Major Milestone Achieved: Pilot-Scale Lithium Carbonate Production

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Trending Press Releases

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Sirona Biochem Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on TFC-1326 Compound in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Syntheia

SYAI:CC

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Cleantech Lithium

Major Milestone Achieved: Pilot-Scale Lithium Carbonate Production


CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to announce the downstream conversion process is successfully producing pilot scale samples of lithium carbonate. CTL is a leader in Chile in producing lithium carbonate using Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") at the pilot scale, marking a major milestone for the Company. The samples will be sent to a laboratory to confirm the grade and impurity profile, which is expected to be battery-grade and prepared for strategic partner qualification.

Two men standing in a room Description automatically generated

Image 1: CTL Director Gordon Stein and CEO of Conductive Energy Haafiz Hasham

with first Lithium Carbonate produced from Conversion Process

The Company shipped four tanks with a total of 88m3 of concentrated eluate from its DLE pilot plant in Copiapó, Chile, to the facilities of Conductive Energy in Chicago, USA, for conversion into lithium carbonate. The first tank with 20m3 of eluate is currently being processed and produced the first 50kg of lithium carbonate on November 19th. The full tank will be processed over the next week and is expected to produce approximately 150kg of battery grade lithium carbonate.

To mark the commencement of production a site visit to the conversion facility was held showcasing the innovative process. The conversion process utilises forward osmosis at the concentration stage rather than the conventional evaporator helping to reduce water consumption and energy use before solution purification and then carbonation into the final product.

Conversations with potential strategic partners interested in testing the product have begun. After laboratory analysis, the Company will be aiming to send samples of battery-grade lithium carbonate to such partners initially in the several kilograms to tens of kilograms, to start the product qualification process.

Highlights:

· CTL has produced pilot scale lithium carbonate from Laguna Verde brine following successful commencement of the downstream conversion process

· CTL is a leader in Chile producing lithium carbonate at the pilot scale using sustainable DLE which, with spent brine reinjection, prevents aquifer depletion and through innovative downstream processing, minimises water and energy consumption

· Lithium carbonate product will be sent to a laboratory in North America to be verified as battery-grade (>99.5%)

· A site visit to Conductive Energy's conversion facility took place on Tuesday 19th November to mark the commencement of production from what is the largest pilot plant in operation in North-East USA.

· Conversations with strategic partners have started and samples will be available for product qualification

Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:

"CleanTech Lithium has reached an important milestone by commencing pilot scale lithium carbonate production using a sustainable and innovative DLE based process. As a leader in the DLE sector in Chile with a focus on efficiency and sustainability, this accomplishment marks a significant step forward. Years of hard work have led to this important milestone, and it sets the stage for future development with a commitment to supporting the transition to electric vehicles and clean energy. Thank you to the partners involved and we look forward to enter the next phase of development."

Haafiz Hasham, Chief Executive Officer, Conductive Energy, said:

"The successful conversion to lithium carbonate in partnership with CleanTech Lithium and Forward Water Technologies represents a significant milestone for all the companies involved. This achievement highlights our commitment to developing innovative, efficient, and sustainable processes that meet the growing global demand for lithium, a critical component in green energy solutions. We are excited to continue advancing Direct Lithium Extraction, which we believe represents the future of battery-grade lithium production."

A group of men standing around a machine Description automatically generated

Image 2: Site visit at Conductive Energy's facilities was held on 19th November

to see the conversion process to lithium carbonate

A machine with many metal parts Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Image 3: Filter press used in the conversion process to separate precipitated

Li2CO3 from solution. White powder is lithium carbonate

A person standing next to a trailer Description automatically generated

Image 4: Two tanks of concentrated eluate arrive on site in Chicago, USA

A white container with a sign on it Description automatically generated

Image 5: Industrial Forward Osmosis unit

**ENDS**

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Gordon Stein, Director and CFO.

For further information contact:


CleanTech Lithium PLC


Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter

Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321

Chile office: +562-32239222


Or via Celicourt

Celicourt Communications

Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

cleantech@celicourt.uk

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Daniel Fox-Davies

+44 (0) 20 3884 8450

daniel@fox-davies.com

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

Notes

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com

Source

Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation

aim stockslithium stockslithium explorationaim:ctllithium investing
CTLHF
CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Notice of Annual General Meeting

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF) ("CleanTech Lithium" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at the offices of the Company at de Carteret House, 7 Castle Street, St Helier JE2 3BT on 26 November 2024 at 11:00AM GMT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

Interim Results for six-month period ending 30 June 2024

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development companyadvancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce its unaudited Interim Results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 ("1H 2024" or "the Period").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

Chilean Government prioritises Laguna Verde for CEOL

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, reports an announcement by the Chilean Government on the Expressions of Interest ("RFIs") process under which the Company made submissions in June 2024. This is part of the process for the awarding of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") to enter production

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

Indigenous community leader publicly endorses Laguna Verde project at key mining seminar in Santiago, Chile

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, participated in the Centre for Copper and Mining Studies ("CESCO") seminar in Santiago, a prominent annual seminar for the mining sector in Chile, and received public support from the local indigenous community for its Laguna Verde project. Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler, presented and reinforced the Company is ready to begin project construction by 2026 upon the granting of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") by the Chilean Government

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the transfer of AUD Loan Notes (Loan Notes) from one Regal Funds1 associate to another Regal Funds associate

On 1 July 2024, the Company announced that Regal Tactical Credit Fund (RTCF), of which Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (RFM) is a trustee, subscribed for A$3,000,000 of the Loan Notes. The Company has recently received a request by RFM to transfer the beneficial ownership of the Loan Notes and Warrants held by RTCF to Regal Emerging Companies Opportunities Fund Pty Ltd (RECOF), of which RFM is also a trustee, to which it has consented

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of White Cliff Minerals Limited (‘WCN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WCN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 26 November 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Two people in suits shake hands, agreeing to a deal.

Sayona Mining and Piedmont Lithium to Merge, Form US$623 Million Lithium Miner

Australian lithium company Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA,OTCQB:SYAXF) and US-based Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL,NASDAQ:PLL) have announced a merger agreement that would create a consolidated entity valued at approximately US$623 million.

This move aims to strengthen their positions in the global lithium supply chain and enhance operations in North America and beyond.

The agreement involves an all-stock transaction, with Sayona acquiring Piedmont to become the parent company. Under the terms, existing Piedmont shareholders will receive Sayona American Depository Shares (ADS) or Sayona shares listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in proportion to their holdings.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Geophysical Anomalies Reveal New Copper Targets at Rae Project

Conductivity anomalies show link between surface showings and vein-system targets

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is pleased to announce further results of the first project scale geophysical survey at the Rae Copper Project (“Rae” or “the Project”), Nunavut, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Gina Rinehart, executive chairman of Hancock Prospecting, stands in front of cherry blossom trees.

Inside Billionaire Gina Rinehart's Key Mining Investments (Updated 2024)

Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart has become a formidable force in the global mining industry.

After taking the helm of her father’s iron ore mining firm Hancock Prospecting in 1993, Rinehart embarked upon a diversification strategy that has vastly expanded her resource empire. Today, Australia’s richest person has investments in many of the world’s most strategic commodities such as lithium, rare earths, copper, potash and natural gas.

One of those investments is Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF), which even in a low price environment for rare earths has managed to secure nearly AU$1.5 billion in debt financing and is, as of November 2024, pursuing equity financing to advance its Nolans project in the Northern Territory. With a 10 percent equity stake, Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting is Arafura's largest shareholder.

In addition to Arafura, entrepreneur Rinehart’s investment portfolio also contains other ex-China, green-transition-focused companies such as Australian lithium firm Liontown Resources (ASX:

LTR,OTC Pink:LINRF), as well as rare earths producers MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF). Rinehart’s role in the acquisition of Azure Minerals’ Andover lithium project in Western Australia alongside lithium giant SQM (NYSE:SQM) also made headlines in May of this year.
Keep reading...Show less

SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Highlights


  • SQM reported total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of US$3,455.0 million compared to total revenues of  US$6,155.9 million for the same period last year.

  • Net loss (1),(2) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of (US$524.5) million or (US$1.84) per share, compared to net income (2) of  US$1,809.5 million or US$6.33 per share for the same period last year.

  • Solid sales volumes in lithium, iodine, and fertilizer businesses.

  • SPN and Potassium businesses posted healthy growth showing market recovery.

  • Slight increase in iodine prices, due to strong market demand and limited supply.

  • First lithium sales from the SQM International lithium division.

SQM will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10:00am ET (12:00pm Chile time).

Participant Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-844-282-4852

Participant International Dial-In: 1-412-317-5626

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=xdNdTppQ

SANTIAGO, Chile , Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A) reported today net loss ( [1] ),(2)   for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , of (US$524.5) million or (US$1.84) per share, compared to US$1,809.5 million or US$6.33 per share reported for the same period last year.

(PRNewsfoto/Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile, S.A. (SQM))

Gross profit (3) reached US$1,033.3 million (29.9% of revenues) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , lower than US$2,674.3 million (43.4% of revenues) recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 . Revenues totaled US$3,455.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , representing a decrease of 43.9% compared to US$6,155.9 million reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 .

The Company also announced net income for the third quarter of 2024 of US$131.4 million or US$0.46 per share, a decrease of 72.6% compared to US$479.4 million or US$1.68 per share for the third quarter of 2023. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2024 reached US$280.8 million , 62.7% lower than the US$753.6 million reported for the third quarter of 2023. Revenues totaled US$1,076.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 41.5% compared to US$1,840.3 million for the third quarter of 2023.

SQM's Chief Executive Officer, Ricardo Ramos , stated, "We are publishing our third quarter 2024 financial results with positive volume growth in almost all of our business lines compared to last year. Fertilizer markets have shown solid market dynamics with a market size recovery. Our Specialty Plant Nutrition volumes grew more than 20% year-on-year while our revenues in this business line increased close to 12%."

He continued, "Iodine demand continued to be strong, leading to an increase in our sales volumes and revenues compared to last year. Prices continued to move up slightly quarter over quarter since the beginning of this year and we have used part of our inventories to answer market needs."

Mr. Ramos further stated, "In lithium, we reported sales volumes of more than 51 thousand metric tons of lithium products, an 18% growth year-on-year, demonstrating strong demand in the market. As anticipated, prices during the third quarter continued their downward trend, with average realized prices 24% lower than the second quarter this year. Although demand continues to grow at a strong pace, mainly driven by strong EV sales growth in China , we continue to see the prices pressured by an oversupply that persists despite the curtailment announcement we have seen over the past few weeks."

Mr. Ramos closed by saying, "Our more than 30-year track record in the lithium market has proved that we have a long-term view in this business. Despite current market prices, we strongly believe in the lithium market and its fundamentals which are highly related to the clean energy transition. SQM is in a strong competitive position and well prepared to continue developing our projects in Chile and abroad to harvest the benefits of this transition."

About SQM

SQM is a global company that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Santiago Stock Exchange (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A). SQM develops and produces diverse products for several industries essential for human progress, such as health, nutrition, renewable energy and technology through innovation and technological development. We aim to maintain our leading world position in the lithium, potassium nitrate, iodine and thermo-solar salts markets.

For further information, contact:

Gerardo Illanes / gerardo.illanes@sqm.com
Isabel Bendeck / isabel.bendeck@sqm.com

For media inquiries, contact:

Maria Ignacia Lopez / ignacia.lopez@sqm.com
Pablo Pisani / pablo.pisani@sqm.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make concerning the completion and implementation of the proposed partnership with Codelco, the development of Salar Futuro Project, Company's capital expenditures, financing sources, Sustainable Development Plan, business and demand outlook, future economic performance, anticipated sales volumes and sales prices, profitability, revenues, expenses, or other financial items, anticipated cost synergies and product or service line growth.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are estimates that reflect the best judgment of SQM management based on currently available information. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are outside of our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements, including our ability to successfully implement the Sustainable Development Plan. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Readers are referred to the documents filed by SQM with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which identifies other important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to SQM on the date hereof and SQM assumes no obligation to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Jindalee Lithium Limited (‘JLL’) will be lifted immediately following the release by JLL of an announcement regarding a prefeasibility study and the receipt of a response to an ASX price query.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited – Share Offer Unconditional and Status of Offers Conditions

xReality Group Limited Chairman’s Address 2024 Annual General Meeting – 22 November 2024

Related News

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Baru Gold Sparkles with 125 Percent Gain

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

Gold Investing

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited – Share Offer Unconditional and Status of Offers Conditions

graphite investing

Altech – Cerenergy® Battery Project Funding Update

Gold Investing

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

Gold Investing

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Project Funding Update

×