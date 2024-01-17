Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Toro Energy Limited (‘TOE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of TOE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 22 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Toro Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


Uranium Mining Market Performance Booming as Demand Skyrockets, Projected to Reach $11 Billion

FN Media Group News Commentary - Uranium mining is the extraction of uranium ore from the ground for use in nuclear power plants and the development of nuclear weapons. Uranium is a radioactive element that occurs naturally in trace amounts in soil, rock, and water. Uranium is primarily used as a fuel in nuclear reactors, where it undergoes nuclear fission to produce energy in the form of heat. The uranium mining market's performance is influenced by several drivers, which are factors or conditions that encourage or stimulate growth and activity within the industry. The demand for nuclear energy plays a significant role in driving uranium mining. As countries seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and diversify their energy sources, nuclear power generation becomes an attractive option. The construction and expansion of nuclear power plants lead to increased uranium demand, driving uranium mining activities. According to RationalStat's most recent industry report the Global Uranium Mining Market value was estimated at US$ 8,086.6 million in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 5.0% over the forecast period of 2023-2030. The report says: "The global uranium mining market is expected to reach US$ 11,388.3 million by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 5.0%. The uranium mining market is estimated to be 53.0 thousand tons (kt) in 2023. About 66% of the global production of uranium from mines is from Kazakhstan, Canada, and Australia."   Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: STUD) (OTCQB: STLNF), ATHA Energy Corp (CSE: SASK) (OTCQB: SASKF), NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE), Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC), F3 Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: FUUFF) (TSX-V: FUU).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Toro Energy

Toro to Refresh Lake Maitland Uranium Scoping Study

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to advise that it is refreshing and updating its Scoping Study for the proposed Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium operation, located approximately 105 km southeast of the Wiluna township in Western Australia and 730 km NE of Perth. This is being undertaken by mining engineers at SRK Consulting Australasia (SRK). SRK and metallurgical and processing engineers at Strategic Metallurgy prepared the Scoping Study for Lake Maitland which highlighted the project’s potential to deliver robust financial returns.

