Metal Energy Corp. is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the company allowing for the acquisition of up to, in the aggregate, 410,000 shares of the Company.

Metal Energy Corp. (TSX.V: MERG) ("Metal Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the company allowing for the acquisition of up to, in the aggregate, 410,000 shares of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of CAD $0.16 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and are subject to regulatory policies.

About Metal Energy Corp.

Metal Energy is a well-funded nickel and battery metal exploration company with two projects, Manibridge and Strange, in the politically stable jurisdictions of Manitoba and Ontario, Canada, respectively. Both projects are subject to earn-in agreements where the Company can acquire 100% exploration rights to approximately 16,200 hectares.

For further information, please contact: Metal Energy Corp. MERG on the TSXV James Sykes, CEO jsykes@uraniumgeologist.com 306-221-8717 www.metalenergy.ca

Reader Advisory

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"), including details about the business of the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in our public disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com including the Filing Statement dated November 15, 2021. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Metal Energy Acquires 49% of the Manibridge Project

Metal Energy Corp. ("the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of 49% interest in the Manibridge project (" Manibridge " or the " Project ") effective March 22, 2022 . The Company has also elected to continue exploration to earn up to 70% interest in Manibridge. These transactions are a part of Metal Energy's option agreement to earn up to 100% of Manibridge.

"This is a monumental step forward for Metal Energy as we advance the Manibridge project.  We firmly believe Manibridge has the potential to contribute to the evolving global electrification transition, particularly in the electric vehicle and renewable energy markets.  Manibridge was a past-producer of high-grade, high-tenor sulphide nickel and the historic operators left a lot of high-grade nickel in the rocks.  Our current and planned 10,000 metre summer drill program are designed to help us understand the geological controls of nickel mineralization in order to advance the Project towards a mineral resource estimate," said James Sykes , CEO of Metal Energy.

Metal Energy Now Drilling on its High-Grade Nickel Manibridge Project

  • Metal Energy releases never published results of high-grade nickel historic drill intersections
  • New detailed webinar on Metal Energy's Plan for Manibridge
  • Drilling has started

Metal Energy Corp. ("the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to announce that a 3,000 metre drill program has started on the high-grade nickel Manibridge project (the " Project " or " Manibridge ") in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba . Drilling will focus within the shadow of the past-producing mine that produced 1.3 million tonnes at 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper from 1971 to 1977.

The Company has prepared an in-depth video presentation for Manibridge that details Metal Energy's growth potential on the Project.

Metal Energy Updates on Flagship High-Grade Nickel Manibridge Project

  • Phase 1's 3,000 metre drill program is expected to begin in early March
  • Advance team on site next week to prepare drill pads
  • A property wide magnetotellurics survey scheduled for May, with Phase 2's 10,000 metre drill program thereafter
  • Metal Energy will accelerate project operatorship after March's Phase 1 drill program

Metal Energy Corp. ("the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to provide an update on the upcoming drill program planned for the high-grade nickel Manibridge project (the " Project " or " Manibridge ") in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba . The Project incorporates a past-producing mine that produced 1.3 million tonnes at 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper between 1971 and 1977.

"Drilling at Manibridge remains our top priority as our internal projections for the Project suggest it has the potential to yield a bulk mineable resource. Our first drill program for Manibridge is scheduled to start within the next 3 to 4 weeks. Drill targets have been planned to assess historic high-grade nickel drill intercepts beneath the old mine workings and along strike of the past-producing mine, as well as targeting areas within the mine's shadow that remain untested. Nickel demand is forecast to grow by 2x to 4x within the next 10 to 20 years spurred on by the electrification revolution and battery storage systems to complement a global effort to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy sources," said James Sykes , CEO of Metal Energy.

Queensland Pacific Metals

K-SURE issues Expression of Interest Letter for support of the TECH Project

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) (“QPM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce conditional finance support from K-SURE for the provision of debt funding for QPM’s wholly owned TECH Project.

Canada Nickel Completes Current Phase of Crawford Drilling, Announces Highest Grade Interval to Date

Highlights

  • Best Crawford high-grade interval to date; core length of 64.5 metres of 0.71% nickel from 472.5 metres including 6 metres of 1.04% nickel from East Zone High Grade Core
  • Main Zone mineralization successfully drilled to a depth of 1 kilometre
  • East Zone mineralization successfully infilled and extended by a further 33% to strike length of 2.8 kilometres
  • PGM Zone continues to expand – 1.4 g/t PGM over 11.4 metres core length including 2.5 g/t PGM over 3 metres core length

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today it had completed its current phase of drilling at the Company's flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and is reporting assay results from 33 drill holes from the Crawford drilling program including additional assay results from the previously announced East Zone High Grade Core discovery. A further 37 holes have been drilled at Crawford with assays pending.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interview With 1933 Industries and Talon Metals

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with 1933 Industries and Talon Metals on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

US EV Battery Supply Chain: Talon Metals Commends President Biden for Designating Nickel & Battery Materials for Defense Production Act Support

President Biden's Action Provides New Support and Exceptional Tools to Support Domestic Production of Nickel and Other Vital Battery Materials

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) ("Talon" or the "Company"), the majority owner and operator of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project ("Tamarack Nickel Project") in central Minnesota, commends President Biden for adding battery materials including nickel, cobalt and lithium to the extraordinary support available under the Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III program. The DPA Title III program provides authority for the Administration to use a variety of tools to support domestic production: funding for particular aspects of project development, funding for infrastructure or equipment, and the ability to commit to offtake contracts are just some of the tools that become available once added to the list of national priority industries. The President's action today builds on bipartisan support for adding battery materials to the DPA authorities led by Senators Manchin, Murkowski, Cassidy and Risch (Senators Murkowski, Manchin, Risch and Cassidy Urge Administration to Meet Domestic Mineral Demand, Address Supply Chain Crisis (senate.gov)). Nickel and the other battery materials join rare earths as the only Critical Minerals eligible for DPA Title III support.

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Completion of Fundraise

Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) the nickel development company focused in Brazil, is pleased to announce the completion of both the US$65 million Convertible Notes issuance and the sale of the Vermelho Royalty, previously announced on 23 November 2021. Accordingly, the Company has now received all subscription amounts in respect of the Convertible Notes as well as the US$25 million upfront purchase price in respect of the Vermelho Royalty. Receipt of the Convertible Notes funding means the Company has now, subject to drawdown of the Senior Debt in due course, completed or received the relevant funding for all aspects of the previously announced US$633 million Funding Package

Horizonte CEO, Jeremy Martin commented: "The receipt of these funds represents an important moment for Horizonte and the completion of our US$633 million funding package. We can now move forward with confidence as we continue to ramp up construction activities at our tier one Araguaia ferronickel project.