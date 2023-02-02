LithiumBank to Develop Boardwalk and Park Place Lithium Brine Projects After Successful Acquisition Campaign

Teck Announces Completion of Sale of Fort Hills Interests

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that it has completed the sale of its 21.3% interest in the Fort Hills Energy Limited Partnership ("Fort Hills") to Suncor Energy Inc. ("Suncor") and TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd. ("TotalEnergies"), a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE. Teck received aggregate cash proceeds of approximately $1 billion and does not anticipate any tax payable on the disposition.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Announces High Grade Copper Assay Results Supporting High-Grade Copper Corridor at the Venda Nova South Zone

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND, OTCQB:ASDRF) (“Ascendant” or the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results from the latest drill holes executed in the Venda Nova South Zone as part of the metallurgical, infill and extensional drilling campaign started in 2022. Of note from these results, is the higher tenor of copper intercepted that supports the ongoing delineation of a high grade copper domain within the South Deposit at it Lagoa Salgada VMS project on the Iberian Pyrite Belt (“IBP”) in Portugal.

Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company's fourth quarter 2022 results and production and cost guidance for 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Friday, February 24, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the fourth quarter 2022 results on Thursday, February 23, 2023 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay's website.

First Quantum Reports Fatality at Trident Operation

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) is deeply saddened to announce that a worker at its Trident operation passed away following a traffic accident in the Sentinel open pit, involving a dump truck and a light vehicle. The site emergency response team attended immediately. One other person was severely injured and medically evacuated.

Trident has advised the relevant local authorities and will assist the Mine Safety Department in their investigations. An internal investigation into the accident is already underway. Operations in the pit have been temporarily suspended until deemed that operations can resume safely.

Northern Dynasty: State of Alaska Leaders and Industry Groups Fight Back Against Unwarranted and Unprecedented EPA Action

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") advises that press releases and statements were issued by the State of Alaska and industry groups on January 31, 2023 strongly objecting to the EPA's unprecedented and action to veto mining on the land where the Pebble Project is located in Southwest Alaska

The State of Alaska issued a press release entitled "EPA's Preemptive Veto Sets Dangerous Precedent". Excerpts from the press release are found below:
"EPA's veto sets a dangerous precedent. Alarmingly, it lays the foundation to stop any development project, mining or non-mining, in any area of Alaska with wetlands and fishbearing streams," said Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy. "My Administration will stand up for the rights of Alaskans, Alaska property owners, and Alaska's future."

Cyprium Metals

Investor Webinar

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“Cyprium” or the “Company”) is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to the Cyprium Metals Investor Webinar to be held on Friday 3rd February 2023 at 11:00 am AEST / 09:00 am AWST.

Alvo Minerals

Drilling Underway At Major Greenfields Target - Pelicano

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) (“Alvo” or the “Company”) is pleased announce it has commenced drill testing the high-priority greenfields Pelicano prospect, a new Volcanic hosted Massive Sulphide (“VMS”) prospect within the Palma Project (“Palma” or “the project”) located in central Brazil.

