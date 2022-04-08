Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. announces that on April 6, 2022 the Company’s Board approved the grant of a total of 2,125,00 stock options and 1,750,000 restricted share units to officers, directors, and certain consultants of the Company. The Options were granted for services rendered in previous financial years and to date in the current financial year. 75,000 of the Options were granted to a party who ...

