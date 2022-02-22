Pfizer Inc. invites investors and the general public to view and listen to a webcast of a keynote presentation by Lidia Fonseca, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Executive Vice President, at the Truist Securities Life Sciences AI Symposium - Biotech & Tools on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. To view and listen to the webcast, visit our web site at . Information on accessing and ...

