Blue Sky Uranium Extends Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") reports that, pursuant to its news release dated June 5, 2025 the Company has requested a 30-day extension to the non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "). The terms of the Placement remain the same. The Company confirms there are no material changes.

 

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

 

  About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.  

 

 Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier.  The Company's recently optioned Corcovo project has potential to host an in-situ recovery (" ISR ") uranium deposit. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

 

"Nikolaos Cacos"

 

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

 

