Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Mali Enforces Gold Seizure at Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto Mine

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Trending Press Releases

Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Boab Metals: Advancing Toward Near-Term Lead, Silver Production in Western Australia

Athena Gold: High-grade Gold Exploration in Ontario and Nevada

Sarama Resources Consolidates Position in Western Australian Goldfields

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Skyharbour Resources

SYH:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA

First Helium

HELI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Lithium Market Outlook

2025 Copper Outlook Report

2025 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Scandinavian Exploration and Uranium Policy Update

Scandinavian Exploration and Uranium Policy Update

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Scandinavian Exploration and Uranium Policy Update

Download the PDF here.

asx:bsnuranium investingbsn:au
BSN:AU
Basin Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Basin Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Basin Energy Logo

Basin Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Scandinavian Exploration Portfolio Acquisition Completed

Scandinavian Exploration Portfolio Acquisition Completed

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Scandinavian Exploration Portfolio Acquisition Completed

Download the PDF here.

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Download the PDF here.

Westinghouse Resolves Technology Export Dispute With Korean Companies

Cameco( TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) is pleased to announce and support the resolution reached by Westinghouse Electric Company (Westinghouse) in its intellectual property dispute with Korea Electric Power Corporation and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd., (collectively KEPCO and KHNP).

"This is a positive outcome for both parties, which we believe facilitates bringing world-leading reactor technology and related competencies in engineering, construction services, maintenance, fuel supply, and training to the global market," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With more than 30 countries and over 100 companies pledging to triple nuclear capacity by 2050, the demand for nuclear power is undeniable. This agreement strengthens the industry's ability to provide carbon-free, reliable, dispatchable baseload electricity to help achieve climate, energy and national security objectives."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Laramide releases further assay results from successful 2024 drill campaign at Westmoreland Project, Queensland, Australia

Highlights:

  • Huarabagoo continues to deliver broad, consistent mineralisation including:
    • HB24DD011 – 5m @ 2,053 ppm (0.21%) U 3 O 8 and 0.58 g/t Au from 34.5m ,
      • including 3.7m @2,751 ppm (0.28%) U 3 O 8 and 0.81 g/t Au
    • HB24DD013 – 12m @ 1,694 (0.17%) U 3 O 8 from 44 m ,
      • including 5.0m @ 3,235 ppm (0.32%) U 3 O 8
    • HB24DD014 – 17m @ 764 ppm (0.08%) U 3 O 8 from 30m ,
      • including 9m @ 1,247 ppm (0.12%) U 3 O 8
      • and 3m @ 5,286 ppm (0.53%) U 3 O 8 and 0.62 g/t Au from 72m ,
    • HB24DD015 – 22m @ 871 ppm (0.09%) U 3 O 8 from 27m ,
      • including 5m @ 2,050 ppm (0.25%) U 3 O 8
    • HB24DD015 – 19m @ 965 ppm (0.1%) U 3 O 8 from 83m ,
      • including 6m @ 2,622 ppm (0.26%) U 3 O 8
  • Results continue to demonstrate the potential to link the Huarabagoo and Junnagunna uranium deposits:
    • HJ24RC014 – 15m @ 267 ppm (0.03%) U 3 O 8 from 79m ,
      • including 1m @ 1,068 ppm (0.11%) U 3 O 8 from 80m
      • and 1m @ 2,128 ppm (0.21%) U 3 O 8 from 34m

Laramide Resources Ltd. ( "Laramide" or the "Company" ) (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to report more assay results from the 2024 drilling campaign completed at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ( "Westmoreland" ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy (ASX:GTR)

GTI Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Greenvale Energy Ltd

Greenvale Acquires 100% Interest in Advanced High Grade Oasis Uranium Project, Located 50km West of Greenvale FNQ

Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX: GRV, “Greenvale” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise it has acquired a 100% interest in the advanced high grade Oasis Uranium project. The Oasis deposit and associated regional uranium anomalism are contained with EPM 27565 which cover 53 subblocks over an area of 90 km2 and located 250 km west of Townsville and 50 km west of Greenvale in FNQ (Figure 1). The project area is located entirely within the Lynd Station pastoral land. The company has acquired the 100% interest from the vendors Maverick Exploration Pty Ltd, Remlain Pty Ltd and Mineral Intelligence Pty Ltd (equal 1/3 each interest) for a consideration of $200,000 cash and the issue of 20 million Greenvale shares.

Keep reading...Show less
Greenvale Energy Ltd

Greenvale to Commence Test Program 6 on the Alpha Project, after receiving $1.175M R&D Rebate

Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX: GRV, “Greenvale” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the Company has received $1.176 million in R&D rebates for the 2024 Financial Year. In addition to these funds, Greenvale expected to receive $250,000 from the sale of EP145 announced on 16 October 20241 in the coming weeks.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Basin Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Basin Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the AMEBC Roundup

Related News

Gold Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Gold Investing

Horizon Minerals Achieves First Gold Pour at Boorara

Manganese Investing

Element25 Secures Key Approval for Butcherbird Manganese Mine Expansion

Copper Investing

Lundin Mining and BHP Close Filo Acquisition, Launch Vicuña Joint Venture

Energy Investing

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the AMEBC Roundup

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Mobilizes for Maiden Drill Program at Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

Energy Investing

Skyharbour to Carry Out Multi-Phased, 2025 Drilling Campaign Totalling 16-18,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

×