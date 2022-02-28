NextSource Materials Inc. is pleased to announce the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment for an enhanced Phase 2 expansion of its 100%-owned Molo Graphite Mine Project in southern Madagascar The PEA considered an enhanced Phase 2 expansion consisting of a stand-alone processing plant with a production capacity of 150,000 tonnes per annum of flake graphite concentrate over a 26-year life of mine . The PEA ...

NEXT:CA