Teck Resources Limited has been named to the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fifth straight year. “We know that a more diverse and engaged workforce unlocks a wealth of ideas, skills and perspectives that make us a better company,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “We are proud to once again be included on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and we remain focused on supporting gender equality ...

