Sokoman Minerals Corp. and Benton Resources Inc. together, are pleased to announce that the Alliance has received additional assays confirming the discovery of several new parallel lithium-bearing dykes located 200 m - 300 m to the West-Northwest and to the East and Northeast of the main Kraken Pegmatite discovery. The Alliance collected 50 grab samples of which 17 contained significant spodumene grading from 0.23% ...

BEX:CA