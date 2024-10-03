Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Altech – CERENERGY® First 60 KWh Prototype Online and Achieving Great Results

Glencore Loan Facility Closed, Offtakes Executed

World Class Copper Potential Increased at Yataga Copper Project – Georgetown, QLD

Outstanding Drill Results Confirm High Grade Uranium Mineralisation at the Ashburton Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
International Graphite

Springdale Continues to Build with Further Spectacular Diamond Drilling Assays

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) has received further spectacular graphite assays from six diamond holes at the Springdale Central deposit – part of the Company’s 100% owned Springdale Graphite Project near Hopetoun-Ravensthorpe on the south coast of Western Australia (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Another set of spectacular assay results from diamond drilling at the Springdale Central deposit.
  • Stand out graphite intercepts1 include:
    • 11.1m @ 16.9% Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) from 23.1m downhole (SGDD0021)
    • 13.4m @ 19.2% TGC from 35.3m downhole, including 2.9m @ 31.4% TGC from 38.8m downhole (SGDD0021)
    • 10.3m @ 36.3% TGC from 41.8m downhole (SGDD0022)
    • 3.8m @ 21.3% TGC from 17.2m downhole, including 3.1m @ 25.5% TGC from 17.9m downhole (SGDD0017)
    • 9.7m @ 6.2% TGC from 75.8m downhole (SGDD0017)
    • 28.7m @ 12.1% TGC from 93.0m downhole, including 4.1m @ 23.3% TGC from 112.0m downhole (SGDD0019)

It follows outstanding results received last month2 from the Springdale Mason Bay deposit.

A ten-hole PQ diamond drilling program was completed between May and July this year at the Mason Bay and Springdale Central deposits. The program focussed on geotechnical drilling, to inform mine planning and permitting, and to provide metallurgical data for concentrator plant process design.

Of the six holes drilled at Springdale Central, SGDD 22 - a twin of SGRC 18 - and SGDD 21 are located approximately in the centre of the Springdale Central and SGDD 17 and 19 were drilled at the northern end of Springdale Central. The results continue to confirm the continuity of mineralisation along strike, the grade and overall veracity of the mineral resource. SGDD 18 and 20 were drilled for geotechnical purposes in the proposed pit walls of Springdale Central.

Managing Director and CEO Andrew Worland said, “We have said it before, but it bears repeating, it is clear to us that a spectacular graphite deposit is continuing to reveal itself at Springdale. The more we drill at Springdale the more high grade, thick, near surface intercepts of graphite mineralisation we find. So many of the key determinants for a low-cost mine are present: shallow overall deposit depth, limited drill and blast, good grades, oxidised material for processing, single product lines – and all in a tier one mining jurisdiction. On top of all the positive attributes, the exploration potential for future mineral resource growth is clear to see.”

Figure 1: Location of International Graphite projects, in Western Australia

Figure 2 shows the location and significant intercepts of the six diamond holes at Central. Results are detailed in Tables 1 and 2.

Figure 2: Springdale Central Cross-section showing multiple graphite zones intersected for SGDD0017 and SGDD0019


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from International Graphite, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgraphite stocksgraphite mininggraphite explorationasx:ig6graphite investingGraphite Investing
IG6:AU
International Graphite
Sign up to get your FREE

International Graphite Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
International Graphite

International Graphite


Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement of Units

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a private placement of units for total gross proceeds of up to $420,000 (the "Offering").

Securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering shall consist of an amount of up to 8,400,000 units of the Company (the "Units") issued at a price of $0.05 per Unit, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from the closing date of the Offering.

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Gears Up for the Construction of the Phase-2 Matawinie Mine with Substation Contract, Engagement with Contractors and Contribution to Community's Economic Vitality

  • Electrical substation contract awarded to ABB; NMG to benefit from robust technical expertise and dedicated resources overseeing engineering, supply, commissioning and start-up of the substation
  • Matawinie Mine to be powered by clean hydroelectricity to enable zero-emission operations, what is projected to become the world's first all-electric open-pit mine
  • Detailed engineering advancing through continuous work with AtkinsRéalis and SRK
  • Active engagement with local and Indigenous contractors ahead of the start of construction to inform procurement strategy and maximize benefits to the regional economy
  • Financing completed for recreational center to be implemented adjacent to the mine to ensure harmonious integration into the milieu

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) has attained tangible milestones in preparing for the construction of the Phase-2 Matawinie Mine through key procurement activities, detailed engineering, construction planning and community investment. Among these is the awarding of the 120kV electrical substation to ABB (NASDAQ: ABBNY) as part of the construction preparation and strategy to secure long-lead items for the establishment of an all-electric 103,000-tpa graphite mining and concentrator complex at Matawinie, 120 kilometers north of Montréal, Canada.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

Spectacular Assay Results from New Diamond Drilling at Springdale

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) has received further spectacular graphite assays from four diamond holes at the Mason Bay deposit – part of the Company’s 100% owned Springdale Graphite Project near Hopetoun-Ravensthorpe on the south coast of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Appoints Stéphane Leblanc to Its Board of Directors

  • Leblanc, a senior mining executive with over 30 years of experience in the industry, was previously serving as Managing Director, Rio Tinto Iron & Titanium, overseeing operational and commercial responsibilities for the division.
  • As a Director, Leblanc brings a unique combination of business and technical expertise, as well as know how in respect to building and operating advanced mining and processing facilities across the world.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) proudly announces the appointment of Stéphane Leblanc to its Board of Directors, effective September 10, 2024. A senior executive with extensive global operational and functional leadership experience within diverse mining and metals segments, Leblanc complements NMG's Board of Directors as the Company approaches the launch of its Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant upon a positive final investment decision.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pieces of graphite.

POSCO to Invest US$40 Million in Black Rock Mining in Graphite Offtake Deal

Graphite developer Black Rock Mining (ASX:BKT) shared on Tuesday (September 3) that it will be receiving a US$40 million investment from South Korean steel giant POSCO International (KRX:047050).

The companies have entered several binding agreements, with the investment set to take place in two tranches.

In return for the funds, which will boost POSCO's stake in Black Rock from 10.1 percent to 19.99 percent, Black Rock will grant POSCO long-term fines offtake of graphite concentrate from Module 2 at its Mahenge project.

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

Prime Minister Leads Joint Government Tour of Collie Graphite Facility

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese yesterday inspected the Collie processing and R&D facility of International Graphite’s (ASX:IG6) to see first-hand the contribution the Company is making to the development of Australia’s critical minerals industry.

Figure 1: Inspecting the facility (left to right) IG6 Managing Director and CEO Andrew Worland, with the Prime Minister and Collie Project Manager Josh Hearse.

The Collie facility, located 200 kilometres south of Perth, is the first downstream graphite pilot and product qualification plant in Australia and a key link in the Company’s mine-to-market development strategy, which includes downstream processing at Collie and development of one of the nation’s largest graphite resources at Springdale, also in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

International Graphite
Sign up to get your FREE

International Graphite Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Further Highly Encouraging Results from Pearl Copper Project in Arizona, USA

Company Activity Update

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

First Ore Mined at Boorara Gold Project

Related News

gold investing

Further Highly Encouraging Results from Pearl Copper Project in Arizona, USA

Uranium Investing

Company Activity Update

Gold Investing

First Ore Mined at Boorara Gold Project

Precious Metals Investing

Horizon Minerals Limited First Ore Mined at Boorara Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Energy Investing

Mr. Brady Rak Joins Skyharbour as Vice President of Business Development

Battery Metals Investing

Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Raja Step-Out Drilling Returns Multiple Significant Intercepts

×