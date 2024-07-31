- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report June 2024
Description
Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE) is pleased to provide the following review of activities for the three month period ended 30 June 2024.
HighlightsWiluna Uranium Project
• Results of updated Scoping Study for the Lake Maitland Uranium Project released, including:
Excellent Financial Outcomes
- NPV pre-tax of approximately A$832.8M at a discount rate of 8% (+37% increase of A$223.20M)
- Pre-tax IRR of 48% (+7% increase)
- Payback period of 2.1 years (0.4 years less)
- Total EBITDA of A$2,303.3M (+30% increase of A$534.4M)
- Total undiscounted cash flow of A$1,930M pre-tax (+36% increase of A$507.3M)
- Average EBITDA of A$131.6M per annum
- Average undiscounted cash flow of A$110.3M per annum -– average >A$2M per week
- Estimates assume a US$85.00/lb U3O8, US$5.67/lb V2O5 price and a US$:A$0.70 exchange rate
- US$203.7M (or A$291M) capital cost estimate including 20% contingency and 15% EPCM
- Includes all infrastructure for the proposed stand-alone Lake Maitland operation, including: • entire processing facility with beneficiation plant and ability to produce both a uranium and vanadium product; and all mining & administration related infrastructure, access roads, power plant, borefield and a reverse osmosis desalinisation plant for water supply
- A$143.0M non-processing infrastructure build cost (A$105.7M excluding contingency and EPCM) A$148.1M processing infrastructure build cost (A$107.3M excluding contingency and EPCM)
- C1* Cash operating cost of US$17.28/lb U3O8 over the first 7 years
- C1* Cash operating cost of US$24.78/lb U3O8 over Life of Mine (LoM)
- All In Sustaining Cost (AISC)# of US$22.58/lb U3O8 over the first 7 years
- All In Sustaining Cost (AISC)# of US$30.55/lb U3O8 over LoM
- Robust estimated operating margins
- C1 (US$17.28) and AISC (US$24.78) for the first 7 years provides Toro with very strong margins during the initial payback period
forecast financial information disclosed in the updated Lake Maitland Scoping Study announced by the Company on 18 June 2024 continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Toro Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Toro Energy Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Toro Energy
Overview
Countries worldwide are working towards decarbonization and paying more attention to clean energy sources. About 10 percent of the world's electricity is produced from 440 power reactors, and more countries like Japan, Germany, the UK and the US are revitalizing their nuclear energy capacities to reduce fossil fuel production while improving energy security.
Australia produces 12 percent of the world’s uranium, behind Canada (13 percent) and Kazakhstan (43 percent). It is also home to the Wiluna uranium project, a well-established uranium resource, which is also the flagship asset of Toro Energy (ASX:TOE), a uranium exploration and development mining company that actively seeks to uncover value from other commodities in its existing highly prospective project ground.
Toro holds JORC-compliant uranium resources of 90.9 million pounds (Mlbs) uranium oxide (U3O8), at a 200 parts per million (ppm) U3O8 cut-off, across its Western Australia uranium projects, of which 84 Mlbs are proximally located within the northern goldfields region.
The 100-percent-owned Wiluna uranium project includes four key deposits – Lake Maitland, Centipede, Millipede and Lake Way – and offers significant uranium exposure of 52 million tons (Mt) @ 548 ppm for 62.7 Mlbs U3O8, at 200 ppm cut-off (JORC 2012). It is located only 30 kilometers southwest of Wiluna in Central Western Australia.
The Wiluna uranium project has received state and federal approval (subject to required amendments) and has been granted mining leases.
Considerable research over recent years has identified processing redesign opportunities from unique geological attributes within the uranium deposits, but particularly at Lake Maitland, as well as the ability to extract the inherent vanadium held within the uranium ‘ore’ for a vanadium by-product. Within the uranium mineralization envelope, the Wiluna project is estimated to contain 68.3 Mlbs of vanadium oxide (V2O5), inferred at 200 ppm V2O5 cut-off (JORC 2012).
The unique geology of the Lake Maitland deposit and the processing redesign have allowed for a mining and processing option exclusively for Lake Maitland, that could be economic on its own or be the economic spearhead of a longer-term, larger Wiluna mining operation (dependent on market conditions and approvals). The stand-alone Lake Maitland option, aided by the economic efficiency of the new processing design, results in a transformational potential increase in production from the Lake Maitland deposit.
The scoping study for the stand-alone Lake Maitland uranium-vanadium operation option shows potential for exceptional financial returns with a pre-tax NPV of AU$610 million, a short payback period of 2.5 years, 41 percent internal rate of return, and low capital operating cost estimates (assuming an AU$/US$ exchange rate of 0.7 and US$70/lb U3O8 price and US$5.67/lb V2O5 price) after producing 22.8 Mlbs of U3O8 and 11.9 Mlbs of V2O5.
The Lake Maitland pit optimisation successfully increased potential production by 8Mlbs U3O8 and 11.9Mlbs V2O5 based on these assumptions.
The design phase of Toro Energy’s beneficiation and hydrometallurgical pilot plant is on track and in line with plans to begin operations in the second half of 2024. The pilot plant will test the improved beneficiation and hydrometallurgical circuit developed by Toro from bench scale research at a closer-to-production scale and as single streams. It will also test potential ore from the three uranium-vanadium deposits that Toro believes will make up an extended Lake Maitland operation – these include Lake Maitland, Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede.
The company will commence a large sonic core drill program to provide bulk, but targeted potential ore, for the upcoming pilot plant program.
Toro Energy has also recently initiated a refresh and update of its Lake Maitland scoping study using the latest, more favourable commodity pricing and exchange rate guidance.
The Lake Maitland deposit is part of a joint venture partnership with two reputable Japanese corporations, Japan Australia Uranium Resource Development. (JAURD) and Itochu.
Toro has been actively evaluating the prospectivity of its Wiluna asset portfolio for minerals other than uranium, including nickel and gold.
Toro’s Dusty nickel project is located on the northern, eastern and southern shores of Lake Maitland and the Lake Maitland uranium deposit and is focused on two main target areas: Dusty and Yandal One. These properties will be the subject of a proposed demerger, following Toro’s recent strategic review of its non-core assets and future plans to solely focus on its uranium development opportunities and its flagship Wiluna project.
Toro Energy’s management team and board of directors have extensive experience in the mining industry, with combined expertise that includes working at major mining houses, exploration companies, uranium mining operations, corporate financing and government and community relations.
Company Highlights
- Toro Energy is a well-established Western Australian uranium exploration and development company that actively seeks to uncover value from other commodities in existing highly prospective ground.
- Toro holds JORC-compliant uranium resources of 90.9 Mlbs U3O8 across its Western Australia uranium projects, of which 84 Mlbs is proximally located within the northern goldfields.
- Toro’s 100-percent-owned flagship Wiluna uranium project, located 30 kilometers southwest of Wiluna in Central Western Australia, contains 62.7 Mlbs of U3O8 at an average grade of 548 ppm over four deposits: Lake Maitland, Centipede, Millipede and Lake Way.
- The company has defined a significant maiden inferred vanadium resource of 68.3 Mlbs of V2O5 inside the uranium mineralisation envelope.
- Scoping Study completed for a stand-alone Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium operation shows potential for exceptional financial returns.
- In addition to its flagship uranium project, Toro’s strategic evaluation of the Lake Maitland tenure has resulted in the discovery of massive nickel sulphide and vein-hosted gold, which include the Dusty Nickel Project and the Yandal Gold Project.
- Following a recent strategic review, Toro is considering to solely focus on its uranium development opportunities and demerge its portfolio of non-core projects, including the nickel, gold and base metal assets in Western Australia.
- The company is led by a management team and board of directors with direct experience in the uranium exploration and mining as well as base metal exploration industry.
Key Projects
Wiluna Uranium Project
Toro Energy’s flagship asset is located only 30 kilometers from the town of Wiluna in the northern goldfields region within central Western Australia. The Wiluna project contains 62.7 Mlbs of U3O8 (at a 200 ppm U3O8 cut-off) over four deposits: Centipede, Millipede, Lake Way and Lake Maitland. The asset has been de-risked and optimized to improve yield and has successfully incorporated the processing of a vanadium resource as a by-product. A scoping study was completed for a stand-alone Lake Maitland uranium-vanadium operation.
Project Highlights:
- De-risked Uranium Project: Toro Energy has de-risked the Wiluna uranium asset by:
- Obtaining state and federal environmental approvals. Retrospective amendment to substantial commencement date condition will be required as well as amendment to mining proposal required as a result of further studies which significantly enhanced the project (refer below)
- Securing mining leases
- Identifying a simple yet effective mining process
- Drilling out the uranium resources so that the project’s JORC 2012-compliant 52 Mt at 548 ppm for 62.7 Mlbs of U3O8 (at a 200 ppm U3O8 cut-off) have a 96.3 percent measured and indicated status (JORC 2012)
- Extensive laboratory testing of a new and efficient beneficiation and processing technique inclusive of the extraction of vanadium for a valuable by-product.
- Uranium Exploration assets: Toro also owns 100 percent of three other exploration projects in Western Australia that have a total uranium resource of 28.2 Mlbs at Nowthanna, Dawson Hinkler and Theseus.
- Lake Maitland Pit Expansion: A 2022 pit expansion campaign, based on the new beneficiation and processing flow sheet and a stand-alone Lake Maitland mining operation, increased the potential of uranium ore and the asset by US$608 million in potential gross product value.
- Scoping study at proposed Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium Operation: Conducted by mining engineers at SRK Consulting Australasia, and metallurgical and processing engineers at Strategic Metallurgy, the scoping study results highlight the project’s potential for robust financial returns (assumes a US$70/lb U3O8, US$5.67/lb V2O5 price and a US$: AU$0.70 exchange rate).
- Scoping Study Financial Metrics Refresh: A refresh of the scoping study is underway to incorporate current financial metrics and improved uranium pricing.
- Further Expansion of Scoping Study: to incorporate amenable ore from Toro’s Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede uranium deposits into the proposed processing operation at Lake Maitland.
- Expanded Resource at Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede deposits: Expansion of the stated U3O8 and V2O5 resources at both the Centipede-Millipede and Lake Way uranium-vanadium deposits was conducted by reducing the stated U3O8 and V2O5 resource cut-off grades to 100 ppm (from 200 ppm):
- The stated Centipede-Millipede U3O8 resource expands by 25 percent or 5.98 Mlbs to 29.95 Mlbs contained U3O8, with a reduction in average grade to 351 ppm U3O8.
- The stated Lake Way U3O8 resource expands by 15 percent or 1.79 Mlbs to 14.12 Mlbs contained U3O8, with a reduction in average grade to 406 ppm U3O8.
- The stated Centipede-Millipede V2O5 resource expands by 17 percent or 6.6 Mlbs to 45.2 Mlbs contained V2O5, with a reduction in average grade to 281 ppm V2O5.
- The stated Lake Way V2O5 resource expands by 9.5 percent or 1.1 Mlbs to 12.7 Mlbs contained V2O5, with a reduction in average grade to 307 ppm V2O5.
- The Lake Maitland deposit will be re-estimated to better define the resource at the new cut-off grade before restating the resource and re-calculating the total Wiluna Project resources at the new cut-off grades of 100ppm.
- Pilot Plant Design Commissioned: A detailed pilot plant design is being undertaken to further assess the new processing flowsheet for Lake Maitland at a closer to ‘operational’ scale. The pilot plant design is on track incorporating all aspects of both uranium and vanadium production. A sonic core drilling program will commence to deliver potential ore to the pilot plant currently in design for Wiluna.
- Robust Local Infrastructure: The assets are within an established mining center, which means much of the required infrastructure is readily available. The project has access to power and water, which reduces initial development costs.
- Joint Venture Partnership: Toro Energy has entered into a joint venture partnership with JAURD and Itochu for its Lake Maitland deposit. Both corporations have the right, but not the obligation, to earn a combined 35 percent interest in the project upon contributing US$39.6 million, and an additional proportionate share of expenditure thereafter, once a positive final investment decision has been made based on a definitive feasibility study.
The Dusty Nickel Project – Discoveries of Massive Nickel Sulphide
Toro’s Lake Maitland tenure is located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt within the Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia, a gold district within a world-class gold and nickel province. With little exploration for non-uranium minerals ever conducted on the properties, Toro considers the project area highly prospective for nickel, gold and base metals.
In 2020, Toro made a blind discovery of massive and semi-massive nickel sulphides associated with the base of a 7.5-kilometer unbroken length of previously unknown komatiite (Dusty komatiite) – arguably the first massive nickel sulphides discovered in the Yandal Greenstone Belt, which is located 50 kilometers east of the world-class Mt. Keith nickel deposit. The Dusty nickel project is located near the Lake Maitland uranium deposit and contains two key target areas: Dusty and Yandal One.
Continued exploration and diamond drilling on the project has resulted in four discoveries of massive/semi-massive nickel sulphide zones to date with only 4.5 kilometers tested so far at a single depth along a 7.5-kilometer komatiite magnetic trend. Only limited testing for massive nickel sulphides has been undertaken to date of an approximately 15-kilometer strike length of known komatite - ultramafic target rock. With such limited drilling on the Lake Maitland tenure, it is yet to be known whether other similar magnetic anomalies are also komatiite-ultramafic rock and how much more rock is prospective for massive nickel sulphides on Toro’s 100-percent-owned Dusty nickel project.
Project Highlights:
- Four zones of massive nickel sulphide discovered: Toro has discovered four zones of massive and semi-massive nickel sulphides: Dusty, Houli Dooley, Jumping Jack and Dimma. Significant diamond drill results from these discoveries to date include:
- DUSTY
- 9 meters at 2.07 percent nickel from 250.9 meters downhole (TED07) including:
- 2.0 meter at 4.01 percent nickel from 250.9 meters downhole; and
- 2.0 meters at 3.85 percent nickel from 255.5 meters downhole.
- 2.6 meters at 3.45 percent nickel from 184.5 meters downhole (TED04).
- 7.2 meters at 1.05 percent nickel and 0.26 percent copper from 252 meters downhole (TED22).
- 9 meters at 2.07 percent nickel from 250.9 meters downhole (TED07) including:
- HOULI DOOLEY
- 3.05 meters at 1.59 percent nickel from 297.75 meters downhole (TED14).
- JUMPING JACK
- 3.45 meters at 1.42 percent nickel from 240.2 meters downhole (TED37).
- 2.44 meters at 1.16 percent nickel from 231.6 meters downhole (TED38).
- DIMMA
- 4.31 meters at 1.16 percent Ni from 243.3 meters downhole (TED41).
- 3.13 meters at 1.42 percent Ni from 314 meters downhole (TED42).
- 4.6 meters at 1.61 percent Ni from 194.2 meters downhole, including 3m at 1.09 percent Ni from 166 meters downhole (TED54).
- 2.1 meters at 1.83 percent Ni from 147.1 meters downhole (TED55).
- DUSTY
- Yandal OneTarget Area: The Yandal One Target Area is located some 17 kilometers south of the Dusty discoveries and with limited drilling, Toro has proven the existence of another komatiite with the potential to host massive nickel sulphide.
Toro Yandal Gold Project
The Lake Maitland tenure is located only 20 kilometers northeast of the world-class Bronzewing and Mt McClure gold mines within the same Greenstone Belt, the Yandal, within one of the most famous gold provinces in the world, the Yilgarn Craton.
Early exploration by Toro at the Golden Ways target area in the north of the project has uncovered surface rock chip samples of up to 70 g/t gold and significant drilling results, including:
- 5 meters at 4.4 g/t from 22 meters (TERC24)
- Including 2 meters at 9.93 g/t from 22 meters
- 4 meters at 3.3 g/t from 28 meters (TERC25)
- Including 1 meter at 10.9 g/t from 28 meters
- 2 meters at 3.79 g/t from 10 meters (TERC38)
- Including 1 meters at 7.33 g/t from 10 meters
- 3 meters at 1.41 g/t from 9 meters (TERC36)
- Including 1 meters at 2.76 g/t from 10 meters
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Executive Chairman
Richard Homsany has extensive experience in the resources industry, having been the executive vice-president for Australia of TSX-listed Mega Uranium since April 2010. He has worked for North Ltd, an ASX top 50-listed internationally diversified resources company in operations, risk management and corporate, before its takeover by Rio Tinto.
Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and certified practicing accountant (CPA) advising numerous clients in the energy and resources sector, including publicly listed companies. He was corporate partner at international law firm DLA Phillips Fox (now DLA Piper), where he advised clients on a range of transactions and matters including capital raising, IPOs, stock exchange listing, mergers and acquisitions, finance, joint ventures, divestments and governance.
He is a fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA) and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He has a commerce degree and honors degree in law from the University of Western Australia, and a graduate diploma in finance and investment from FINSIA (State Dux).
Homsany has significant board experience with publicly listed companies in Australia and Canada. He is the chairman of ASX-listed copper explorer Redstone Resources. and TSXV-listed iron ore and gold explorer Central Iron Ore Limited. Homsany is currently the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia Limited.
Michel Marier - Non-executive Director
Michel Marier joined Sentient in 2009 as an investment manager. Before joining Sentient, Marier worked eight years in the private equity division of la Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. Marier holds a master’s degree in finance from HEC Montreal and is a CFA charter holder.
Richard Patricio - Non-executive Director
Richard Patricio is the CEO and president of Mega Uranium, a uranium-focused investment and development company with assets in Canada and Australia.
In addition to his legal and corporate experience, Patricio has built a number of mining companies with global operations. He holds senior officer and director positions in several junior mining companies listed on the TSX, TSX Venture, AIM and NASDAQ exchanges. He is currently also a director of NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE, Mkt Cap. C$2.7 billion). He previously practiced law at a top-tier law firm in Toronto and worked as an in-house general counsel for a senior TSX-listed company. He received his law degree from Osgoode Hall and was called to the Ontario bar in 2000.
Katherine Garvey - Legal Counsel and Company Secretary
Katherine Garvey is a corporate lawyer who has significant experience in the resources sector. Garvey advises public (both listed and unlisted) and proprietary companies on a variety of corporate and commercial matters including capital raising, finance, acquisitions and disposals, Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule compliance, corporate governance and company secretarial issues. She has extensive experience drafting and negotiating various corporate and commercial agreements including farm-in agreements, joint ventures, shareholders’ agreements, and business and share sale and purchase agreements.
Garvey is a senior associate at Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a corporate and resources law firm in West Perth, and company secretary of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia Limited. Garvey is also legal counsel (Australia) to TSX-listed Mega Uranium, and company secretary to TSXV-listed Central Iron Ore.
Dr. Greg Shirtliff – Geology Manager
Dr. Greg Shirtliff has over 20 years of experience in industry-related geology and geochemistry, including a PhD in mine-related geology and geochemistry from the Australian National University. Since his studies, Dr Shirtliff has spent over 17 years in various roles in the mining and exploration industry ranging from environmental, mine geology, resource development, exploration and management roles in exploration and technical projects inclusive of engineering and metallurgical. His roles have included a number of years at ERA-Rio Tinto’s Ranger Uranium Mine, as the senior geoscientist for Cameco Australasia and more recently as the lead geologist and technical manager for Toro Energy, where he is the exploration and technical lead responsible for increasing the viability of the company’s uranium and mineral resources, developing and directing the company’s uranium and non-uranium exploration strategy, aiding the company technically through EPA approval for a uranium mine, and guiding the engineering and metallurgical through to scoping level economic assessment.
Dr Shirtliff has had recent exploration success at Toro Energy, discovering multiple zones of massive nickel sulphide mineralization along the Dusty Komatiite, arguably the first massive nickel sulphide mineralization discovered in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.
Dr Shirtliff holds directorships on privately owned consultancy and prospecting companies and is a long-standing member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the internationally recognized Society of Economic Geologists.
Marc Boudames - Financial Controller
Marc Boudames is experienced in statutory financial reporting, taxation, ERP systems, business analytics, corporate transactions, due diligence, mergers & acquisitions, finance, joint ventures and divestments. He previously worked at RSM Bird Cameron, as general manager –finance & administration for ASX-listed Redport Ltd and Mega Uranium (Australia), a Canadian TSX-listed mining and equity investment company focused on global uranium properties and multi-mineral exploration. He has worked for multiple companies across various industries, including listed and public companies associated with the mining and oil and gas sectors, such as WesTrac, CB&I and Spotless Group.
Positive Start to Dilling at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project
Best Hole Intersects 14.5ft @ 0.064% (640ppm) Eu308 & 1.16 Gt for the Drill Hole
GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that the first 3 days of drilling were completed last week at its 100% owned Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project (Lo Herma), located in Wyoming’s prolific Powder River Basin (Figures 1 & 2). Ten (10) drillholes have been completed to date for 1,908 m (6,260 ft), with drilling is progressing well and is expected to continue until approximately the end of quarter 3.
- First 10 drill holes completed of 76 hole campaign at Lo Herma ISR uranium project
- Encouraging results with mineralisation meeting expectations for economic ISR mining methods
- Best mineralised intercepts to date include 14.5ft at 0.0640% (640ppm) eU308 in drill hole LH-24-002, and 16.5 ft at 0.054% (540ppm) eU308 in drill hole LH-24-001
- Drilling progressing ahead of schedule
The 10 initial hole results (Table 2) include several highlights:
- Drill holes LH-24-001 and LH-24-002 returned thick mineralised intercepts in excess of 4.2m (14 ft), averaging 1.02GT* for total hole intercepts.
- 8 of 10 drill holes have intercepted on trend mineralisation
- Drilling is progressing on schedule, with the contractor averaging over 610m (2,000 ft) of drilling per day.
* Typical economically viable ISR grade and GT cut-offs are: 0.02% (200ppm) U3O8 and 0.2GT i.e., 10 ft (3 m) @ .02% (200ppm) U3O8.
GTI Executive Director & CEO Bruce Lane commented “We are really pleased to be underway with drilling at Lo Herma and early results are very encouraging from the first drill holes. It is really pleasing to see holes with such good thick intercepts and strong Grade Thickness results of around 1.0GT, well above our cut off of 0.2GT. Drilling is currently tracking ahead of schedule, and we will provide further updates in the coming weeks as the program progresses.”
LO HERMA URANIUM PROJECT – LOCATION & BACKGROUND
The Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project (Lo Herma) is located in Converse County, Powder River Basin (PRB), Wyoming (WY). The Project lies approximately 15 miles north of the town of Glenrock and close to seven (7) permitted ISR uranium production facilities. These facilities include UEC’s Willow Creek (Irigaray & Christensen Ranch) & Reno Creek ISR plants, Cameco’s Smith Ranch-Highland ISR facilities and Energy Fuels Nichols Ranch ISR plant (Figure 1). The Powder River Basin has extensive ISR uranium production history with numerous defined ISR uranium resources, central processing plants (CPP) & satellite deposits (Figure 1). The Powder River Basin has been the backbone of Wyoming U3O8 production since the 1970s.
FIGURE 1. WYOMING IS URANIUM PROCESSING PLANTS & GTI PROJECT LOCATIONS
As reported to ASX on 14/03/2023, a comprehensive historical data package, with an estimated replacement value of ~$15m, was purchased for the Lo Herma project in March of 2023.
The data package includes original drill data for roughly 1,771 drill holes, from the 1970’s and 1980’s, pertaining to the Lo Herma region. A total of 1,391 original drill hole logs were digitised for gamma count per second (CPS) data and converted to eU3O8% grades. 833 of these drill holes were located on GTI’s land position & used to prepare the MRE. 21 additional drill holes are located in expanded claims across Section 4 of Township 36N, Range 75W. Along with the 26 drill holes completed in the initial 2023 drill program, GTI currently holds data from 880 drill holes within the current Lo Herma mineral holdings.
An initial Exploration Target for the Lo Herma project was previously announced to the ASX on 4 April 2023 (refer to Table 1). An additional data package containing previously unavailable drill maps with geologically interpreted redox trends was subsequently secured by GTI as announced to the ASX on 27 June 2023. Additional redox trends can now be interpolated based on the recent drilling and acquisition of the newly located mineral claims, however the Exploration Target has not yet been updated to encompass this new area of potential. GTI plans to update the mineral resource and exploration target estimates following execution of the current drilling.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from GTI Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
GTI Activities Report, June Quarter 2024
- Q3 Lo Herma resource drilling funded, now commenced
- Drilling will target expansion and upgrade of the current Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 5.71 Mlbs U3O8 at average 630ppm (Table 1)
- Green Mountain drilling permit lodged
- Board appointment - Ex-Head of Cameco Australia, Mr Simon Williamson
- Board appointment - Denver-based ISR uranium specialist, Mr Matt Hartmann
- $2.25 million placement completed, and $2.155 million rights entitlement offered to all shareholders and optionholders
- GTI accepted to membership of the Uranium Producers of America – the peak industry body in the US
LO HERMA ISR PROJECT
During the quarter the Company advised that planning for the 2024 field season in Wyoming has progressed well and permitting is now in place to facilitate drilling at Lo Herma during Q3.
The Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project (Lo Herma) is located in Converse County, Powder River Basin (PRB), Wyoming (WY). The Project lies approximately 15 miles north of the town of Glenrock and within ~60 miles of five (5) permitted ISR uranium production facilities. Facilities include UEC’s Willow Creek (Irigaray & Christensen Ranch) & Reno Creek ISR plants, Cameco’s Smith Ranch-Highland ISR facilities & Energy Fuels Nichols Ranch ISR plant. The PRB has extensive ISR production history with numerous ISR uranium resources, central processing plants (CPP) & satellite deposits (Figure 1).
During the quarter GTI contracted its preferred Wyoming-based exploration drilling contractor, experienced and licensed in the construction of water wells, for its 2024 drill program at Lo Herma. This has allowed GTI to lock in both contract rates and a schedule in what appears to be a busy 2024 drilling season in the uranium sector across Wyoming.
The planned 2024 drilling program at Lo Herma includes 76 drill hole locations of which up to 5 will allow for construction of groundwater monitoring wells. This next phase of exploration will be focused on expanding the resource areas and where possible, upgrading the current mineral resource classification. Collection of important data including, hydrogeologic parameters of the mineralised aquifers and collection of rock core samples for metallurgical testing will be also prioritised.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024
Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) (Moab or the Company) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 June 2024 (Quarter or Reporting Period).
Highlights:
- On 9 July 2024 Moab completed the acquisition of 81.85% of the shares of Linx Resources Pty Ltd (Linx). Subsequently, Moab converted its loan to Linx of $521,000 to equity in Linx, bringing Moab’s ownership of Linx at 30 June 2024 to 89.6%. Subsequent to the Quarter end following participation in the rights issue, Moab’s ownership of Linx is 94.00%.
- Linx boasts a diverse portfolio of advanced, large-scale uranium projects in Tanzania including the Manyoni and Octavo Uranium Projects, covering a total of 216 km2.
- Strategically located just 5km north of Manyoni town, the Manyoni Uranium Project enjoys convenient access to modern railway and sealed highway infrastructure as well as readily available power and water resources.
- The Manyoni Uranium Project was previously explored, and extensively drilled, by Uranex Ltd from the early 2000’s until 2013.
- Drilling to commence at the Manyoni project in August or September 2024. Objective is to verify historical drill results and obtain additional geologic and bulk density information and carry out comprehensive metallurgical test-work to ascertain the optimum processing pathway for the project.
- At the Octavo uranium project in southern Tanzania work is focussed on the acquisition of high quality airborne radiometric and magnetic survey data which are expected to deliver uranium targets for ground follow-up.
- The Company is still waiting for the issuance of the drilling permit for the REX uranium project in Colorado, US.
- Moab continues to monitor its 11.02% interest in CAA Mining Limited, an exploration and development company focused on lithium and gold exploration in Ghana, Africa.
Moab Managing Director, Mr Malcolm Day, commented: “During the quarter the Company focused on completing the acquisition of an 80% share in the Manyoni and Octavo uranium projects in Tanzania via the acquisition of shares in Linx Resources Pty Ltd. We plan to commence drilling the Manyoni project in August/September 2024. This drill program has been designed to verify historical drill results and to test for extensions to known mineralisation.
I would like to thank shareholders for their support to date and we look forward to providing further exploration updates.”
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Tanzania Uranium Projects (Moab 94.00%)
On 12 March 2024, the Company announced the acquisition of a package of advanced uranium projects in Tanzania (refer ASX Announcement 12 March 2024) (Acquisition). Subsequent to the quarter end on 9 July 2024, the Company announced the completion of the Acquisition.
- The package includes the Manyoni and Octavo Uranium Projects, covering a total of 216 km2.
- Strategically located just 5km north of Manyoni town, the Manyoni Uranium Project enjoys convenient access to modern railway and sealed highway infrastructure as well as readily available power and water resources. The Manyoni Uranium Project was previously explored, and extensively drilled, by Uranex Ltd from the early 2000’s until 2013.
- The Octavo uranium project is adjacent to Rosatom’s world class Nyota Uranium Deposit (formerly ASX listed Mantra Resources Ltd; A$1.02bn takeover in 2011).
Project Locations
The Manyoni Uranium Project tenements are located in the Republic of Tanzania (pop. 65 million), approximately 100km northwest of the capital city of Dodoma (pop. 765,000). The location of the uranium project at Manyoni is shown in Figure 1 and Figure 2 and the location of the Octavo uranium project is shown in Figure 1 and Figure 3.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MOAB Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Rights Entitlement Offers Underwritten to $1.6M
GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) advises it has today lodged a supplementary prospectus (Supplementary Prospectus) intended to be read with the prospectus dated 24 July 2024 (Prospectus) for the purposes of:
(a) reducing the issue price of New Shares offered under the Entitlements Issue Offer to $0.004 per New Share; and
(b) increasing the issue price of New Options offered under the Priority Option Offer to $ 0.001.
The changes have been made to comply with Listing Rule 7.11.2 so that the fraction of the issue price of New Shares and New Options complies with the price steps set out under the ASX Operating Rules.
Shareholders will be offered the opportunity to participate in a non-renounceable pro-rata rights entitlement offer of one (1) new share for every five (5) existing Shares, held by those Shareholders registered at the relevant record date, at an issue price of $0.004 per New Share to raise up to $2,039,957.67 (before costs), together with one (1) free attaching new option for every three (3) New Shares subscribed for and issued (Entitlement Issue Offer). Each new option will have an exercise price of $0.01 and entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share before their expiry at 5:00 pm (WST), four (4) years from their date of issue (New Option).
Shareholders will also be invited to apply for additional New Shares under the Shortfall Offer which will be allocated at the Company’s discretion in conjunction with the Lead Manager.
In addition, existing GTRO option holders will be offered one (1) New Option for every four (4) GTRO Options, owned on the relevant record date, at an issue price of $0.001 per New Option to raise up to $115,596.79 (Priority Option Offer), with the issue of New Options under the Priority Option Offer subject to shareholder approval (the Entitlements Issue Offer and Priority Option Offer are together the Entitlement Offers).
Further details with respect to the Entitlement Offers are set out in the prospectus dated 24 July 2024 and subsequent Supplementary Prospectus lodged with ASIC and ASX today (Prospectus). The Prospectus also contains additional offers for options that are free attaching to placement shares (the placement having been announced on 19 June 2024) and options to be issued to CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd (CPS) which has acted as lead manager to the Entitlement Offers and Placement.
CPS has also agreed to partially underwrite the Entitlement Offers to $1,600,000.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Supplementary Prospectus
This is a supplementary prospectus (Supplementary Prospectus) which is intended to be read with the prospectus dated 24 July 2024 (Prospectus) issued by GTI Energy Limited (ACN 124 792 132) (Company).
This Supplementary Prospectus is dated 29 July 2024 and was lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on that date. Neither ASIC nor ASX take any responsibility as to the contents of this Supplementary Prospectus.
This Supplementary Prospectus should be read together with the Prospectus. Other than as set out below, all details in relation to the Prospectus remain unchanged. Terms and abbreviations defined in the Prospectus have the same meaning in this Supplementary Prospectus. If there is a conflict between the Prospectus and this Supplementary Prospectus, this Supplementary Prospectus will prevail.
The Company has issued electronic versions of this Supplementary Prospectus and the Prospectus. Electronic versions may be accessed at www.gtienergy.au.
This Supplementary Prospectus and the Prospectus are important documents that should be read in their entirety. If you are in any doubt as to the contents of this Supplementary Prospectus or the Prospectus, you should consult your stockbroker, lawyer, accountant or other professional adviser without delay.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Australian Government Denies Lease Renewal for Jabiluka Uranium Project
Australia's federal government has denied Energy Resources of Australia's (ASX:ERA,OTC Pink:EGRAF) application for a 10 year lease renewal for the Jabiluka uranium project, located in the Northern Territory.
The decision was announced in a July 26 press release by Mark Monaghan, the Northern Territory's minister for mining.
“The Federal Government advice, along with the wishes of the Mirarr people, were critical to this process and outcome,” he said, adding that stakeholder views were also considered in the decision.
Energy Resources, a subsidiary of major miner Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), filed for the renewal in March of this year, hoping to extend the 42 year lease for another decade.
However, in May, the Northern Territory's government declared that a "reserved land" area would be established, preventing any applications for mineral title grants over the area at the end of the current lease.
The company's existing lease is due to expire on August 11 of this year.
Australia is a top producer of uranium, but the energy fuel is a contentious issue in the country. Uranium mining is only allowed in some areas, and at this time the country doesn't use nuclear power.
Energy Resources expressed disappointment with the decision and said it will assess its options. The company, along with Rio Tinto, previously said it wouldn't move forward without approval from the Mirarr Indigenous community.
The Australian Conservation Foundation said the federal government's choice is a “huge win” for traditional owners, as it separates the site from the “divisive era of uranium mining in Kakadu.”
“This is a responsible decision that ends the threat that has hovered over this very special place for four decades,” it states. The uranium deposit is beneath Kakadu National Park, a 20,000 square kilometre biodiverse nature reserve.
Opposition to mining at Jabiluka dates back to the late 1990s and early 2000s, when thousands of people travelled to the area to protest. The Mirarr have been active in speaking out against plans for the property this year as well.
Australia's federal government will now be in charge of decisions about the site, in consultation with key stakeholders.
Energy Resources was previously one of the nation’s largest uranium producers, operating Ranger, Australia’s longest continually producing uranium mine. Ranger ceased operations in 2021 after the traditional owners of the land it covers said they didn't support an extension to activity; Energy Resources is now rehabilitating the site.
According to the Financial Times, the cost of restoring the Ranger area now stands at more than AU$2 billion, but Energy Resources will run out of money by the end of the year if it doesn't raise funds.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
