Portofino Closes Acquisition of the Drill-Ready Yergo Lithium Project by Way of Option Buyout

Portofino Closes Acquisition of the Drill-Ready Yergo Lithium Project by Way of Option Buyout

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that further to its August 14-2023 news, it has closed the buyout of the original Yergo Project Option agreements (Yergo Binding Letter Agreement - February 15, 2019, and the Binding Letter Agreement Addendum May 12, 2021).

Portofino now controls 100% of the mineral rights and concession ownership for the 2,932-hectare Yergo Lithium Project (the "Project") (see Figure 1 and 2). This enables Portofino to advance its previously submitted drill permit application and proceed thereafter with an initial, planned 4-hole drill program.

David Tafel, CEO of Portofino, commented: "We are very happy to finalize this transaction, as it secures 100% ownership of the Yergo Lithium Project concessions. Our team is looking forward to working with the Ministry of Mining in Catamarca to expedite the drill permit application with a goal of initiating a drill program this fall. Additionally, I would like to thank all involved in completing this transaction."

MARKET CAP C$16MCannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/181903_abe7daf6e4e61b05_002.jpg

Figure 1: Yergo Lithium Project Strategic Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/181903_abe7daf6e4e61b05_002full.jpg

Portofino's exploration team believes the formation of lithium-bearing brines of both the Yergo Lithium Project and Zijin's 3Q Project may be related. Historic volcanic activity located between the projects may have been responsible for the generation of the Lithium-bearing solutions that are deposited in the salar basins.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/181903_abe7daf6e4e61b05_003.jpg

Figure 2: Yergo Lithium Project, Controlling 100% of the Aparejos Salar

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/181903_abe7daf6e4e61b05_003full.jpg

Yergo Lithium Project, Catamarca Argentina:

The Project is 2,932 hectares in size, controlling the entire Aparejos Salar, located approximately 9 kilometers from the Salar Tres Quebradas (the "3Q Project"), previously developed by NeoLithium Corp., and acquired by Zijin Mining for C$960 million in 2022 (see: Zijin - 3Q Project).

Portofino previously completed and reported results of a geophysical survey identifying 2 large, aquifers within the project measuring approximately 2.3km x 1km and 1.8km x 2.5km (POR News Release 06-APR-2021). The Company's surface sampling programs returned values up to 373 mg/l Lithium and 7,160 mg/l Potassium with notably low Magnesium to Lithium ratios in the order of 1.51. This preliminary exploration has advanced the project to a drill-ready stage. Portofino's technical team has identified 4 priority drill targets and a drilling contract has been finalized.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties in Argentina and neighbouring companies.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Portofino holds a 100% interest in the Yergo Lithium property in Catamarca and has an opportunity to earn a majority interest in other lithium projects in Salta, Argentina. The properties are situated in the heart of the world-renowned Argentine Lithium Triangle and in close proximity to multiple world-class lithium projects. The Company also has the right to earn 100% interest in three northwestern Ontario, Canada lithium projects: Allison Lake North, Greenheart Lake and McNamara Lake.

Portofino's South of Otter and Bruce Lake projects are in the historic gold mining district of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada proximal to the Dixie gold project discovered by Great Bear Resources and now owned by Kinross Gold Corp. In addition, Portofino holds three other northwestern Ontario gold projects; the Gold Creek property located immediately south of the historic Shebandowan mine, as well as two other properties located in the rapidly developing Atikokan gold mining camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David G. Tafel"

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel CEO,
Director 604-683-1991

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely the growth and development of the Company's business as currently anticipated. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Portofino Increases and Closes $965,000 Financing

Portofino Increases and Closes $965,000 Financing

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has increased and closed its private placement financing for $965,000 priced at $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15. The Company is issuing 9,650,000 Share Units that are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring in January 2024.

Proceeds from the financing shall be used for the buyout of the Yergo Lithium Project option agreement (see NR August 14), initial associated drill permitting activities, as well as general working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Upsizes Financing to $900,000

Portofino Upsizes Financing to $900,000

 Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to announce that due to strong interest, it has upsized its previously announced private placement financing from $500,000 to $900,000 priced at $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15.

Proceeds from the financing shall be used for the buyout of the Yergo Lithium Project option agreement (see NR August 14), initial associated drill permitting activities, as well as general working capital. Closing is subject to TSXV Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Provides Further Update on the Drill-Ready Yergo Lithium Project

Portofino Provides Further Update on the Drill-Ready Yergo Lithium Project

 Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to provide further information regarding the Company's agreement to buy-out the Yergo Lithium Project (the "Project") option agreement (see News Release August 14, 2023) (the "Option Buy-Out").

Since announcing the Option Buy-Out, the Company has received renewed interest from groups that had previously engaged with Portofino pursuant to possible project-level investment, joint venture, and outright acquisition of the Project. At present, the Company is engaged in active discussions with multiple parties, including post-NDA due diligence. While no transaction is guaranteed, the Company is encouraged by the renewed interest in the Project and external recognition of its potential value especially given its close proximity to the world-class Tres Quebradas Salar (the "3Q Project") (see Figure 1) owned by Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. ("Zijin").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Submits Final Proposals Regarding Arizaro Lithium Concessions-Salta, Argentina

Portofino Submits Final Proposals Regarding Arizaro Lithium Concessions-Salta, Argentina

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has submitted detailed proposals through a public tender process in Salta, Argentina, for two contiguous lithium concessions, sub-areas III and IV, within the highly coveted, Arizaro Salar (see Figure 1). The tender submission deadline has now lapsed, and while the Company's success in the process is not guaranteed, the initial, (official) feedback suggests that the Company's financial proposals are extremely competitive with other major lithium participants. Additional aspects of the tender submissions, including community impact, sustainability and communityregional benefits, are also being assessed by officials and results are anticipated to be announced in the second half of September.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Announces $500,000 Financing

Portofino Announces $500,000 Financing

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has arranged a "fully committed" non-brokered private placement financing for $500,000 priced at $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15.

Proceeds from the financing will be allocated to the buyout of the Yergo Lithium Project (the "Project") option agreement (POR News Release 14-AUG-2023) and implementing the planned drilling program, as well as general working capital. Closing will be subject to TSXV Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium

Francisco Basin Scoping Study

CleanTech Lithium PLC, (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, announces the results of a recently completed Scoping Study for the Francisco Basin Project, which confirms the project's outstanding economics, potential for future resource expansion and strong ESG credentials.

Keep reading...Show less

Allkem confirms material growth profile underpinned by 40 Mt Resource

Allkem Limited (ASX: AKE, " Allkem " or the " Company ") has reviewed and updated technical studies for the Olaroz, Sal de Vida, Cauchari, James Bay and Mt Cattlin operations and projects which also assists with preparation for the proposed merger with Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM).

The findings of these studies will be published in NI43-101 format as required by the Toronto Stock Exchange, the format required by the New York Stock Exchange under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and are summarised in individual JORC compliant ASX releases published at the date of this announcement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charger Metals

Drilling Results for the Bynoe Lithium Project

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, ‘Charger’ or ‘the Company’) reports that it has received the majority of the outstanding assay results from the drilling completed at the Bynoe Lithium Project, Northern Territory, adjacent to the Finniss Lithium Mine owned by Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO).

Keep reading...Show less
Ioneer Ltd

Latest Tests Reveal Potential For Increased Organic Growth At Rhyolite Ridge

Ioneer Ltd (“Ioneer” or “the Company”) (ASX: INR, Nasdaq: IONR), an emerging lithium-boron producer, announced test results revealing 79% of the 360 million tonne Mineral Resource can be processed in a similar manner to Type 1 mineralisation, to create critical electric vehicle battery materials within the Rhyolite Ridge Project’s existing footprint.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium Limited

Greenbushes South Drilling Update

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its extended maiden diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Greenbushes South project in Western Australia, with final assay results validating its exploration model for targets. The Company’s exploration model employed novel geophysical methods for identifying blind pegmatites at depth, and the rock types associated with spodumene mineralisation, and proved to be successful. Whilst drilling to date has not detected any significant lithium mineralisation, the results mean that Galan’s planning for further exploration will be more focused and cost-effective.

Keep reading...Show less
Balkan Mining

Drilling Commences At The Gorge Lithium Project

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; “BMM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of the Company’s phase 1 drill program at the Gorge Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Gorge Lithium Project" or the "Project").

Keep reading...Show less

×