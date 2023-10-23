Pampa Metals to Reduce Warrant Exercise Price

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

TECPETROL ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL TAKE-OVER BID TO ACQUIRE CONTROL OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION AND MANDATORY EXTENSION OF OFFER TO OCTOBER 31, 2023

Pre-Feasibility Study Anticipates 10X Increase in Capacity for Nano One LFP Site in Québec

Klimat X Announces Receipt of Second Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Australian Vanadium Seeks $500M to Build Mine, Processing Plant

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Announce a US$25 Million Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Joint Venture in Taiwan

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Alpha Lithium

ALLI:AQL

Klimat X

KLX:CC

Falcon Gold

FG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Nickel Investor Report

2023 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Pampa Metals to Reduce Warrant Exercise Price

Pampa Metals to Reduce Warrant Exercise Price

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCD) is pleased to announce that it has reduced the exercise price of a total of 5,857,734 warrants, on a post consolidated basis, issued in connection with its March 2023 private placement (the "2023 Warrants"). As detailed in the Company's August 10, 2023 news release, the 2023 Warrants had a pre-consolidation exercise price of $0.21 which has now been reduced to $0.105, on a post-consolidated basis.

The 2023 Warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise period of 30 days from the date the closing price of the Company's listed shares exceeds $0.13 for 10 consecutive trading days. Any 2023 Warrants which remain unexercised at the end of the accelerated exercise period will expire at that time.

ABOUT PAMPA METALS

Pampa Metals is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE:PM), Frankfurt (FSE:FIRA), and OTC (OTCQB:PMMCD) exchanges, and wholly owns a portfolio of projects highly prospective for copper, molybdenum, and gold along proven and highly productive mineral belts in Chile, the world's largest copper producer.

www.pampametals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Joseph van den Elsen

President & CEO INVESTORS

CONTACT

Joseph van den Elsen

President & CEO

joseph@pampametals.com

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Pampa Metals expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will" or "may" occur. These statements are subject to various risks. Although Pampa Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Source

Click here to connect with Pampa Metals Corp. (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCD) to receive an Investor Presentation

copper explorationcopper stockscse stockscse:pmfwb stocksgold investinggold stocksCopper Investing
PM:CC
Pampa Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Pampa Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Pampa Metals

Pampa Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Warrant Exercise Price Reduction

Warrant Exercise Price Reduction

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCD) is pleased to announce that it has obtained CSE approval of a reduction in the exercise price of a total of 1,708,588 warrants, on a post consolidated basis, issued in connection with its November 2022 private placement (the "2022 Warrants"). As detailed in the Company's August 10, 2023 news release, the 2022 Warrants had a pre-consolidation exercise price of $0.19 which has now been reduced to $0.095, on a post-consolidated basis

In compliance with CSE policies, a maximum of 177,778 2022 Warrants held by an insider has been repriced, and 69,185 2022 Warrants will continue to have a pre-consolidation exercise price of $0.19 (post-consolidation exercise price of $0.475).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Rationalizes Portfolio to Focus on New Copper Opportunities

Pampa Metals Rationalizes Portfolio to Focus on New Copper Opportunities

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCD) advises that it has rationalized its project portfolio in Chile to better focus resources on the Company's highest priority targets and new business development initiatives

PORTFOLIO RATIONALIZATION

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM FSE:FIRA OTCQX®:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has issued 9,000,000 post-consolidated units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit under the Non-Brokered Private Placement offering (the "Offering") detailed in an August 10, 2023 news release for gross proceeds of $450,000. Each Unit consists of one fully paid common share and one purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.075 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Offering

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid total cash commissions of $5,950, issued 404,600 finder's warrants and 285,600 finder's shares. Each finder's warrant is exercisable into a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.075 for a period of 3 years from the date of closing of the Offering.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Pampa Metals Corporation.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Pampa Metals Corporation.

Pampa Metals Corporation. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every two point five (2.5) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 29,117,310 common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Pampa Metals Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCF) announces that, further to its news release of August 10, 2023, effective at the opening of trading on September 8, 2023 (the "Effective Date") the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a consolidated basis, with one post-consolidated Share outstanding for every 2.5 pre-consolidation Shares (the "Consolidation

As a result of the Consolidation, on the Effective Date, a total of approximately 29,117,310 Shares will be issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding, with approximately 13,221,894 Shares reserved for issuance. No fractional shares will be issued. The number of post-consolidated Shares to be received will be rounded up to the nearest whole number for fractions of 0.5 or greater or rounded down to the nearest whole number for fractions of less than 0.5.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nine Mile Metals to Drill the Wedge Project, Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick

Nine Mile Metals to Drill the Wedge Project, Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick


Keep reading...Show less
Forum Intersects 1.01% U3o8 over 6.2 Metres at Tatiggaq West Including 4.36% U3o8 over 1.3 Metres, Thelon Basin

Forum Intersects 1.01% U3o8 over 6.2 Metres at Tatiggaq West Including 4.36% U3o8 over 1.3 Metres, Thelon Basin

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces additional assay results from its 2023 summer drill program on its Thelon Basin uranium project located 100 km west of Baker Lake, Nunavut. Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,500 hectares of ground adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium project*. Forum has received results from the last drill hole on the Tatiggaq zone, located five kilometres west of Orano's 93 million pound Andrew Lake and End uranium deposits (Figure1).

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper limited

TNC Intersects Exceptional Visual Copper Mineralisation at Vero, Mt Oxide

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce it has intersected exceptional visual copper mineralisation in the final two drillholes of the Company’s initial diamond drilling program at the 100% owned Vero copper-silver-cobalt resource at its Mt Oxide Project, Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
copper wires winding

Copper Price Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Copper prices have experienced volatility in 2023, but the overall trend has been down.

The metal hit its highest point of the year on January 23, reaching US$9,438.65 per metric ton. During Q3, prices hit a quarterly high of US$8,850.00 on July 31 before retreating and closing out September at US$8,225.01/MT.

Various factors have contributed to copper's fall over the course of the year, including the easing of supply chain issues that caused prices to spike from the end 2022 and into the start of 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper's Tucumã Project Achieves Major Milestone at Over 70% Physical Completion - On Track for First Copper Production in H2 2024

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the excellent progress being made at the Company's Tucumã Project (the "Project").

Since commencing site works in 2022, all engineering, procurement and construction activities for the Project remain on schedule for first copper concentrate production in H2 2024. Total direct Project capital expenditures remain in line with current guidance of approximately $305 million. Project development highlights include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trilogy Metals Provides an Update on the Ambler Access Project

Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement Filed

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Ambler Access Project ("AAP") the proposed 211-mile, industrial-use-only road from the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") to the Dalton Highway that will enable the advancement of  exploration and development at the Ambler Mining District, home to some of the world's richest known copper-dominant polymetallic deposits.  The United States Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has filed the draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement ("SEIS") for the AAP on its website https:eplanning.blm.goveplanning-uiproject57323570 and anticipates being in the federal register on October 20, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Pampa Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Results of Successful Non-renounceable Entitlement Offer

Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 2nd, 2023

Related News

Resource Investing

Results of Successful Non-renounceable Entitlement Offer

Base Metals Investing

Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

Energy Investing

Imperial declares fourth quarter 2023 dividend

Energy Investing

Imperial announces third quarter 2023 financial and operating results

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

×