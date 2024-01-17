FN Media Group News Commentary - Uranium mining is the extraction of uranium ore from the ground for use in nuclear power plants and the development of nuclear weapons. Uranium is a radioactive element that occurs naturally in trace amounts in soil, rock, and water. Uranium is primarily used as a fuel in nuclear reactors, where it undergoes nuclear fission to produce energy in the form of heat. The uranium mining market's performance is influenced by several drivers, which are factors or conditions that encourage or stimulate growth and activity within the industry. The demand for nuclear energy plays a significant role in driving uranium mining. As countries seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and diversify their energy sources, nuclear power generation becomes an attractive option. The construction and expansion of nuclear power plants lead to increased uranium demand, driving uranium mining activities. According to RationalStat's most recent industry report the Global Uranium Mining Market value was estimated at US$ 8,086.6 million in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 5.0% over the forecast period of 2023-2030. The report says: "The global uranium mining market is expected to reach US$ 11,388.3 million by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 5.0%. The uranium mining market is estimated to be 53.0 thousand tons (kt) in 2023. About 66% of the global production of uranium from mines is from Kazakhstan, Canada, and Australia." Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: STUD) (OTCQB: STLNF), ATHA Energy Corp (CSE: SASK) (OTCQB: SASKF), NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE), Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC), F3 Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: FUUFF) (TSX-V: FUU).
Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Toro Energy Limited (‘TOE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of TOE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 22 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Toro Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Toro Energy
Overview
Countries worldwide are working towards decarbonization and paying more attention to clean energy sources. Japan, Germany, the UK and the US have revisited their nuclear energy strategies to reduce fossil fuel production and reliance while improving energy security.
Australia produces 12 percent of the world’s uranium, behind Canada (13 percent) and Kazakhstan (43 percent). It is also home to the Wiluna Uranium Project, a well-established uranium resource, which is also the flagship asset of Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE), a uranium exploration and development mining company that actively seeks to uncover value from other commodities in its existing highly prospective project ground.
Toro holds JORC-compliant uranium resources of 90.9 million pounds (Mlbs) uranium oxide ( U3O8), at a 200 parts per million (ppm) U3O8 cut-off, across its Western Australia uranium projects, of which 84 Mlbs are proximally located within the northern goldfields region.
The 100-percent-owned Wiluna Uranium Project includes four key deposits – Lake Maitland, Centipede, Millipede and Lake Way – and offers significant uranium exposure of 52 million tons (Mt) @ 548 ppm for 62.7 Mlbs U3O8, at 200 ppm cut-off (JORC 2012). It is located only 30 kilometers southwest of Wiluna in Central Western Australia.
The Wiluna Uranium Project has received state and federal approval and has been granted mining leases.
Considerable research over the last six years has identified processing redesign opportunities from unique geological attributes within the uranium deposits, but particularly at Lake Maitland, as well as the ability to extract the inherent vanadium held within the uranium ‘ore’ for a vanadium by-product. Within the uranium mineralization envelope, the Wiluna Project is estimated to contain 68.3 Mlbs of vanadium oxide (V2O5), inferred at 200 ppm V2O5 cut-off (JORC 2012).
The unique geology of the Lake Maitland deposit and the processing redesign have allowed for a mining and processing option exclusively for Lake Maitland, that could be economic on its own or be the economic spearhead of a longer-term, larger Wiluna mining operation (dependent on market conditions and approvals). The stand-alone Lake Maitland option, aided by the economic efficiency of the new processing design, results in a transformational potential increase in production from the Lake Maitland deposit.
Huge expansion of the pit and increase in potential uranium ore is transformational for the value of Toro’s Wiluna assets
A recently completed scoping study for the stand-alone Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium operation option shows potential for exceptional financial returns with a pre-tax NPV of AU$610 million, a short payback period of 2.5 years, 41 percent internal rate of return, and low capital operating cost estimates (assuming an AU$/US$ exchange rate of 0.7 and US$70/lb U3O8 price and US$5.67/lb V2O5 price) after producing 22.8 Mlbs of U3O8 and 11.9 Mlbs of V2O5.
The successful scoping level research and improvements achieved at Lake Maitland to date also highlight opportunities within the broader Wiluna Uranium Project, resulting from the potential improved economics at Lake Maitland.
Toro has recently commissioned metallurgical consulting group Strategic Metallurgy to undertake a detailed pilot plan design to further assess the new processing flowsheet for Lake Maitland at a closer to ‘operational’ scale. The design will incorporate all aspects of both uranium and vanadium production.
The Lake Maitland deposit is part of a joint venture partnership with two reputable Japanese corporations, Japan Australia Uranium Resource Development. (JAURD) and Itochu.
Toro has been actively evaluating the prospectivity of its Wiluna asset portfolio for minerals other than uranium, including nickel and gold. In 2020, the Company made what they consider to be the first-ever successful discovery of massive nickel sulphides in the Yandal greenstone belt at their 100-percent-owned Dusty Nickel Project.
Toro’s Dusty Nickel Project is located on the northern, eastern and southern shores of Lake Maitland and the Lake Maitland Uranium Deposit and is focused on two main target areas: Dusty and Yandal One.
Section of massive nickel sulphide intersected in TED37
Drilling to date has confirmed four discoveries of massive/semi-massive nickel sulphides, namely at Dusty, Houli Dooley, Jumping Jack and Dimma. The Dusty and Yandal One target areas incorporate approximately a 15-kilometer strike length of komatiite-ultramafic target rock for massive nickel sulphides. The most recent geochemical assays have confirmed that diamond drill holes TED54 and TED55 have intersected further massive nickel sulphides at the Dimma nickel discovery, further extending the mineralisation towards the surface. The significant intercepts include 4.6 meters at 1.61 percent Ni from 194.2 meters downhole, (TED54) and a 9 meter zone of blebby and disseminated nickel sulphide at 0.79 percent Ni from 162m downhole (inclusive of 3m at 1.09 percent Ni from 166 meters downhole) (TED54) and 2.1 meters at 1.83 percent Ni from 147.1 meters downhole (TED55).
Toro Energy is led by a management team and board of directors with extensive experience in the mining industry. The team’s combined expertise includes working at major mining houses, exploration companies, uranium mining operations, corporate financing and government and community relations.
Company Highlights
- Toro Energy is a well-established Western Australian uranium exploration and development company that actively seeks to uncover value from other commodities in existing highly prospective ground.
- Toro holds JORC-compliant uranium resources of 90.9 Mlbs U3O8 across its Western Australia uranium projects, of which 84 Mlbs is proximally located within the northern goldfields.
- Toro’s 100-percent-owned flagship Wiluna Uranium Project, located 30 kilometers southwest of Wiluna in Central Western Australia, contains 62.7 Mlbs of U3O8 at an average grade of 548 ppm over four deposits: Lake Maitland, Centipede, Millipede and Lake Way.
- The company has defined a significant maiden inferred vanadium resource of 68.3 Mlbs of V2O5 inside the uranium mineralization envelope.
- Scoping Study completed for a stand-alone Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium operation shows potential for exceptional financial returns.
- Toro’s strategic evaluation of the Lake Maitland tenure has resulted in the discovery of massive nickel sulphide and vein-hosted gold.
- Since 2020, four zones of massive/semi-massive nickel sulphides have been discovered on Toro’s 100-percent-owned Dusty Nickel Project. Only limited testing has been undertaken to date of an approximately 15-kilometer strike length of known target rock.
- The company is led by a management team and board of directors with direct experience in the uranium exploration and mining as well as base metal exploration industry.
Key Projects
Wiluna Uranium Project
Toro Energy’s flagship asset is located only 30 kilometers from the town of Wiluna in the northern goldfields region within central Western Australia. The Wiluna Project contains 62.7 Mlbs of U3O8 (at a 200 ppm U3O8 cut-off) over four deposits: Centipede, Millipede, Lake Way and Lake Maitland. The asset has been de-risked and optimized to improve yield and has successfully incorporated the processing of a vanadium resource as a by-product. A scoping study was recently completed for a stand-alone Lake Maitland uranium-vanadium operation.
Project Highlights:
- De-risked Uranium Project: Toro Energy has de-risked the Wiluna uranium asset by:
- Obtaining state and federal environmental approvals. Retrospective amendment to substantial commencement date condition will be required as well as amendment to mining proposal required as a result of further studies which significantly enhanced the project (refer below)
- Securing mining leases
- Identifying a simple yet effective mining process
- Drilling out the uranium resources so that the project’s JORC 2012-compliant 52 Mt at 548 ppm for 62.7 Mlbs of U3O8 (at a 200 ppm U3O8 cut-off) have a 96.3 percent measured and indicated status (JORC 2012)
- Extensive laboratory testing of a new and efficient beneficiation and processing technique inclusive of the extraction of vanadium for a valuable by-product.
- Uranium Exploration assets: Toro also owns 100 percent of three other exploration projects in Western Australia that have a total uranium resource of 28.2 Mlbs at Nowthanna, Dawson Hinkler and Theseus.
- Lake Maitland Pit Expansion: A 2022 pit expansion campaign, based on the new beneficiation and processing flow sheet and a stand-alone Lake Maitland mining operation, increased the potential of uranium ore and the asset by US$608 million in potential gross product value. The campaign included:
- New pit shell (revised pit rim cut-off grade of 109 ppm uranium oxide) stretching beyond the bounds of the current stated resource at a 200 ppm uranium oxide cut-off. A significant lowering of the uranium oxide grade for the potential Lake Maitland ore (631 ppm to 380 ppm uranium oxide);
- Potential ore increasing from 13.2 Mt to 35.2 Mt (up 167 percent);
- Life of mine increasing from 10.1 to 17.6 years (up 74 percent);
- Potential uranium oxide production increasing from 15.8 Mlbs to 23.5 Mlbs (up 50 percent);
- 12.2 Mlbs of vanadium pentoxide by-product produced (at an assumed price of US$5.67/lb vanadium pentoxide).
- Scoping study at proposed Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium operation: Conducted by mining engineers at SRK Consulting Australasia, and metallurgical and processing engineers at Strategic Metallurgy, the scoping study results highlight the project’s potential for robust financial returns (assumes a US$70/lb U3O8, US$5.67/lb V2O5 price and a US$:AU$0.70 exchange rate):
- Net present value pre-tax of approximately AU$610 million at a discount rate of 8 percent; internal rate of return of 41 percent; rapid payback period of 2.5 years;
- Mine life of approximately 17.5 years;
- Annual average production approximately 1.3 Mlbs uranium oxide (100 percent indicated resource) and 0.7 Mlbs vanadium pentoxide (100 percent inferred resource); total production approximately 22.8 Mlbs of uranium oxide and 11.9 Mlbs of vanadium pentoxide;
- Low C1 operating cost of US$15.84/lb uranium oxide in years 1 to 7 when high-grade uranium resource is being processed;
- Strong life of mine;
- Low AISC of US$20.32/lb U3O8 over the first seven years; and
- Low US$28.02/lb U3O8 over the life of mine.
- Pilot Plant Design Commissioned: The Company has commissioned metallurgical and processing consultants, Strategic Metallurgy to undertake a detailed pilot plant design to further assess the new processing flowsheet for Lake Maitland at a closer to ‘operational’ scale. The pilot plant design will incorporate all aspects for both uranium and vanadium production.
- Robust Local Infrastructure: The asset is within an established mining center, which means much of the required infrastructure is readily available. The project has access to power and water, which reduces initial development costs.
- Joint Venture Partnership: Toro Energy has entered into a joint venture partnership with JAURD and Itochu for its Lake Maitland deposit. Both corporations have the right, but not the obligation, to earn a combined 35 percent interest in the project upon contributing US$39.6 million, and an additional proportionate share of expenditure thereafter, once a positive final investment decision has been made based on a definitive feasibility study.
The Dusty Nickel Project – Discoveries of Massive Nickel Sulphide
Toro’s Lake Maitland tenure is located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt within the Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia, a gold district within a world-class gold and nickel province. With little exploration for non-uranium minerals ever conducted on the properties, Toro considers the project area highly prospective for nickel, gold and base metals.
In 2020, Toro made a blind discovery of massive and semi-massive nickel sulphides associated with the base of a 7.5-kilometer unbroken length of previously unknown komatiite (Dusty komatiite) – arguably the first massive nickel sulphides discovered in the Yandal Greenstone Belt, which is located 50 kilometers east of the world-class Mt. Keith Nickel Deposit. The Dusty Nickel Project is located near the Lake Maitland uranium deposit and contains two key target areas: Dusty and Yandal One.
Continued exploration and diamond drilling on the project has resulted in four discoveries of massive/semi-massive nickel sulphide zones to date with only 4.5 kilometers tested so far at a single depth along a 7.5-kilometer komatiite magnetic trend. Only limited testing for massive nickel sulphides has been undertaken to date of an approximately 15-kilometer strike length of known komatiite - ultramafic target rock. With such limited drilling on the Lake Maitland tenure, it is yet to be known whether other similar magnetic anomalies are also komatiite-ultramafic rock and how much more rock is prospective for massive nickel sulphides on Toro’s 100-percent-owned Dusty Nickel Project.
Project Highlights:
- Four zones of massive nickel sulphide discovered: Toro has discovered four zones of massive and semi-massive nickel sulphides: Dusty, Houli Dooley, Jumping Jack and Dimma. Significant diamond drill results from these discoveries to date include:
- DUSTY
- 9 meters at 2.07 percent nickel from 250.9 meters downhole (TED07) including:
- 2.0 meter at 4.01 percent nickel from 250.9 meters downhole; and
- 2.0 meters at 3.85 percent nickel from 255.5 meters downhole.
- 2.6 meters at 3.45 percent nickel from 184.5 meters downhole (TED04).
- 7.2 meters at 1.05 percent nickel and 0.26 percent copper from 252 meters downhole (TED22).
- 9 meters at 2.07 percent nickel from 250.9 meters downhole (TED07) including:
- HOULI DOOLEY
- 3.05 meters at 1.59 percent nickel from 297.75 meters downhole (TED14).
- JUMPING JACK
- 3.45 meters at 1.42 percent nickel from 240.2 meters downhole (TED37).
- 2.44 meters at 1.16 percent nickel from 231.6 meters downhole (TED38).
- DIMMA
- 4.31 meters at 1.16 percent Ni from 243.3 meters downhole (TED41).
- 3.13 meters at 1.42 percent Ni from 314 meters downhole (TED42).
- 4.6 meters at 1.61 percent Ni from 194.2 meters downhole, including 3m at 1.09 percent Ni from 166 meters downhole (TED54).
- 2.1 meters at 1.83 percent Ni from 147.1 meters downhole (TED55).
- DUSTY
- Yandal OneTarget Area: The Yandal One Target Area is located some 17 kilometers south of the Dusty discoveries and with limited drilling, Toro has proven the existence of another komatiite with the potential to host massive nickel sulphide.
Toro Yandal Gold Project
The Lake Maitland tenure is located only 20 kilometers northeast of the world-class Bronzewing and Mt McClure Gold Mines within the same Greenstone Belt, the Yandal, within one of the most famous gold provinces in the world, the Yilgarn Craton.
Early exploration by Toro at the Golden Ways Target Area in the north of the project has uncovered surface rock chip samples of up to 70 g/t gold and significant drilling results, including:
- 5 meters at 4.4 g/t from 22 meters (TERC24)
- Including 2 meters at 9.93 g/t from 22 meters
- 4 meters at 3.3 g/t from 28 meters (TERC25)
- Including 1 meter at 10.9 g/t from 28 meters
- 2 meters at 3.79 g/t from 10 meters (TERC38)
- Including 1 meters at 7.33 g/t from 10 meters
- 3 meters at 1.41 g/t from 9 meters (TERC36)
- Including 1 meters at 2.76 g/t from 10 meters
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Executive Chairman
Richard Homsany has extensive experience in the resources industry, having been the executive vice-president for Australia of TSX-listed Mega Uranium since April 2010. He has worked for North Ltd, an ASX top 50-listed internationally diversified resources company in operations, risk management and corporate, prior to its takeover by Rio Tinto.
Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and certified practicing accountant (CPA) advising numerous clients in the energy and resources sector, including publicly listed companies. He was corporate partner at international law firm DLA Phillips Fox (now DLA Piper), where he advised clients on a range of transactions and matters including capital raising, IPOs, stock exchange listing, mergers and acquisitions, finance, joint ventures, divestments and governance.
He is a fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA) and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He has a commerce degree and honors degree in law from the University of Western Australia, and a graduate diploma in finance and investment from FINSIA (State Dux).
Homsany has significant board experience with publicly listed companies in Australia and Canada. He is the chairman of ASX-listed copper explorer Redstone Resources. and TSXV-listed iron ore and gold explorer Central Iron Ore Limited. Homsany is currently the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia Limited.
Michel Marier - Non-executive Director
Michel Marier joined Sentient in 2009 as an investment manager. Before joining Sentient, Marier worked eight years in the private equity division of la Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. Marier holds a master’s degree in finance from HEC Montreal and is a CFA charter holder.
Richard Patricio - Non-executive Director
Richard Patricio is the CEO and president of Mega Uranium, a uranium-focused investment and development company with assets in Canada and Australia.
In addition to his legal and corporate experience, Patricio has built a number of mining companies with global operations. He holds senior officer and director positions in several junior mining companies listed on the TSX, TSX Venture, AIM and NASDAQ exchanges. He is currently also a director of NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE, Mkt Cap. C$2.7 billion). He previously practiced law at a top-tier law firm in Toronto and worked as an in-house general counsel for a senior TSX-listed company. He received his law degree from Osgoode Hall and was called to the Ontario bar in 2000.
Katherine Garvey - Legal Counsel and Company Secretary
Katherine Garvey is a corporate lawyer who has significant experience in the resources sector. Garvey advises public (both listed and unlisted) and proprietary companies on a variety of corporate and commercial matters including capital raising, finance, acquisitions and disposals, Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule compliance, corporate governance and company secretarial issues. She has extensive experience drafting and negotiating various corporate and commercial agreements including farm-in agreements, joint ventures, shareholders’ agreements, and business and share sale and purchase agreements.
Garvey is a senior associate at Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a corporate and resources law firm in West Perth, and company secretary of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia Limited. Garvey is also legal counsel (Australia) to TSX-listed Mega Uranium, and company secretary to TSXV-listed Central Iron Ore.
Dr. Greg Shirtliff – Geology Manager
Dr. Greg Shirtliff has over 20 years of experience in industry-related geology and geochemistry, including a PhD in mine-related geology and geochemistry from the Australian National University. Since his studies, Shirtliff has spent over 17 years in various roles in the mining and exploration industry ranging from environmental, mine geology, resource development, exploration and management roles in exploration and technical projects inclusive of engineering and metallurgical. His roles have included a number of years at ERA-Rio Tinto’s Ranger Uranium Mine, as the senior geoscientist for Cameco Australasia and more recently as the lead geologist and technical manager for Toro Energy, an ASX-listed uranium development company in Australia where he is the exploration and technical lead responsible for increasing the viability of the company’s uranium and mineral resources, developing and directing the company’s uranium and non-uranium exploration strategy, aiding the company technically through EPA approval for a uranium mine, and guiding the engineering and metallurgical through to scoping level economic assessment.
Shirtliff has had recent exploration success at Toro Energy, discovering multiple zones of massive nickel sulphide mineralization along the Dusty Komatiite, arguably the first massive nickel sulphide mineralization discovered in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.
Shirtliff holds directorships on privately owned consultancy and prospecting companies.
Shirtliff is a long-standing member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the internationally recognized Society of Economic Geologists.
Marc Boudames - Financial Controller
Marc Boudames is experienced in statutory financial reporting, taxation, ERP systems, business analytics, corporate transactions, due diligence, mergers & acquisitions, finance, joint ventures and divestments. He previously worked at RSM Bird Cameron, as general manager –finance & administration for ASX-listed Redport Ltd and Mega Uranium (Australia), a Canadian TSX-listed mining and equity investment company focused on global uranium properties and multi-mineral exploration. He has worked for multiple companies across various industries, including listed and public companies associated with the mining and oil and gas sectors, such as WesTrac, CB&I and Spotless Group.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Toro to Refresh Lake Maitland Uranium Scoping Study
Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to advise that it is refreshing and updating its Scoping Study for the proposed Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium operation, located approximately 105 km southeast of the Wiluna township in Western Australia and 730 km NE of Perth. This is being undertaken by mining engineers at SRK Consulting Australasia (SRK). SRK and metallurgical and processing engineers at Strategic Metallurgy prepared the Scoping Study for Lake Maitland which highlighted the project’s potential to deliver robust financial returns.
Highlights
- Toro has initiated a refresh and update of its Lake Maitland Scoping Study completed in 2022.
- This will be undertaken by mining engineers at SRK Consulting Australasia (SRK). It will run parallel to the Lake Maitland Extension Study to evaluate the incorporation of material from Toro’s 100% owned and proximate Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede uranium deposits into a proposed processing operation at Lake Maitland.
- The Scoping Study assumed a price of US$70/lb U3O8 and US$5.67/lb V2O5 with an exchange rate of US$:A$0.70 to arrive at an NPV pre-tax of A$610M over a 17.5 year mine life with annual average production of 1.3Mlbs U3O8 and 0.7Mlbs V2O5 and a rapid payback of 2.5 years.
- The AISC of US$28.02/lb U3O8 for Lake Maitland is world class.
- The Lake Maitland pit optimisation successfully increased potential production by 8Mlbs U3O8 and 11.9Mlbs V2O5 based on these assumptions.
- As the current strength of the uranium market shows no obvious signs of slowing down, Toro will refresh the Study to evaluate what the financial outcomes would be using the latest more favourable commodity pricing and exchange rate guidance. The pit optimisation will also be assessed again.
- A standalone Lake Maitland operation is expected to process 7 years of high grade material. The duration of this scenario will also be further considered in our work.
- Toro looks forward to providing updates as work is completed.
Commenting on initiating the Lake Maitland Scoping Study refresh Toro’s Executive Chairman, Richard Homsany, said:
“We are pleased to initiate another work stream to maximise the value of the Wiluna Uranium Project. A standalone Lake Maitland uranium vanadium processing operation is potentially quite robust and viable. Preserving the optionality available to Toro moving forward, whether to develop a standalone Lake Maitland deposit or a broader Wiluna Project amongst various production and processing scenarios, is a very valuable aspect of our uranium asset.
The refresh of the Scoping Study, completed in 2022 by SRK, will also be undertaken by SRK. Assessing the Project with the latest more favourable commodity pricing and exchange rate guidance will be informative. This refresh will run in parallel to our Extension Study to evaluate the broadening of our Lake Maitland operation to include materials from our nearby 100% owned uranium deposits, Centipede-Millipede and Lake Way.
Toro reiterates its commitment to developing the Wiluna Uranium Project to maximise its value when both government policy and uranium markets align.
We are confident that our development activities will further reinforce the global significance of the Wiluna Uranium Project.”
With the current strength of the uranium market showing no obvious signs of slowing down, Toro will refresh the Study to evaluate what the financial outcomes would be using the latest more favourable commodity pricing and exchange rate guidance. The pit optimisation will also be assessed again.
Scoping Study Background
The potential stand-alone Lake Maitland operation contemplates the possible viability of only mining potential uranium ore from the Lake Maitland Uranium Deposit and processing it in a facility directly on site, next to the mining pit. None of the other uranium deposits owned by Toro in the region would be utilised. The potential stand-alone Lake Maitland operation would contemplate a different processing flow sheet with less capital intensive items and lower reagent volumes, and a simpler more conventional mining method. For further information concerning the results of the Scoping Study please see the Company’s announcement of 24 October 2022.
With the current strength of the uranium market showing no obvious signs of slowing down, Toro will refresh the Study to evaluate what the financial outcomes would be using the latest more favourable commodity pricing and exchange rate guidance. The pit optimisation will also be assessed again.
The Lake Maitland Scoping Study also contemplates producing a uranium peroxide product (yellow cake) for sale. This would involve stripping vanadium from the uranium processing flow stream, which is liberated from the uranium ore mineral, a potassium uranium vanadate, along with the uranium during leaching, to produce a low value sodium hexavanadate, as a by-product.
GTI Energy
Overview
Uranium is the main fuel for nuclear reactors. Today, 21 of the 57 new nuclear reactors under construction globally are being built in China. In 2021, billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Gates announced plans to build a US$4-billion, 345-megawatt nuclear power plant facility in Wyoming, USA. The plant called a Natrium reactor — which is an old term for sodium (salt) –– will use uranium to heat liquid sodium to around 900 degrees fahrenheit (molten salt) to create steam that powers the turbines to generate electricity. The planned plant is supported by Wyoming's Governor Mark Gordon, who believes nuclear plants could provide a market for large reserves of radioactive uranium ore in the state. TerraPower, co-founded by Bill Gates, has partnered with GE-Hitachi and Warren Buffet’s Rocky Mountain Power to fully build the plant.
On March 21, 2023, the US Dept of Energy (DOE) published a “Liftoff Report” advocating a rapid nuclear power build-out plan, even more aggressive than China’s plan to add 13GW annually. The DOE advocates deploying another 200GW of nuclear by 2050 which would drive a massive expansion in demand for Uranium.
Wyoming has the largest uranium reserves of all the US states and is the home of in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mining, with experimental ISR mining during the early 1960s and commercial ISR mining starting in 1974. The state is an energy powerhouse in the US, second only to Texas in energy production and accounting for more than 80 percent of uranium production in the US. It has a production history that dates back to the late 1940s. With the price of uranium hitting a nine-year high in 2020, many analysts believe the price will remain on the higher end for years to come.
Given these developments, companies exploring for and developing uranium in Wyoming may present an exciting opportunity for investors.GTI Energy (ASX:GTR, OTCQB:GTRIF) is a mineral exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of attractive uranium projects in the United States. The company now boasts approximately 42,000 acres in the prolific Great Divide and Powder River Basins, which are low-cost ISR uranium-producing districts within 100 miles of each other.
In 2022, the company completed an additional 103 mud rotary exploration drill holes to increase the total trend length for GTI’s projects in the Great Divide Basin to 7.5 miles.
The company has also commenced work at its Green Mountain ISR uranium project next to Rio Tinto’s (ASX:RIO) uranium deposits. GTI has historical drill data confirming the presence of uranium mineralised roll fronts on the properties. In July 2023, the company announced that its aerial geophysics survey data collection phase had been completed using a twin-engine aircraft.
The company is led by a highly experienced management and exploration team with an extensive track record in the mineral exploration industry. GTI’s operational team has proven development and engineering expertise with a history of success in ISR uranium deposit discovery in Wyoming.
In November 2021, the company announced the strategic acquisition of Branka Minerals. The acquisition resulted in GTI controlling the largest non-US or Canadian-owned uranium exploration landholding in the Great Divide Basin, with approximately 21,000 acres. The landholding included underexplored and highly prospective sandstone-hosted uranium properties which are the company’s Wyoming projects today. This holding then grew with the purchase of the 13,800-acre Green Mountain project in 2022.
The company further expanded its ISR uranium portfolio in 2023 by acquiring the Lo Herma Project in Wyoming’s prolific Powder River Basin uranium district. The newly staked 8,000 acres of claims are located within 16 kilometers of Cameco’s Smith Ranch-Highland ISR uranium production plant – the largest production site in Wyoming.
GTI Energy leverages the strategic positioning of its Wyoming projects, which are located near Ur Energy’s (TSX:URE,NYSE:URG) Lost Creek ISR production plant and the now-rehabilitated historic Rio Tinto Kennecott Sweetwater Mill. The Lost Creek plant is claimed by Ur Energy to be the lowest-cost ISR uranium production plant outside of Kazakhstan.
GTI is committed to strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives to support the clean energy transition. In November 2021, the company adopted an internationally recognized Environmental, Social and Governance Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics framework, with 21 core metrics and disclosures.In December 2021, GTI Energy announced it would be transitioning to carbon-neutral operations. The company has applied for a Climate Active Certification
GTI Energy is positioned for growth with the pursuit of ISR mining on its Wyoming projects, presenting an opportunity for low operating expenses and capital expenditures with low environmental impact compared to conventional mining. ISR mining supports the company’s goal of low-impact mining and carbon neutrality on its Wyoming projects.In 2021, the company completed field exploration on its Henry Mountains project in Utah. In the same year, GTI Energy also began a 15,000-meter drill program on its Wyoming projects, concluding the program in early 2022. The drilling confirmed that the targeted ISR-amenable uranium mineralization was present at the Thor project. In 2022, the company completed an additional 103 mud rotary exploration drill holes to increase the total trend length for GTI’s projects in the Basin to 7.5 miles.
Company Highlights
- GTI Energy owns multiple promising assets in Wyoming’s prolific and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium-producing Great Divide and Powder River Basins. Wyoming is the leading US uranium production state and is “uranium-friendly”.
- GTI’s Great Divide Basin projects are strategically located near Ur Energy’s (TSX:URE,NYSE:URG) Lost Creek ISR production plant which has re-commenced production.
- In late February 2023, GTI staked 8,000 acres of ground (the Lo Herma project) in Wyoming within 16 kilometers of Cameco’s $16-billion ISR uranium plant (the largest production site in Wyoming) and 80 kilometers of five permitted ISR uranium production facilities, including Peninsula Energy’s (ASX:PEN) Lance Project – due to recommence production in late 2024.
- Maiden uranium resource and updated exploration target at the Lo Herma ISR project delivered an inferred mineral resource estimate of 5.71 Mlbs uranium oxide at an average 630 ppm plus an exploration target of an additional 5.87 to 10.26 Mlbs potential at average grade of 500 to 700 ppm.
- Updated total resources across its Wyoming projects of 7.37 Mlbs plus an exploration target of an additional 11.97 to 19.79 Mlbs potential at average grade of 500 – 700 ppm.
- In early 2022, the company completed a further 103 mud rotary exploration drill holes to increase the total trend length for GTI’s projects in the Great Divide Basin to 7.5 miles.
- GTI acquired a 1,400 drill hole data set over Lo Herma with a replacement value of AU$15 million. The 161,000 meters of drilling represents about seven times as many holes that GTI has drilled in Wyoming to date.
- GTI aims to utilize ISR mining at its Wyoming projects, which offers lower environmental impact, lower opex and capex than conventional mining.
- GTI Energy has a highly experienced exploration team with a history of successful uranium discovery in Wyoming.