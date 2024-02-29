Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lithium in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 481,247 to 774,399,591 common shares with voting rights as of February 29, 2024 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from February 1, 2024 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 29, 2024 at 14:30 Pacific Time .

(CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/29/c8528.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX:WRN, NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold

Forum to Update Investors on Its Thelon Basin Uranium Drill Program at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and the PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto, Canada

You are welcome to join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase on Thursday, February 29 and Friday, March 1 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel followed by the PDAC Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Sunday March 3rd through Wednesday March 6th.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, VP, Exploration will be presenting at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase at 10:00am on Friday, March 1st and at the PDAC 2024 Uranium Technical Session at 10:00am on Tuesday, March 5th in Room 801A. Dr. Hunter will update investors on her plans for drilling on Forum's Thelon Basin uranium discovery in Nunavut, the next premier uranium mining district.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

closeup of copper wires

Top 5 ASX Copper Stocks of 2024

Copper prices have traded at record highs in recent years, and although the red metal is facing strong headwinds in 2024, experts have positive expectations for the market in the years ahead.

Prices for the base metal pulled back to three month lows in mid-February, dampened by continued lagging economic indicators in China. However, in the long term, many market watchers see tight supply and higher consumption from sectors like the electric vehicle industry creating a robust outlook for copper.

Against that backdrop, the top ASX copper stocks have put on impressive year-to-date share price performances. The list below outlines the top gainers, and was generated on February 13, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener; all copper stocks listed had market caps above AU$50 million at that time. Read on to learn more about them.

Keep reading...Show less
the historic lousal mine located within Avrupa Minerals’ alvalade copper-zinc vms project in Portugal

Global VMS Deposits Make Attractive Investment Targets

Typically occurring as lenses of polymetallic massive sulfides, volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) deposits are major sources of copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold.

These deposits are frequently regarded as potential 'elephant country' due to their tendency to occur in clusters within mining districts. Factor in their size and longevity, and it becomes clear why these deposits are so valuable to investors.

Particularly against a backdrop of price fluctuations and supply chain instability, VMS deposits can act as a financial cushion for an investment portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Drills 2.5 g/t Gold over 2.3 Metres Including 9.3 g/t Gold over 0.3 Metres at the Tatiggaq Uranium Deposit, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces significant gold assay values associated with high-grade uranium mineralization on the Tatiggaq deposit in the Thelon Basin at its newly re-named Aberdeen uranium project. Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,500 hectares of ground adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit* located 100 km west of Baker Lake, Nunavut. Drill core from two holes drilled into the Main and West zones of Tatiggaq were re-assayed for gold (Figure1).

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

gold and copper bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Spruce Ridge Resources Gains 45 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) dropped 7.03 points last week to close at 549.73.

Statistics Canada released consumer price index figures this past Tuesday (February 20). They indicate that inflation growth slowed in January, seeing a gain of 2.9 percent year-on-year compared to 3.4 percent for December.

This was led by gasoline prices, which fell 4 percent from January 2023. The pace at which retail food prices rose also continued to ease, with a 3.4 percent rise compared to 4 percent in December on an annualized basis.

×