals returns to the Ambler district in 2017, the company plans to complete the geotechnical work needed to further refine locations for a power plant, mill, waste rock pile, stockpiles and tailings facilities for the Arctic mine plan to be detailed in the prefeasibility study.
The renamed company also would like to resume drilling at Bornite, a copper-rich carbonate replacement deposit that is reminiscent of those found in the African Copper Belt of southern Africa and the Mt. Isa district of Queensland, Australia.
Using a 0.50 percent copper cutoff grade, Bornite now hosts an estimated 40.5 million metric tons of in-pit indicated resources averaging 1.02 percent (913 million pounds) copper; and 84.1 million metric tons of inferred resources averaging 0.95 percent (1.8 billion lbs.) copper.
Additionally, at a 1.50 percent copper cutoff grade, Bornite is estimated to contain 57.8 million metric tons of below-pit inferred resources averaging 2.89 percent (3.7 billion lbs.) copper.
While already world-class in terms of both size and grade, the various zones of Bornite are open to expansion in several directions. The most compelling area is a 1,000-meter-wide stretch of continuing high grades along the northern front.
Hole RC13-0220, the most northeasterly hole drilled at Bornite cut three very high-grade intervals from 877 to 923 meters (at a 2.0 percent cutoff): 5.9 meters of 6.66 percent copper; 9.9 meters of 2.48 percent copper; and 19.7 meters of 2.24 percent copper.
Hole RC13-0224, drilled about 800 meters west of hole 220, cut five high-grade intercepts from 579 meters to 755 meters along this northern front: 19.5 meters of 3.02 percent copper; 16.8 meters of 2.36 percent copper; 39.5 meters of 2.37 percent copper; 8.6 meters of 3.26 percent copper; and 6.5 meters of 7.7 percent copper.
Trilogy believes that continued expansion in this direction could put the grades and size of its Ambler deposits on par with Mount Isa, where more than 400 million metric tons of ore grading 2.12 percent copper has been mined over the past 75 years.
Financial footing
An innovative financing completed last year puts Trilogy Metals in a good position to finish the pre-feasibility work at Arctic and continue exploration at Bornite.
In mid-2015, the company closed the buyout of Sunward Resources Ltd., a fellow exploration company with roughly US$20 million in the bank but a market cap hovering around US$13 million.
In exchange for the cash and Sunward’s Titiribi gold-copper project in Columbia, NovaCopper issued 43.1 million shares to Sunward shareholders.
When Trilogy Metals lights up the boards of the TSX and NYSE-MKT exchanges, it will have nearly US$10 million of this cash remaining in its treasury.
Adding to this strong financial footing, the company cut a deal in mid-August to sell the Titiribi property to Brazil Resources Inc., an exploration company with a growing portfolio of gold and copper properties in South America and Alaska.
In exchange for the Columbia gold-copper property, Trilogy will hold 5 million Brazil Resources shares. With a 50-day moving average of C$2.60 per share, these shares are currently worth about C$13 million.
“While we believe the Titiribi property has excellent exploration potential and a strong local team, the sale allows NovaCopper (Trilogy) to focus on its high-grade copper, zinc and precious metals projects located in Northwest Alaska,” said Van Nieuwenhuyse.
Connect with Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ) to receive an Investor Presentation.

Copper rising chart stock market commodity graph.

Copper Prices Could See "Astronomical Rise" as Supply Concerns Increase

Following a 2022 that saw prices fall more than 13 percent, copper kicked off the year on an upward trend.

Copper reached US$9,356 per metric ton on January 23 on the back of expectations of rising demand in China. The top-consuming country has now reopened following strict COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Prospects for the base metal are bright in the long term as well as the short term, and analysts agree that copper will be crucial as the world moves away from fossil fuels to greener sources of energy.

Keep reading...Show less

Trilogy Metals to Release Updated Feasibility Study for the Arctic Copper-Zinc-Lead-Silver-Gold Project on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Investor Conference Call Discussing the Updated Feasibility Study to be Held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or the "Company") will release the updated Feasibility Study results for the Arctic Copper-Zinc-Lead-Silver-Gold Project in Alaska before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 .

Keep reading...Show less
Arizona Metals Corp.

Arizona Metals Corp.

Arizona Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in gold and copper deposits. The firm's projects are the Kay mine project and the Sugarloaf peak gold project.

Teck Donates $100,000 to Support Relief Efforts in Türkiye and Syria

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced a donation of $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross and Red Crescent to support relief efforts following severe earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

"The stories and images coming out of Türkiye and Syria after the devastating earthquakes are heartbreaking," said Jonathan Price, CEO. "In times of crisis, the international community rallies together to help those affected, and we encourage everyone to consider donating to organizations like the Red Cross and Red Crescent as they support victims and their families on the ground."

Keep reading...Show less
Alvo Minerals

Regional Targeting Program Underway At Palma Project

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) (“Alvo” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its regional exploration program underway at the Palma Project (“Palma” or “the project”) located in Central Brazil.

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals President and CEO Joseph van den Elsen

Pampa Metals Preps for Drilling with New C$3 Million Capital Raise

Pampa Metals (CSE:PM) is gearing up to conduct drill testing at its highly promising Block 4 copper project in Chile, and is fundraising up to C$3 million to finance the campaign.

“With respect to the Block 4 property, and specifically the Buenavista target, we think we've found a significant anomaly, (with the) size, scale and in the right location, that is very compelling, and we look forward to drill testing that for the first time this year,” Pampa Metals President and CEO Joseph van den Elsen said.

The company earlier announced that several geological, geochemical and geophysical anomalies at the Buenavista target suggest a potential cluster of porphyry copper-molybdenum systems. The area has never been drilled before, but has received magnetics, induced polarization, trenching, soil sampling, age dating and various service mapping programs, according to van den Elsen.

Pampa Metals’ 100 percent owned, 6,600 hectare Block 4 project is located along the Domeyko Mineral Belt in Chile, a top copper-producing country that accounts for roughly a quarter of the world’s copper supply.

The company recently launched a non-brokered private placement to raise up to C$3 million in capital to fund its planned 2,100 meter drilling program at the Block 4 property.

“We also have a provision in there for some due diligence on some other opportunities. So we're looking at becoming a bit more active with our portfolio. And where appropriate, we're going to look to bring in new assets to sort of build out the story and hopefully acquire some more advanced assets at the same time,” van den Elsen said.

The chief executive said he is confident his company is in the ideal jurisdiction for copper exploration.

“Our role is not going to be in monetizing or developing copper projects. Our focus is on finding things of size and scale, and seeking to drive shareholder returns through discovery,” he explained. "So if we find something significant along our locations, we think that would be very attractive to a number of logical third-party buyers, and that would be our monetization strategy for our shareholders."

Watch the full interview with Pampa Metals president and CEO Joseph van den Elsen above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Pampa Metals (CSE:PM). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Pampa Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Pampa Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Pampa Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

