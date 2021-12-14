Pharmaceutical Investing News
Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Arena") (NASDAQ GS: ARNA ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Arena's agreement to be acquired by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE ). Under the terms of the agreement, Arena's shareholders will receive $100.00 in cash for each share of Arena common stock they own.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-arena-pharmaceuticals-inc .

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. , with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

