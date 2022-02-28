Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 28, 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. is pleased to provide an update on its first phase of drilling on the Company's Bazooka property in Rouyn Noranda camp of Quebec. Highlights include: • To date the Company has drilled 22 holes have now been completed on the Bazooka property, comprising of 4,742 metres. 1,658 rock samples, representing 2,092 linear meters, have ...

OPW:CA