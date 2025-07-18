Charbone Hydrogene annonce une mise-a-jour sur les reglements de dettes par emission d'unites

Charbone Hydrogene annonce une mise-a-jour sur les reglements de dettes par emission d'unites

 

    Brossard (Québec), le 1   8   juillet 2025 -   TheNewswire   -     CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE     (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF   , OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47   ) («   Charbone   » ou la «   Société   »), une rare compagnie cotée en bourse spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert en Amérique du Nord, annonce une mise-à-jour, concernant la clôture des unités pour le règlement de dettes annoncée précédemment, le 3 juin 2025, que, suite à des discussions avec la Bourse de croissance TSX, la Société a dû réviser le montant total et le nombre d'unités à émettre.  

 

  La Société a réglé avec certains fournisseurs sans lien de dépendance un montant total de 1 273 702 $, payable par émission d'unités. Un total de 16 982 689 unités seront émises à la clôture, au prix de conversion de 0,075$ l'unité. Tout règlement de dette sera formalisé par une entente officielle et est soumis à l'approbation finale de la Bourse de croissance TSX.  

 

  À propos de Charbone Hydrogène Corporation  

 

  Charbone est une entreprise intégrée spécialisée dans l'hydrogène ultrapur (UHP) et la distribution stratégique de gaz industriels en Amérique du Nord et en Asie-Pacifique. Elle développe un réseau modulaire de production d'hydrogène vert tout en s'associant à des partenaires de l'industrie pour offrir de l'hélium et d'autres gaz spécialisés sans avoir à construire de nouvelles usines coûteuses. Cette stratégie disciplinée diversifie les revenus, réduit les risques et augmente sa flexibilité. Le groupe Charbone est coté en bourse en Amérique du Nord et en Europe sur la bourse de croissance TSX (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF); sur les marchés OTC (OTCQB: CHHYF); et à la Bourse de Francfort (FSE: K47). Pour plus d'informations, visiter     www.charbone.com     .  

 

  Énoncés prospectifs  

 

  Le présent communiqué de presse contient des énoncés qui constituent de « l'information prospective » au sens des lois canadiennes sur les valeurs mobilières (« déclarations prospectives »). Ces déclarations prospectives sont souvent identifiées par des mots tels que « a l'intention », « anticipe », « s'attend à », « croit », « planifie », « probable », ou des mots similaires. Les déclarations prospectives reflètent les attentes, estimations ou projections respectives de la direction de Charbone concernant les résultats ou événements futurs, sur la base des opinions, hypothèses et estimations considérées comme raisonnables par la direction à la date à laquelle les déclarations sont faites. Bien que Charbone estime que les attentes exprimées dans les déclarations prospectives sont raisonnables, les déclarations prospectives comportent des risques et des incertitudes, et il ne faut pas se fier indûment aux déclarations prospectives, car des facteurs inconnus ou imprévisibles pourraient faire en sorte que les résultats réels soient sensiblement différents de ceux exprimés dans les déclarations prospectives. Des risques et des incertitudes liés aux activités de Charbone peuvent avoir une incidence sur les déclarations prospectives. Ces risques, incertitudes et hypothèses comprennent, sans s'y limiter, ceux décrits à la rubrique « Facteurs de risque » dans la déclaration de changement à l'inscription de la Société datée du 31 mars 2022, qui peut être consultée sur SEDAR à l'adresse www.sedar.com; ils pourraient faire en sorte que les événements ou les résultats réels diffèrent sensiblement de ceux prévus dans les déclarations prospectives.  

 

  Sauf si les lois sur les valeurs mobilières applicables l'exigent, Charbone ne s'engage pas à mettre à jour ni à réviser les déclarations prospectives.  

 

  Ni la Bourse de croissance TSX ni son fournisseur de services de réglementation (tel que ce terme est défini dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'acceptent de responsabilité quant à la pertinence ou à l'exactitude du présent communiqué.  

 

The only publicly listed green hydrogen player in Canada.

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Updates on Units for Debts

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Updates on Units for Debts

 

Brossard, Quebec, July 18, 2025 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE "), North America's only publicly traded pure-play company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution, is announcing regarding the previously announced, on June 3, 2025, closing of Units for debt settlements that, following discussions with the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company had to revise the total amount and number of units to be issued.

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente-cadre de collaboration et percevra 1M de dollars americains afin de soutenir le deploiement d'un projet de developpement d'hydrogene vert en Malaisie pour un partenaire local

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente-cadre de collaboration et percevra 1M de dollars americains afin de soutenir le deploiement d'un projet de developpement d'hydrogene vert en Malaisie pour un partenaire local

 

  L'équipe Charbone servira de conseiller expert auprès d'un groupe financier privé malaisien pour le développement et la construction de leur première usine de production modulaire et évolutive dans la région Asie-Pacifique.  

CHARBONE Hydrogen Executed a Master Collaborative Agreement to Receive 1M USD to Support the Deployment of a Malaysian Green Hydrogen Project Development for a Local Partner

CHARBONE Hydrogen Executed a Master Collaborative Agreement to Receive 1M USD to Support the Deployment of a Malaysian Green Hydrogen Project Development for a Local Partner

 

  The CHARBONE team will serve as expert matter advisors to a private Malaysian financial group for the development and construction of their first modular and scalable production facility in the Asia-Pacific region.  

US Capital Global Facilitates $50MM Financing to Accelerate Charbone Hydrogen's North American Expansion

US Capital Global Facilitates $50MM Financing to Accelerate Charbone Hydrogen's North American Expansion

 

US Capital Global Securities LLC, the SEC-registered broker-dealer division of the global private financial group US Capital Global is pleased to announce that it has acted as lead advisor and facilitator on a project finance facility of up to $50 million for Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone"). The financing is being provided by a private fund managed by True Green Capital Management LLC ("TGC").

 

Headquartered in Montreal, Charbone is a rare publicly traded pure-play hydrogen company focused exclusively on the production and distribution of green hydrogen in North America. The company is developing modular production facilities targeting 99.999% purity (Grade 5.0) hydrogen, with all output pre-sold through tier-one offtake agreements.

Charbone Hydrogene a execute un financement de 50 millions USD pour accelerer son expansion en hydrogene en Amerique du Nord, facilite par US Capital Global

Charbone Hydrogene a execute un financement de 50 millions USD pour accelerer son expansion en hydrogene en Amerique du Nord, facilite par US Capital Global

 

(TheNewswire)

 
     
  Charbone Hydrogen Corporation 
          
 

  Un groupe financier privé mondial dont le siège social est à San Francisco conseille sur la facilité de construction pour soutenir l'expansion des usines modulaires d'hydrogène vert de Charbone en Amérique du Nord.  

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Altima is Energetic with 98 Percent Gain

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Altima is Energetic with 98 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released June’s consumer price index (CPI) data on Tuesday (July 15). The report showed that year-over-year inflation gained momentum during the month, rising to 1.9 percent from the 1.7 percent recorded in May.

The increase was attributed in part to the 13.4 percent year-over-year decline in gas prices seen in June, as it was a smaller drop than May’s 15.5 percent decrease caused by the removal of the consumer carbon tax.

BTV Highlights: North American Iron, West Red Lake Gold Mines, Northisle Copper and Gold, Westport Fuels, US Gold, Orvana Minerals, Avino Silver & Gold, Pasofino Gold, & Mayfair Gold

BTV Highlights: North American Iron, West Red Lake Gold Mines, Northisle Copper and Gold, Westport Fuels, US Gold, Orvana Minerals, Avino Silver & Gold, Pasofino Gold, & Mayfair Gold

Watch on FOX Business News
Saturday, July 5 at 5:00 PM EST or via the links below

Tune into BTV-Business Television and Discover Investment Opportunities featuring nine standout companies making major moves globally.

North American Iron - With pig iron in short supply, North American Iron is stepping up with a two-million-ton annual solution. The company is transforming Minnesota's legacy iron ore into a domestic feedstock for U.S. steelmakers-backed by North Dakota's clean energy support and aiming for production in 2029.

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) - BTV features West Red Lake Gold as it marks its first gold pour at the fully permitted Madsen Mine in Ontario's Red Lake district. With two million ounces of historical production and robust infrastructure, the company is ramping toward 70,000 ounces per year.

Northisle Copper and Gold (TSXV: NCX) (OTCQX: NTCPF) - BTV spotlights Northisle's advanced copper-gold project on Vancouver Island. With an estimated long mine life, low capital intensity, and proximity to a deepwater port, the project is backed by experienced leadership and strong local support.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) - With over 30 years of innovation, Westport is delivering fuel-agnostic engine solutions including hydrogen and natural gas. Through its high-pressure joint venture and over 1,400 patents, Westport is helping long-haul transportation transition toward cleaner fuel alternatives.

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) - This fully permitted copper-gold project in Wyoming boasts a sub-two-year payback. ESG-friendly plan, low water use, and potential for added revenue through local gravel sales.

Orvana Minerals (TSX: ORV) (OTCQX: ORVMF) - With operations in Spain and growth projects in Bolivia and Argentina, Orvana Minerals delivers near-term production and exploration upside across gold, copper, and silver.

Avino Silver & Gold (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM) - A debt-free, cash-flow positive silver, gold, and copper producer, operating in Durango, Mexico. With development underway at a second mine, Avino is scaling production while leveraging existing infrastructure.

Pasofino Gold (TSXV: VEIN) (OTCQB: EFRGF) - is advancing a 3.9-million-ounce gold project in Liberia. Backed by strong economics and a completed feasibility study, the company is preparing for a construction decision and aiming for early production of up to 200,000 ounces per year.

Mayfair Gold (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQX: MFGCF) - Mayfair Gold is developing a low-risk, fast-to-market gold operation in Ontario, with a unique strategy to self-finance expansion using early cash flow. Positioned below federal permitting thresholds, it's set to capitalize on the current gold cycle.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25+ years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, delivers up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features stock market analysts, experts and on location interviews with emerging company executives.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES: 

Airing on FOX Business News!

  • Saturday, July 5 @ 5:00pm ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com. To receive BTV news, subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257791

Capital Raising to Advance European Development

Capital Raising to Advance European Development

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Capital Raising to Advance European Development

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Westport to Issue Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 11, 2025 and Provides an Update on the Divestment of the Light-Duty Segment

Westport to Issue Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 11, 2025 and Provides an Update on the Divestment of the Light-Duty Segment

 

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) ("Westport" or "The Company") announces that the Company will release Q2 2025 financial results on Monday, August 11, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments will be held on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

 

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT)
Call Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI842f3b76bd5b44c7aee3e609a6cc77b3   
 Webcast: https://investors.westport.com  

Shell Denies Interest in BP Takeover, Freezing Potential Deal for Six Months

Shell Denies Interest in BP Takeover, Freezing Potential Deal for Six Months

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) has moved quickly to shut down speculation about a takeover bid for BP (LSE:BP,NYSE:BP), issuing a formal statement under the UK Takeover Code.

According to the company, no talks have taken place and it has no intention of making an offer.

“In response to recent media speculation Shell wishes to clarify that it has not been actively considering making an offer for BP and confirms it has not made an approach to, and no talks have taken place with, BP with regards to a possible offer,” the company said in a statement released Thursday (June 26) morning.

