Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - April 20, 2022 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Noble") (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that it has closed the Sale Transaction and Option Transaction with Canada Nickel Company Inc. which were approved at the shareholders' meeting held on March 14, 2022. For further details on the Sale Transaction and Option Transaction, please refer to the news releases issued on November 22, 2021, February 24, 2022, and March 15, 2022.

H. Vance White, President and CEO of Noble, added: " We're very pleased to have closed these Transactions and look forward to Canada Nickel advancing the Mann Township properties."

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold approximately ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland.  Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration.  It will also hold its recently acquired ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGNM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec.  More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators.  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:        416-367-1954

Email: info @noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations:

ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Noble Completes Shares for Debt Settlement and Provides Update on Share Distribution

Noble Completes Shares for Debt Settlement and Provides Update on Share Distribution

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Noble") (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that it has completed the debt settlement that was announced on April 14, 2022, having received approval of board its Board of Directors and the TSX Venture Exchange.  436,262 common shares of Noble were issued in that transaction in settlement of f $61,076.70 of debt at $0.14 per share.  The shares issued are subject to a 4-month hold period expiring August 19, 2022

Noble Undertakes Shares for Debt Settlement

Noble Undertakes Shares for Debt Settlement

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - April 13, 2022 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Noble") (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announces that it has reached an agreement with a creditor to settle a total of $61,076.70 of debt through the issuance of common shares, at a valuation of $0.14 per share.  The transaction remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and to the Board of Directors of Noble.  If approved and completed, a total of 436,262 common shares would be issued in this transaction.

Noble Grants Options and RSUs and Provides Update on Upcoming In-Kind Distribution

Noble Grants Options and RSUs and Provides Update on Upcoming In-Kind Distribution

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announces that on April 6, 2022 (the " Date of Grant "), the Company's Board approved the grant of a total of 2,125,00 stock options (the " Options ") and 1,750,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") to officers, directors, and certain consultants of the Company.  The Options were granted for services rendered in previous financial years and to date in the current financial year.  75,000 of the Options were granted to a party who provides investor relations services to the Company, and therefore vest 25% every 3 months.  The balance of the Options vest immediately.  The RSUs, which vest one year after grant, were granted for services to be rendered over the next year.  The Options and RSUs were granted pursuant to the 2022 Equity Incentive Plan approved at the Company's shareholder meeting on March 14, 2022

Noble Completes Acquisition of Nagagami Claims near Hearst, Ontario

Noble Completes Acquisition of Nagagami Claims near Hearst, Ontario

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - April 6, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that it has entered into an agreement with six parties (the " Vendors ") to acquire approximately 695 mining claims (the "Claims" ) near Hearst, Ontario, covering an area of approximately 144 square km (the "Transaction" ).

Noble Announces Results of 2022 Shareholder Meeting

Noble Announces Results of 2022 Shareholder Meeting

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - March 15, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders (the " Meeting ") held on March 14, 2022. At the Meeting, the shareholders:

Fortune Minerals Confirms New Zone At NICO Project

Fortune Minerals Confirms New Zone At NICO Project

Continuity of cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper intercepts established in Peanut Lake Zone

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to report results from the 2021 drill program on its 100%-owned NICO Critical Minerals project (" NICO Project ") in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and Alberta. The NICO Project is comprised of a planned open pit and underground mine, mill and concentrator in the NWT and a planned hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta's Industustrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton to process metal concentrates into value added products. The Mineral Reserves for the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper deposit (" NICO Deposit ") contain 33.1 million metric tonnes containing 37.3 million kilograms of cobalt, 1.1 million Troy ounces of gold, 46.3 million kilograms of bismuth, and 12.3 million kilograms of copper. Drilling was caried out at the end of 2021 in order to test four prospects that had been identified in earlier geophysical surveys and a 1997 drill program. The recent drilling succesfully confirmed continuity of cobalt-gold-bismuth and local copper mineralization in the Peanut Lake Zone, located 800 metres southeast of the NICO Deposit and also identified a potential east strike extension of the deposit.

Canada Silver Cobalt Identifies a Major Geophysical Conductor Using FL-TDEM Survey at Graal Battery Metals Property in Northern Quebec

Canada Silver Cobalt Identifies a Major Geophysical Conductor Using FL-TDEM Survey at Graal Battery Metals Property in Northern Quebec

The survey identified a geophysical anomaly 1.7 kilometers long (NS) by 850 meters wide (EW) characterized by high conductance.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to release the results of its FL-TDEM geophysical survey at its Graal nickel-copper-cobalt property in the Lac St-Jean region of Quebec.

Canada Silver Cobalt Completes $6.0 million Private Placement

Canada Silver Cobalt Completes $6.0 million Private Placement

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - April 14, 2022 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that it has closed its previously-announced upsized brokered private placement (the " Offering ") by raising gross proceeds of approximately $6.04 million, including following partial exercise of an agents' option to increase the size of the Offering. At the closing of the Offering, the Company issued 7,468,000 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.25 per Unit, 8,682,500 flow-through units (" FT Units ") at a price of $0.27 per FT Unit, and 6,310,000 Quebec flow-through units (" QFT Units ") at a price of $0.29 per QFT Unit.

Battery Mineral Resources Announces Intercept of 47 Meters of 1.34% Copper from Dalmacia Target at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Announces Intercept of 47 Meters of 1.34% Copper from Dalmacia Target at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce encouraging drill core assay results from the recently completed Phase 1 exploration and in-fill drill program at the Dalmacia target of the Punitaqui mine complex ('Punitaqui") in Chile. Drilling continues at the Cinabrio Norte target where two diamond drills are in operation. The Punitaqui mine is slated for resumption of copper concentrate production in mid to late-2022.

The Dalmacia target is located in the southern portion of the Punitaqui area about six kilometers ("km") south of the Punitaqui copper processing plant. The Dalmacia target has underground mining access, partially delineated mineralized zones and is targeted as a potential new source of ore feed to the Punitaqui plant (see Figure 1).

person signing a paper

General Motors Signs Cobalt Supply Deal with Top Producer Glencore

Carmaker General Motors (NYSE:GM) has inked a multi-year cobalt supply deal with Glencore (LSE:GLEN).

The Anglo-Swiss company will provide GM with cobalt from its Murrin Murrin mine in Australia, according to a joint statement released on Tuesday (April 12). The raw material is key for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

GM and top cobalt producer Glencore did not provide details on volume or pricing for the supply deal.

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Welcomes Canada's C$3.8 Billion Critical Minerals Strategy to Support Domestic EV Supply Chains

Fortune Minerals Welcomes Canada's C$3.8 Billion Critical Minerals Strategy to Support Domestic EV Supply Chains

The NICO Project is one of the few advanced cobalt developments in the world to meet the growing demand in lithium-ion batteries powering electric vehicles and portable electronics

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to report on the C$3.8 billion of financial support for Critical Minerals announced in last week's Government of Canada budget for 2022 (" 2022 Budget "). The funds are being allocated to accelerate domestic production and processing of Critical Minerals, particularly cobalt, nickel and lithium used in the manufacture of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (" EV's "), portable electronics, and stationary storage cells to make electricity use more eficient. Fortune's 100%-owned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project (" NICO Project ") is a vertically integrated Critical Minerals development comprised of a planned open pit and underground mine and mill in Canada's Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and a planned hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta. The NICO Project is one of the few advanced cobalt development assets in the world that can be developed in the timelines required to meet current cathode chemistries and will benefit from implementation of these programs. The Mineral Reserves for the NICO deposit also include 1.1 million ounces of gold, 12% of global bismuth reserves, and copper as a minor by-product.

