Nickel Investing News

Metal Energy Corp. is pleased to announce that Joel Friedman has been appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

Metal Energy Corp. ("Metal Energy" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MERG) is pleased to announce that Joel Friedman has been appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Joel is a finance professional with over 13 years of experience working in the mining and cannabis industries. Most recently, Joel served as the CFO of Khiron Life Sciences Corp, prior to this, he was Vice President, Finance at CannTrust Inc., and Director of Finance at Primero Mining Corp. and senior finance roles at Banro Corporation and Iamgold Corporation. Mr. Friedman began his career at Deloitte in the Real Estate and Resources group, where he worked with a variety of publicly listed clients throughout the mining lifecycle, from exploration to multi-asset operators. Mr. Friedman holds a CPA, CA and Honours Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University, Canada.

Metal Energy and the Ore Group would also like to announce the departure of Kevin Canario, the Company's outgoing CFO. The entire Ore Group team thanks Mr. Canario for his dedication of service to the team and the Company's shareholders and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About Metal Energy Corp.

Metal Energy is a well-funded Nickel and battery metal exploration company with two projects, Manibridge and Strange, in the politically stable jurisdictions of Manitoba and Ontario, Canada, respectively. Both projects are subject to earn-in agreements where the Company can acquire 100% exploration rights to approximately 16,200 hectares.

James Sykes
Chief Executive Officer
jsykes@uraniumgeologist.com
306-221-8717
www.metalenergy.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's expectations regarding future operations and other forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the application of the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated by management and the inability to obtain the necessary TSX Venture Exchange approval to complete the Offering. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to close the Offering, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, and that the Company will receive all required regulatory approvals, TSX Venture Exchange approval, for the Offering. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

Click here to connect with Metal Energy Corp. (TSX.V: MERG) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source

metal energynickel investingtsxv stockstsxv: mergNickel Investing
MERG:CA
Metal Energy

Metal Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Metal Energy Intersects Nickel-Copper Sulphides in Every Hole on Inaugural Drill Program on its Manibridge Project

Metal Energy Intersects Nickel-Copper Sulphides in Every Hole on Inaugural Drill Program on its Manibridge Project

Highlights:

  • 100% intersection success with every drill hole hitting nickel sulphides
  • 10,000 metre follow-up drill program expected to begin in June
  • Intersections expand known mineralized envelope with holes MNB001 and MNB003 in-filling gaps in mineralized shell, leaving mineralization open at depth

Metal Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to announce its inaugural drill program is complete on the high-grade nickel and copper Manibridge project (the " Project " or " Manibridge ") in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Energy Acquires 49% of the Manibridge Project

Metal Energy Acquires 49% of the Manibridge Project

Metal Energy Corp. ("the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of 49% interest in the Manibridge project (" Manibridge " or the " Project ") effective March 22, 2022 . The Company has also elected to continue exploration to earn up to 70% interest in Manibridge. These transactions are a part of Metal Energy's option agreement to earn up to 100% of Manibridge.

"This is a monumental step forward for Metal Energy as we advance the Manibridge project.  We firmly believe Manibridge has the potential to contribute to the evolving global electrification transition, particularly in the electric vehicle and renewable energy markets.  Manibridge was a past-producer of high-grade, high-tenor sulphide nickel and the historic operators left a lot of high-grade nickel in the rocks.  Our current and planned 10,000 metre summer drill program are designed to help us understand the geological controls of nickel mineralization in order to advance the Project towards a mineral resource estimate," said James Sykes , CEO of Metal Energy.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Metal Energy Now Drilling on its High-Grade Nickel Manibridge Project

  • Metal Energy releases never published results of high-grade nickel historic drill intersections
  • New detailed webinar on Metal Energy's Plan for Manibridge
  • Drilling has started

Metal Energy Corp. ("the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to announce that a 3,000 metre drill program has started on the high-grade nickel Manibridge project (the " Project " or " Manibridge ") in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba . Drilling will focus within the shadow of the past-producing mine that produced 1.3 million tonnes at 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper from 1971 to 1977.

The Company has prepared an in-depth video presentation for Manibridge that details Metal Energy's growth potential on the Project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Metal Energy Updates on Flagship High-Grade Nickel Manibridge Project

  • Phase 1's 3,000 metre drill program is expected to begin in early March
  • Advance team on site next week to prepare drill pads
  • A property wide magnetotellurics survey scheduled for May, with Phase 2's 10,000 metre drill program thereafter
  • Metal Energy will accelerate project operatorship after March's Phase 1 drill program

Metal Energy Corp. ("the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to provide an update on the upcoming drill program planned for the high-grade nickel Manibridge project (the " Project " or " Manibridge ") in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba . The Project incorporates a past-producing mine that produced 1.3 million tonnes at 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper between 1971 and 1977.

"Drilling at Manibridge remains our top priority as our internal projections for the Project suggest it has the potential to yield a bulk mineable resource. Our first drill program for Manibridge is scheduled to start within the next 3 to 4 weeks. Drill targets have been planned to assess historic high-grade nickel drill intercepts beneath the old mine workings and along strike of the past-producing mine, as well as targeting areas within the mine's shadow that remain untested. Nickel demand is forecast to grow by 2x to 4x within the next 10 to 20 years spurred on by the electrification revolution and battery storage systems to complement a global effort to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy sources," said James Sykes , CEO of Metal Energy.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Appointment of Head of Sustainability

Horizonte Minerals Plc ("Horizonte" or the "Company") (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) the nickel development company focused in Brazil, is pleased to announce the appointment of Philipa Varris as Head of Sustainability with immediate effect

Philipa Varris has held leadership positions in sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") management in the mining sector for over 25 years, primarily in Africa and Australasia and across a number of mineral commodities. Philipa has been awarded the Australian Centenary Medal for leadership in Australia's largest community consultation and strategic vision development initiative and was recognized in 2020 as one of the WIM UK 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining. Philipa holds an MSc in Natural Resources, is a Chartered Environmental Professional, a member of the UK Committee of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is a qualified board candidate with Corporate Directors International. As a champion for mining ESG leadership, Philipa has led teams recognised with the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Award for Environment and Social Responsibility, the AMEEF Award for Environmental Excellence, and the Mines and Money ESG Producer of the Year Award, amongst others.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
a hand holds a magnifying glass that is focused on a flag reading "locally sourced" sticking out of a paper map

The Importance of a Domestic Supply Chain for Critical Minerals

We live in a time of transition. As nations and international organizations set ambitious climate and sustainability goals, commodity prices have soared and supply chains have entered a volatile state of flux. In addition, both of these trends have been significantly exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and recent lockdowns in China.

Questions about pricing and security of supply abound, not only for major, foundational resources such as oil, gas and coal, but also for a broad range of commodities, from food crops to fertilizer to metals. And all this is occurring against the backdrop of inflation rates not seen in decades.

The minerals and materials identified as critical to electrification and sustainability have been particularly impacted by these macro factors, pushing them to the forefront of prominence for governments and investors alike. Both Canada and the US have defined their own lists of critical minerals, a term that describes resources that have been identified as essential to either national security or green energy, and are sourced primarily internationally. The most noteworthy common thread between the two lists is that both heavily feature battery and platinum group metals (PGMs).

Keep reading...Show less