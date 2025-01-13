Scandinavian Exploration and Uranium Policy Update

Further results for 7 holes of 17 holes from infill drilling at Huarabagoo and for 4 holes of 27 holes drilled in the zone between the Huarabagoo and Junnagunna ("Link Zone") deposits have been received. All of the holes returned significant uranium mineralization with further gold mineralization evident at the Huarabagoo deposit. The results from the Link Zone demonstrate that uranium mineralisation is continuous along strike and potentially joins the two deposits. (Figure 1)
Commenting on the results, Laramide's Vice-President of Exploration Rhys Davies said:
"The latest results from Huarabagoo and the Link Zone continue to show the high quality of the project and will contribute to an updated Westmoreland Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). The updated MRE which will include a Maiden Resource Estimate for Long Pocket, remains on track for delivery later in Q1 2025. The results to date have supported the objectives of the 2024 drill program, including testing new areas for expansion which have led us to appreciate the size and scope of the deposit.
"Additionally, this data will underpin the next phase of work at Westmoreland in 2025, which is expected to include further drilling along with renewed development studies, including geotechnical, advanced metallurgical, mining optimisation and scheduling.
"The final exploration results from the 2024 campaign are expected in the coming weeks from Junnagunna North and Amphitheatre in Queensland , and from Mageera in the Northern Territory."
The 2024 drilling campaign across the broader Westmoreland Project was completed on the 4th of November and comprised 106 holes (includes 60 RC and 46 DD) for 11,263 meters, across multiple targets.
Huarabagoo
The Huarabagoo deposit, located in the structural corridor between Redtree and Junnagunna, is included in the restated 2016 Westmoreland Mineral Resource Estimate 1 .
The 2024 drilling at Huarabagoo was designed to infill data gaps within the deposit, and to also test continuity of gold mineralisation within the system.
The reported results continue to support the model and confirm lateral continuity but also vertical continuity, for example HB24RC014 presents multiple mineralised intercepts downhole within a 31m zone ( 30m to 61m ) plus a higher-grade zone from 72m :
- 3m @ 0.53% U 3 O 8 and 0.62g/t Au (Figure 2, Table 2).
___________________________
1 https://laramide.com/projects/westmoreland-uranium-project/
Huarabagoo-Junnagunna Link Zone
Drilling in the Huarabagoo-Junnagunna structural corridor is designed to test the mineralisation continuity between the two deposits with the intent to further increase the overall size of the resource. Results are encouraging and support the rationale for further testing of this zone.
Corporate Update
Further to Laramide's release of December 6, 2024 , regarding the Kazakhstan exploration opportunity, Aral Resources (which Laramide has an option to acquire) has now been granted 21 exploration licenses that were applied for, with one license pending grant. Planning is well advanced for the initial phase of exploration in the country which includes historical data compilation, as well as a large-scale airborne survey expected to commence in Q2 2025. The expected budget for Kazakhstan exploration in 2025 is approximately USD$2.5M , which aligns with the requisite statutory work commitments attached to the licenses. Most of this budget is back-end loaded, beginning in Q3, and will be focused on initial drilling of the most promising roll front targets identified across the very large land package.
Following the extension of Laramide's USD$3.5M convertible note held by Extract Capital in Q4 2024 (see news release of October 18, 2024 ), the Company ended the year in a comfortable financial position with cash and marketable securities exceeding CDN$5 million . This was facilitated by sales of a portion of the shares held in Sol Strategies, a CSE listed public company (symbol: HODL) which traded at 22 cents per share on September 30, 2024 , but ended the year at $3.02 per share.
Qualified/Competent Person
The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies , a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com .
Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes
About Laramide Resources Ltd.
Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions. The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large development projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects. As well, Laramide has expanded its pipeline with strategic exploration in Kazakhstan where the company is exploring over 5,500 km 2 of the prolific Chu-Sarysu Basin for world class roll-front deposits which are amenable to in-situ recovery.
Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.
Table 1: Drill Collar Details
Prospect
Hole ID
GDA_Easting
GDA_Northing
RL (m)
Depth (m)
Grid Azi
Dip
Hole type
Drilling
started
Drilling completed
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD001
194116
8062630
86
110.8
133
-60
DD
08/08/2024
13/08/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD002
194186
8062731
85
37.8
134
-50
DD
13/08/2024
14/08/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD003
194185
8062731
85
117.9
134
-50
DD
20/08/2024
23/08/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD004
194110
8062675
90
116.1
134
-50
DD
23/08/2024
27/08/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD005
194211
8062632
86
137.8
314
-50
DD
27/08/2024
30/08/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD006
194234
8062667
85
122.8
314
-50
DD
30/08/2024
01/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD007
193970
8062353
95
88.3
314
-50
DD
01/09/2024
03/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD008
193974
8062381
94
117.3
314
-60
DD
03/09/2024
06/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD009
194171
8062573
88
119.6
314
-50
DD
06/09/2024
07/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD010
194283
8062835
84
95.1
134
-50
DD
07/09/2024
09/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD011
194303
8062858
84
90.1
134
-60
DD
09/09/2024
10/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD012
194573
8063195
84
102.2
134
-70
DD
16/09/2024
18/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD013
194573
8063195
84
81.5
134
-50
DD
18/09/2024
19/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD014
194567
8063202
82
101.3
315
-55
DD
19/09/2024
24/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD015
194660
8063383
81
107.0
314
-60
DD
24/09/2024
25/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD016
194764
8063486
81
141.1
134
-60
DD
26/09/2024
27/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD017
194724
8063527
80
140.7
134
-60
DD
28/09/2024
29/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC001
195002
8063617
81
150.0
315
-60
RC
17/08/2024
18/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC002
195064
8063844
79
150.0
135
-60
RC
19/08/2024
19/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC003
195275
8063908
79
150.0
315
-60
RC
20/08/2024
21/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC004
195141
8064040
79
150.0
135
-60
RC
21/08/2024
22/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC005
195346
8064256
78
168.0
135
-60
RC
22/08/2024
24/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC006
195559
8064345
77
90.0
315
-60
RC
24/08/2024
25/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC007
195448
8064447
77
150.0
135
-60
RC
25/08/2024
26/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC008
195634
8064542
78
150.0
135
-60
RC
27/08/2024
28/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC009
195838
8064619
78
150.0
315
-60
RC
28/08/2024
29/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC010
195932
8064814
77
150.0
135
-60
RC
29/08/2024
30/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC011
196114
8064909
77
150.0
315
-60
RC
30/08/2024
31/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC012
196208
8065094
77
150.0
135
-60
RC
01/09/2024
02/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC013
195362
8064519
77
150.0
315
-55
RC
02/09/2024
03/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC014
194937
8063686
79
150.0
135
-60
RC
25/09/2024
26/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC015
194872
8063736
80
150.0
135
-60
RC
26/09/2024
27/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC016
195131
8063771
80
162.0
315
-55
RC
27/09/2024
27/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC017
195006
8063894
78
150.0
135
-60
RC
28/09/2024
29/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC018
196158
8065142
79
150.0
135
-60
RC
02/10/2024
03/10/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC019
195999
8065017
77
126.0
135
-60
RC
03/10/2024
05/10/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC020
195731
8064722
77
150.0
135
-60
RC
05/10/2024
06/10/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC021
195372
8064237
79
150.0
246
-55
RC
06/10/2024
07/10/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24DD014
195202
8063980
78
150.3
315
-60
DD
04/09/2024
06/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24DD015
195400
8064216
79
150.3
135
-50
DD
06/09/2024
08/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24DD016
195533
8064369
77
132.5
315
-70
DD
08/09/2024
10/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24DD017
195789
8064673
78
132.3
135
-60
DD
11/09/2024
12/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24DD018
195591
8064583
77
138.3
135
-60
DD
13/09/2024
14/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24DD019
196051
8064970
77
135.3
135
-60
DD
15/09/2024
16/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24DD020
196267
8065043
77
135.0
315
-50
DD
16/09/2024
19/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24DD021
195533
8064369
77
150.2
315
-55
DD
20/09/2024
24/09/2024
Table 2: Significant intercepts >100ppm U 3 O 8
Hole
number
From
To
Length (m)
U 3 0 8 ppm
Au g/t
HB24DD011
14.3
16
1.7
150.28
0.05
HB24DD011
34
39.7
5.7
2053.35
0.58
including
34.5
38.2
3.7
2751.20
0.81
HB24DD011
70.85
82
11.2
325.27
0.01
HB24DD011
85
86
1
129.12
0.01
HB24DD012
59
60
1
249.99
0.01
HB24DD012
86
89
3
177.43
0.01
HB24DD013
52
63
11
499.23
0.01
including
59
60
1
2582.45
0.01
HB24DD013
68
80
12
1694.37
0.01
including
69
74
5
3235.49
0.01
HB24DD013
77
78
1
1042.41
0.01
HB24DD014
20
25
5
360.95
0.01
including
23
24
1
1113.16
0.01
HB24DD014
30
38
8
408.89
0.01
HB24DD014
44
61
17
764.24
0.03
including
52
61
9
1247.99
0.04
and
72
75
3
5286.75
0.62
HB24DD014
98
101.25
3.25
938.60
0.01
including
98
100
2
1423.88
0.02
HB24DD015
27
49
22
871.01
0.02
including
29
30
1
1550.65
0.01
and
38
43
5
2503.44
0.01
HB24DD015
83
102
19
964.90
0.02
including
94
100
6
2622.74
0.01
HB24DD016
17
22
5
111.76
0.01
HB24DD016
26
28
2
160.08
0.01
HB24DD016
36
37
1
117.92
0.01
HB24DD017
7
13
6
157.09
0.01
HB24DD017
75
89
14
423.32
0.05
including
81
82
1
1863.14
0.21
HJ24RC014
74
75
1
113.91
0.01
HJ24RC014
79
94
15
267.18
0.01
including
80
81
1
1068.36
0.03
HJ24RC015
108
115
7
309.42
0.01
HJ24RC020
18
39
21
181.91
0.01
HJ24RC020
95
99
4
156.57
0.04
HJ24RC021
25
29
4
200.17
0.01
HJ24RC021
32
33
1
126.17
0.01
HJ24RC021
123
125
2
397.57
0.01
HJ24RC021
137
139
2
267.97
0.01
HJ24DD021
46
49.1
3.1
377.91
0.01
HJ24DD021
51.6
53
1.4
119.69
0.01
HJ24DD021
57
58
1
104.71
0.01
* Included intercepts are above >1000 ppm U 3 O 8
# intercept is above >1% U 3 O 8
Table 3: Significant intercepts >0.1 g/t Au
Hole
number
From
To
Length (m)
U 3 0 8 ppm
Au g/t
HB24DD011
34.5
39
4.5
2433.58
0.72
including
36
38.2
2.2
3135.60
1.23
with
36
37
1
4563.50
2.04
HB24DD011
43
46
3
8.96
0.12
HB24DD011
84
85
1
52.47
0.15
HB24DD014
60
61
1
1123.78
0.34
HB24DD014
72
75
3
5286.75
0.62
with
74
75
1
3419.68
1.47
HB24DD014
96
97
1
16.63
0.14
HB24DD015
46
47
1
261.78
0.24
HB24DD015
84
85
1
151.53
0.23
HB24DD017
80
82
2
1352.54
0.16
HB24DD017
86
87
1
627.33
0.18
HJ24RC020
43
44
1
30.66
0.11
HJ24RC020
76
77
1
3.18
0.22
HJ24RC020
96
97
1
231.71
0.10
HJ24RC021
102
105
3
31.68
0.57
including
103
104
1
50.00
1.29
* Included intercepts are above >0.5g/t Au; with intercepts above >1g/t Au
# I ntercepts exceed 20g/t Au
SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/16/c3860.html