First Quantum Provides Notice of First Quarter 2021 Results
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will release first quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 9:00 am . Conference call and webcast details: Conference call replay: The conference call replay will be available from April 28, 2021 until …
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQM” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) will release first quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 9:00 am (EDT).
Conference call and webcast details:
|Toll-free North America:
|1-800-952-5114
|Toronto Local and International:
|416-406-0743
|Toll-free UK:
|00-80042228835
|Passcode:
|4713108#
|Webcast:
|www.first-quantum.com
Conference call replay:
|Toll-free North America:
|1-800-408-3053
|Toronto Local and International:
|905-694-9451
|Passcode:
|8666906#
The conference call replay will be available from April 28, 2021 until 11:59 pm ET on May 12, 2021.
For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:
Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-3400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia