Pfizer to commercialize NURTEC ® ODT an innovative compound for the prevention and acute treatment of migraine, a condition with high unmet need Expands Pfizer’s innovative Internal Medicine pipeline to drive enhanced growth through 2030 and beyond Biohaven common shareholders will receive $148.50 per Biohaven share in cash, plus 0.5 of a share of a new publicly traded company that retains Biohaven’s non-CGRP ...

PFE