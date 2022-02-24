Teck Resources Limited President and Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay will be presenting at BMO Capital Markets’ 31st Annual Global Metals & Mining conference on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern11:00 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company’s business units. The presentation will be webcast ...

TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK