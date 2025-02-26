Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

High Tech Metals Limited

Transformational Gold Resources Acquisition Presentation

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) has announced Transformational Gold Resources Acquisition Presentation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from High-Tech Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

HTM:AU
Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

High-Tech Metals (HTM:AU) has announced Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Download the PDF here.

Canyon Resources Limited

Minim Martap Project Update

CanyonContinuesRapidAdvancementTowardProduction

Canyon Resources Limited (ASX: CAY) (‘Canyon’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an update on key development workstreams at the Company’s flagship Minim Martap Bauxite Project (‘Minim Martap’ or ‘the Project’), located in Cameroon, as the Company continues to make rapid progress toward production.

Canadian flag with two stacks of coins.

Canada’s Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Facing Uncertain Future

Canadian mining industry investment has faced significant challenges over the past decade. There is a common understanding that funding isn’t moving through the sector, especially to juniors.

These small companies represent the foundation for mining in Canada, performing most exploration, and one program that has helped steer investment their way is the federal government’s Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (METC).

The program has been in place for the past two decades, but is set to expire on March 31, 2025.

Application for quotation of securities - CUF

Application for quotation of securities - CUF

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Application for quotation of securities - CUF

Download the PDF here.

Issue of Shares

Issue of Shares

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Issue of Shares

Download the PDF here.

Accelerate Resources (ASX:AX8)

Comet Gold Project Review Following Gold Discovery Along Strike

Accelerate Resources Limited (“AX8”, “Accelerate” or the “Company”)is pleased to announce the commencement of a gold prospectivity review and reinterpretation at its Comet Gold Project (“Comet”) inspired by the recent exploration success by Caprice Resources at their Island Gold Project located 10km to the south-west in Western Australia’s Murchison Goldfield.

