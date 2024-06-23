Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Miramar Resources

Rights Issue

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it is undertaking a pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue of shares on the basis of one (1) new share (Share) for every one (1) fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) held by Eligible Shareholders (defined below) at an issue price of $0.008 per Share to raise up to $1,625,589 (before costs) with a free attaching option exercisable at $0.018 each expiring three (3) years from the issue date (Options) (Entitlement Offer). The Company has engaged Cadmon Advisory Pty Ltd (Cadmon) to act as lead manager to the Entitlement Offer.

  • Non-renounceable rights issue at $0.008 per Share with one (1) free-attaching Option exercisable at $0.018 expiring three (3) years from date of issue
  • Eligible shareholders can download personalised Entitlement Offer application form from the share registry, Automic
  • Entitlement Offer will close at 5pm (AWST) on Friday, 12 July 2024
  • Quotation of the Shares and Options to occur on Monday, 22 July 2024

Funds raised from the Entitlement Offer will primarily be used for upcoming exploration programmes at the Company’s 100%-owned Bangemall Ni-Cu-Co-PGE projects in the Gascoyne regions of WA, the 80%- owned Gidji JV Project, and to fund corporate activities.

The Entitlement Offer is available to all shareholders of the Company (Shareholders) named on its register of members at 5:00pm (AWST) on Thursday, 27 June 2024, whose registered address is in Australia, or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders). The Entitlement Offer is not being extended to any Shareholders with registered addresses outside these jurisdictions.

The Shares and free-attaching Options offered will be issued on the terms and conditions set out in the Entitlement Issue Prospectus. The Company will apply to have the Shares and Options quoted and tradeable on the ASX.

The Entitlement Offer details are set out in the Prospectus available to be downloaded from www.miramarresources.com.au.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksnickel stockscopper stocksgold stocksnickel explorationcopper explorationgold explorationasx:m2rcopper investingCopper Investing
M2R:AU
Miramar Resources
Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R)

Miramar Resources


Miramar Resources
