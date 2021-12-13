Pharmaceutical Investing News
Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Arena" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ARNA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of Arena common stock in an all-cash transaction. Arena shareholders will receive $100.00 per share in cash for each share of Arena stock they own

The investigation concerns whether the Arena Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Pfizer is paying too little for the Company.

Merck Announces Clinical Holds on Studies Evaluating Islatravir for the Treatment and Prevention of HIV-1 Infection

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed clinical holds on the investigational new drug applications (INDs) for the oral and implant formulations of islatravir (MK-8591) for HIV-1 pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP); the injectable formulation of islatravir for HIV-1 treatment and prophylaxis; and the oral doravirine/islatravir (DOR/ISL) HIV-1 once-daily treatment. The FDA's clinical hold is based on previously announced observations of decreases in total lymphocyte and CD4+ T-cell counts in some participants receiving islatravir in clinical studies. As previously announced, Merck has stopped dosing in the Phase 2 IMAGINE-DR clinical trial of islatravir in combination with MK-8507 (MK-8591-013) and paused enrollment in the once-monthly Phase 3 PrEP studies, (MK-8591-022 and MK-8591-024) (see announcements here and here ). With the FDA's clinical hold, no new studies may be initiated. Participants who are currently receiving islatravir as part of the studies for PrEP, including oral and implant formulations, as well as injectable islatravir for treatment and prophylaxis, will no longer receive the study drug; CD4+ T-cell and total lymphocyte counts will be monitored for recovery (full clinical hold). Participants in the PrEP studies will be offered approved, once-daily, oral PrEP. Additionally, participants in studies of DOR/ISL who were started on treatment will continue to receive study medication (partial clinical hold). No new participants will be screened or randomized in DOR/ISL studies for treatment during the partial clinical hold. Investigators have been informed of these actions.

"We are grateful to the participants and the study investigators for their ongoing contributions to this research," said Dr. Joan Butterton, vice president, infectious diseases, Global Clinical Development, Merck Research Laboratories. "Merck continues to investigate the potential of islatravir and nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitors and remains committed to helping to address unmet needs in HIV treatment and prevention."

ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of ARNA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's acquisition Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE).

Pfizer to Acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals

Proposed acquisition offers potentially new, differentiated best-in-class approach to address unmet need for a broader number of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases

Expands innovative pipeline potentially enhancing growth through 2025 and beyond

Merck Issues $1 Billion Inaugural Sustainability Bond

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced its inaugural issuance of a $1 billion sustainability bond, which was part of an $8 billion underwritten public offering of notes that closed on Dec. 10, 2021.

Merck's environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts are grounded in the core values that have always guided the company's mission to invent for life, with a responsibility to patients and animals in need of medicines and vaccines, and with respect, inclusion and accountability to its employees. The company's 130-year legacy has been built on the understanding that operating responsibly, enabling access to health for the patients and communities it serves, investing in and cultivating the company's employees, and reducing its impact on the environment underpins the success and long-term sustainability of its business.

Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Bleeding Control in Highest Dose Cohort Through Two Years Following Hemophilia A Gene Therapy

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicines company, today announced updated follow-up data from the Phase 1/2 Alta study of giroctocogene fitelparvovec, an investigational gene therapy for patients with moderately severe to severe hemophilia A. The Alta study data, in patients with severe hemophilia A, are being presented today at the 63 rd American Society for Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition taking place from December 11-14 virtually and in Atlanta, GA. The oral presentation slides, which include follow-up data up to 195 weeks for the longest-treated patient, are available on Sangamo's website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211212005051/en/

Pfizer Declares First-Quarter 2022 Dividend

Board of Directors approves increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.40 per share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its board of directors declared an increase in the quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock to $0.40 for the first-quarter 2022 dividend, payable March 4, 2022, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on January 28, 2022. The first-quarter 2022 cash dividend will be the 333rd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

