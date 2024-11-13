NextSource Materials Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement for Additional Gross Proceeds of CAD$720,800

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

John Ciampaglia: Uranium Facing Tight Supply, Pent-up Demand — Plus AI, Election Impact

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Gaspé Copper

Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

Ashburton Drilling Programme Delivers Further Significant Uranium Intersections

$4.5M Government Grant Secures Construction Start for Collie Micronising Facility

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Trading Halt

Results of Updated Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
NextSource Materials Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement for Additional Gross Proceeds of CAD$720,800

NextSource Materials Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement for Additional Gross Proceeds of CAD$720,800

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States or to a U.S. Person.

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces it has closed a second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering, issuing an additional 1,360,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of CAD$0.53 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$720,800 (the "Offering

These additional net proceeds of the Offering are intended to be used primarily to progress the Company's strategy of a staged rollout of Battery Anode Facilities (BAF) to produce active anode material for EV batteries. Certain proceeds will also be used at the Molo Mine in connection with Phase 2 expansion, working capital requirements as well as general and administrative expenses.

Finder fees of CAD$36,040 were paid in relation to the Offering.

The Shares will be subject to a hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the date hereof.

The Company has obtained conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") for the listing of all Shares issued pursuant to the Offering. The Offering is subject to receipt of final approval from the TSX.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer of Shares for sale in the United States. The Shares offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such Shares may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About NextSource Materials Inc.
NextSource Materials Inc. is a battery materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a vertically integrated global supplier of battery materials through the mining and value-added processing of graphite and other minerals.

The Company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite resources globally, and the only one with SuperFlake® graphite. The Molo mine has begun production, with Phase 1 mine operations currently being optimized to reach its nameplate production capacity.

The Company is also developing a significant downstream graphite value-add business through the staged rollout of Battery Anode Facilities capable of large-scale production of coated, spheronized and purified graphite for direct delivery to battery and automotive customers, outside of existing Asian supply chains, in a fully transparent and traceable manner.

NextSource Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NEXT" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSRCF".

Investors: Brent Nykoliation Executive Vice President +1.416.364.4911 brent@nextsourcematerials.com

Media: Michael Oke/Andy Mills +44 207 321 0000 nextsource@aura-financial.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements include any statements regarding, among others, the terms and conditions of the Offering, including final approval of the TSX in respect thereof; timing of on-site construction including the processing plant, process improvements and mine plant adjustments as well as production estimates and timing thereof, the rollout of Battery Anode Facilities including the capabilities and the timing thereof. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive there from. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

SOURCE:NextSource Materials Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NextSource MaterialsNEXT:CATSX:NEXTBattery Metals Investing
NEXT:CA
NextSource Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

NextSource Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials


Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Welcomes New President and CEO Hanré Rossouw to Deliver Next Phase of Growth

NextSource Materials Welcomes New President and CEO Hanré Rossouw to Deliver Next Phase of Growth

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") confirms, further to the announcement on 28th May 2024, Hanré Rossouw has officially begun his role as President and CEO. His tenure begins in Madagascar, where he will visit the Molo graphite mine operations as well as engage with the community and government as part of a structured leadership transition plan

Also effective today, the former President and CEO, Craig Scherba, will continue as a Director and transition to the newly created role of Chief Development Officer to focus on developing strategy, managing offtake negotiations and expanding the Company's OEM relationships globally.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Completes First Commercial Shipments of Graphite Concentrate to Germany and USA

NextSource Materials Completes First Commercial Shipments of Graphite Concentrate to Germany and USA

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has completed its first commercial shipments of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate from its Molo Graphite Mine (the "Molo mine") in southern Madagascar

Full container loads of high-quality, coarse flake graphite concentrate were exported from the Port of Tulear, Madagascar to Germany and to the United States of America (USA) under existing offtake agreements. These initial container shipments of SuperFlake® graphite are destined for key demand markets for higher value graphite products, including refractory materials and graphite foils for consumer electronics and fire-retardant applications.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Closes Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of CAD$14.7 Million

NextSource Materials Closes Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of CAD$14.7 Million

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States or to a U.S. Person.

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering of 27,728,100 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of CAD$0.53 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$14,695,893 (the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Continues to Strengthen Management Team, Appoints Industry Veteran to Head Up Global Anode Expansion

NextSource Materials Continues to Strengthen Management Team, Appoints Industry Veteran to Head Up Global Anode Expansion

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the further strengthening of its management team to support the next phase of the Company's global growth strategy with the appointment of Dr. Tilo Hauke as Executive Vice President of Downstream Operations, effective October 1st, 2024

Dr. Hauke joins NextSource from FREYR Battery, a US and Norway-based lithium-ion battery cell developer, where he was Executive Vice President Supply Chain Management. Prior to FREYR Battery, Dr. Hauke spent 20 years at SGL Carbon SE, a European company that is one of the world's leading manufacturers of carbon & graphite products. At SGL Carbon, he held various senior leadership positions including Senior Vice President, Business Line Fuel Cell Components and Group Vice President, Technology and Innovation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Provides Molo Mine Update

Begins Transporting SuperFlake® Graphite Concentrate to Port for Export

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the planned screening equipment upgrades at its Molo Graphite Mine (the "Molo mine") in southern Madagascar

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Inc. Intersects Two Thick Lithium Claystone Horizons Testing 1,250 Hectares at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. Intersects Two Thick Lithium Claystone Horizons Testing 1,250 Hectares at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce that preliminary results from the four drill holes completed on the Daisy Property are very encouraging with a thickening in the claystone horizons and increasing in the grade towards the south. The southern-most hole, DC24-1 intersected three distinct claystone horizons totaling 48.7 m of lithium enrichment starting 76.2 m down hole

All holes were 5.5-inch RC holes drilled vertically.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Ltd $4M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries Ltd $4M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announces a capital raising of $4 million, comprising the issue of 66,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.06 per Share.

Highlights

- Binding Commitments to raise $4 million

- Placement oversubscribed

- Issue price of $0.06 per share, a 50% premium to recent Entitlements Issue on 7 August 2024

- Funds will be used to further progress the CERENERGY(R) and Silumina AnodesTM Projects

This price is a premium of 50% of the issue price to the Company's shareholders in the recent Entitlement Offer conducted on 7 August 24. Participants in the placement will also receive free attaching listed options (ASX:ATCOC) of 1 option for every 1 share issued with an exercise price of $0.06 and expiry date of 31 December 2025.

It is proposed that the Shares and Options under the Placement will be issued on 22 November 2024 and will be issued out of the Company's available capacity under Listing Rules 7.1.

The Placement was managed by Evolution Capital. The costs associated with the Placement was a 6% fee on all funds raised. Evolution Capital will also receive 8,000,000 ATCOC options for managing the Placement.

The funds raised under the Placement will be used for:

- Securing project finance and bank due diligence process

- Securing offtake for CERENERGY(R) project

- CERENERGY(R) environmental and project permitting

- Completion of fabrication of second 60kWh battery prototype for CERENERGY(R) project

- Finalise commissioning of the Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant

- Preliminary assessment into a 4 GWh factory (Giga factory)

- Corporate costs and working capital.

Managing Director Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are encouraged by the strong market interest in our current initiatives. In August 2024, we conducted an Entitlements Issue at $0.04 per share that provided our existing shareholders with a fair opportunity to participate previously. The current placement at $0.06 per share represents a 50% premium over the recent Entitlements Issue price and Altech does not intend to conduct another Entitlement Issue at the higher price.

This capital raise comes at an exciting juncture for Altech as it advances the commercialisation of its 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project and nears commissioning of the Silumina Anodes(TM) pilot plant. A portion of the funds will also be allocated to a preliminary study for a larger 4 GWh battery facility, marking the next significant step towards commercialisation".

To view the intended use of funds for the $4M raised, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7B3ZY5B0



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe Ltd Quebec Carbonate Interview

Lithium Universe Ltd Quebec Carbonate Interview

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce that its Chairman, Iggy Tan, recently participated in an interview titled "Quebec Carbonate" on the Rock Stock Channel Podcast.

The interview emphasises the Company's strategic choice to focus on lithium carbonate over hydroxide, reflecting shifting market demand towards safer and cheaper lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. Mr Tan outlines the competitive advantages of Quebec for lithium processing, including access to inexpensive hydro power, lower labor costs (vs Australia), proximity to mines, and favourable tariff conditions. He reports strong financial projections of the Company's PFS based on conservative pricing assumptions, indicating a robust internal rate of return and payback period for their operations.

The interview underscores the urgency and growth potential for lithium supply chains outside of China, positioning Lithium Universe as a key player in this sector.

To view the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/15Y6K65C



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Prepares Maiden Drill Program at Double Mer Uranium Project

SAGA Metals Prepares Maiden Drill Program at Double Mer Uranium Project

Saga Metals Corp. (" TSXV: SAGA ") (" FSE: 20H" ) (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to announce its plans for a maiden drill program at the Double Mer Uranium project.

Key Highlights for the maiden drill program at the Double Mer Uranium Project:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces Amendment to the Terms of the Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Argentina Lithium Announces Amendment to the Terms of the Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT  
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe Ltd Settlement of Tranche 1 Share Placement

Lithium Universe Ltd Settlement of Tranche 1 Share Placement

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce that further to its announcement dated 31 October 2024 (LU7 Completes Share Placement and Launches Entitlement Offer) (Announcement), it has now settled the first tranche of its share placement to sophisticated and professional investors (Tranche 1).

Highlights

- Successful settlement of Tranche 1 of the share placement to sophisticated and professional investors, raising $1.94 million

- Entitlement Offer to open to shareholders on 11 November 2024

- Tranche 2 of the Placement (subject to shareholder approval) is anticipated to be completed on or around 9 December 2024, raising $0.20 million

- Funds will be predominately used to further progress the Definitive Feasibility Study and the payment of the Becancour land option costs

Tranche 1 under the Company's Placement comprised of 161,791,667 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares), which have been issued today under the Company's existing capacities under Listing Rules 7.1 (15% capacity) and 7.1A (10% capacity). The Shares were issued at a price of A$0.012 per share, raising A$1,941,500. In addition, subject to shareholder approval, the Tranche 1 investors will be entitled to one new option for every share subscribed to, with an expiry date of 12 January 2026 and an exercise price of $0.03 (Options).

As detailed within the Announcement, the Company advised that it would be conducting an additional placement to sophisticated and professional investors, which will be subject to shareholder approval (Tranche 2), as well as a pro-rata 1 for 10 non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer). Investors under the Tranche 2 placement and Entitlement Offer will also receive options on the same term as the Tranche 1 investors.

Tranche 2 Placement

The Tranche 2 placement comprises of 16,666,667 shares, with the issue of such shares being subject to shareholder approval. The Company will seek shareholder approval at an upcoming general meeting, which is scheduled to be held on or around Monday, 9 December 2024.

Entitlement Offer

The Entitlement Offer will open on Monday, 11 November 2024 and has been made under a transaction-specific prospectus that was lodged with ASIC and ASX on 1 November 2024.



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

NextSource Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

NextSource Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Syntheia: Game-changing Conversational AI Solutions for the Enterprise, SMB Markets

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports October 2024 Performance Figures

GMV Minerals Inc. Intersects Two Thick Lithium Claystone Horizons Testing 1,250 Hectares at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

BlinkLab Limited (ASX: BB1) – Trading Halt

Related News

Copper Investing

Will China's US$1.4 Trillion Debt Relief Package be a Tailwind for Copper Demand?

Uranium Investing

Non-Compliance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Price Recovery Facing Uncertainty as Battery Chemistry Shifts Erode Demand

Gold Investing

Takeover Bid for Mako Gold Limited - Lodgment of Supplementary Bidder’s Statement

Resource Investing

Octava Selects Drilling Contractor for its Yallalong Antimony Project in Western Australia

Lithium Investing

Announcement by Cyclone Metals Ltd

graphite investing

Altech – $4M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

×