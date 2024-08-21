Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQX:TDTRF

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BF7J2535

Issuer Name

TRIDENT ROYALTIES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Merrill Lynch International

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Aug-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

21-Aug-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.261963

0.470862

5.735555

16809728

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.937203

0.473592

6.410795

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BF7J2535

15421728

5.261963

Sub Total 8.A

15421728

5.261963%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

N/A

N/A

8000

0.002730

Sub Total 8.B1

8000

0.002730%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

31/07/2026

N/A

Cash

1380000

0.470862

Sub Total 8.B2

1380000

0.470862%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

5.261963

5.264692%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

21-Aug-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Trident Royalties PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

