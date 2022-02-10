Copper Investing News

TSX: LUN) Lundin Mining Corporation today announces the discovery of a new copper-gold mineralized system called Saúva, located approximately 15 kilometers north of the Chapada mine, in the State of Goiás, Brazil . As part of Lundin Mining's ongoing exploration program aimed at increasing the Mineral Resource estimation at Chapada, diamond drilling was initiated at Saúva in the third quarter of 2021 within a ...

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announces the discovery of a new copper-gold mineralized system called Saúva, located approximately 15 kilometers north of the Chapada mine, in the State of Goiás, Brazil .

As part of Lundin Mining's ongoing exploration program aimed at increasing the Mineral Resource estimation at Chapada, diamond drilling was initiated at Saúva in the third quarter of 2021 within a recently acquired exploration concession (Figure 1). Initial drilling was designed to test for the source of a strong soil copper anomaly (>1,000 ppm Cu) that was located along strike from the previously identified Formiga prospect. The first two drill holes at Saúva confirmed the presence of shallow high-grade copper-gold mineralization. Further drilling was undertaken to evaluate the potential and to date a total of forty-seven (47) holes have been completed defining a mineralized area measuring approximately 750 meters by 650 meters, with assay results available for 29 holes (Table 1). The mineralization currently remains open in all directions.

Highlights from initial drilling include:

  • Hole FOR-113 : 55.48 m at 0.88% Cu and 1.15 g/t Au or 1.72% CuEq 1 , from 6.52 m
    including: 27.26 m at 1.30% Cu and 1.89 g/t Au or 2.68% CuEq, from 33.74 m
  • Hole FOR-115 : 65.45 m at 0.61% Cu and 0.70 g/t Au or 1.12% CuEq, from 23.55 m
    including: 18.41 m at 1.26% Cu and 1.92 g/t Au or 2.66% CuEq, from 50.43 m
  • Hole FOR-123 : 64.25 m at 0.72% Cu and 1.10 g/t Au or 1.51% CuEq, from 158.45 m
    including: 43.25 m at 0.90% Cu and 1.52 g/t Au or 2.01% CuEq, from 158.45 m
    and: 70.40 m at 0.42% Cu and 0.11 g/t Au or 0.50% CuEq, from 248.70 m
    including: 8.56 m at 1.04% Cu and 0.16 g/t Au or 1.16% CuEq, from 248.70 m
  • Hole FOR-135 : 57.31 m at 0.79% Cu and 1.06 g/t Au or 1.56% CuEq, from 8.29 m
    including: 17.95 m at 1.27% Cu and 1.98 g/t Au or 2.71% CuEq, from 32.05 m
    and: 12.80 m at 0.44% Cu and 0.11 g/t Au or 0.52% CuEq, from 189.20 m
  • Hole FOR-148 : 74.06 m at 0.81% Cu and 1.27 g/t Au or 1.74% CuEq, from 116.00 m
    including: 19.39 m at 1.80% Cu and 3.61 g/t Au or 4.43% CuEq, from 149.61 m

Lundin Mining President and CEO, Peter Rockandel , commented "The shallow and high-grade copper-gold mineralization discovered at Saúva is a clear example of the growth optionality that stems from Lundin Mining's successful track record of aggressive near-mine and brownfields exploration at all of our operations. Implications that this new high-grade mineralized system may have for our on-going expansion studies of Chapada will be evaluated as this discovery evolves during the year."

Ciara Talbot , Vice President, Exploration, added "We are very pleased with this early-stage discovery within the exploration concessions identified and acquired as part of last year's federal auction process. This discovery supports our view that numerous opportunities exist to increase the size and quality of our Mineral Resource base at Chapada."

_____________

1 Copper equivalent grades (CuEq) are for comparative purposes only.  Calculations are uncut and recovery is assumed to be 100% as metallurgical data is insufficient to allow for estimation of metal recoveries.  Copper equivalence (CuEq %) is calculated as:  CuEq % = Cu % + (Au g/t x 0.7292), employing metal prices of Cu – US$3.00/lb, Au – US$1,500/oz.

Saúva Discovery

In 2015, the Chapada exploration team identified the Formiga exploration target, approximately 15 km north of the mine, based on positive chip sampling and regional mapping. The first drill holes at Formiga intercepted skarn style alteration comprising hydrothermal assemblage of garnet-epidote-amphibole-diopside in metasedimentary rocks. Then, during soil sampling in the region in 2016, additional disseminated copper-gold targets in the Formiga sector were identified along strike in metadiorite with hydrothermal alteration similar to what is being mined at Chapada. This trend of mineralized occurrences appeared to extend off the exploration concession to the west.

Following the acquisition of Chapada by Lundin Mining in 2019, a Mineral Inventory Range Analysis study was undertaken to refine the exploration strategy, including the prioritization of potential mineral concession acquisitions ahead of the anticipated federal auction. In the first half of 2021, Lundin Mining acquired 37 new exploration concessions through the auction process, covering 58,048 hectares and increasing the total land position around the Chapada mine by over 120%. This included the concession immediately west of Formiga. Two initial drill holes, FOR-112 and FOR-113, were designed to test for the source of a strong soil copper anomaly (>1,000 ppm Cu) on this newly acquired concession along strike from Formiga.  Both drill holes confirmed the presence of shallow high-grade copper-gold mineralization, which has become the Saúva prospect discovery.

Saúva Exploration Results

Following the initial discovery of the Saúva in September 2021 , an aggressive exploration drilling campaign was commenced with five drill rigs to better define the potential size of the discovery. Forty-three (43) drill holes, totaling 12,850 meters, had been completed at Saúva as of December 2021 . Almost all drill holes intercepted the mineralized layer containing high chalcopyrite with (±) bornite content and with the majority returning intersections with grades above 1.0% CuEq, confirming the potential for significant, shallow and high-grade copper-gold mineralization. The location of the drill hole collars are shown in Figures 2 and 3, along with an approximate outline of where mineralized horizons have been intersected. The mineralization continues to remain open in all directions.

Mineralization at Saúva is comprised of disseminated and vein-hosted bornite and chalcopyrite hosted by biotitic and quartz-feldspar altered rocks. The high-grade mineralization (>1.0% CuEq) is associated with bornite greater than chalcopyrite, or chalcopyrite greater than bornite sulfide zones. Lower grade mineralization (>0.3% CuEq) is associated with chalcopyrite and pyrite + chalcopyrite sulfide zones. A representative cross section of the mineralized horizons is presented in Figure 4. The hydrothermal alteration zone is currently interpreted to generally follow a northeast trend, but individual high-grade orientations vary and detailed modeling remains in progress.

2022 Exploration Program

Lundin Mining is evaluating and interpreting the results reported in Table 1 and continues to explore for extensions to the mineralization. There are presently three rigs drilling in the Saúva sector testing areas to the northeast and west of the discovery area. Aggressive and methodical exploration of the sector is planned for 2022 as part of the $10 million exploration program at Chapada. Additional drill rigs and approximately fifty (50) holes are planned to test northeast along strike to towards the Formiga sector, as well as step out in other directions, as seen in Figure 2.

Technical Information and Quality Assurance

The drill holes were collared at HQ diameter from soil to altered rock and changed to NQ when fresh rock was encountered. The drill rods were three meters long and the wireline core drilling method was employed. The majority of holes were drilled at an azimuth of 120° and a 70° dip, perpendicular to interpreted strike and the mineralized horizon. However, some holes were drilled at other orientations where ideal surface access was not possible at the time. Downhole surveys were taken by the drilling contractor upon completion of the drill hole. All drill holes were surveyed every three (3) meters downhole using a Reflex GYRO SPRINT-IQ™ electronic surveying instrument. Generally, the deviation was below 5%, and no significant deviation issues were found to date. Collar surveys were taken by GPS with CenterPoint RTX in UTM coordinates, SAD 69 Brazil datum, 22 South Zone. Drill hole collars were cased and protected at the surface with a cement block affixed with a metal tag stamped with the drill hole number, final depth, inclination, azimuth, and start and finish dates.

All Lundin Mining assay results from drilling have been independently monitored through a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program, including the insertion of blind standards, duplicates, blanks, and pulp and reject duplicate samples. The soil, saprolite, and altered rock were drilled from HQ size core and the fresh rock from NQ size core. Half of the core was collected, and the sample interval was around one (1) meter for mineralized zones and two (2) meters for non-mineralized zones. Quarter core samples were collected for duplicate analysis. The samples were securely transported by a locally based transport company from our core preparation facility at the Chapada Mine, Brazil to the ALS Chemex sample preparation facility in Goiania, Brazil . Sample pulps were sent for analysis to the same lab in Lima, Peru , which is independent of Lundin Mining. The samples were analyzed by fire assay/atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) (gold) and four acid digestion/ICP-MS (copper). The analysis was conducted by ALS Chemex Lima, Peru , accredited by the Standards Council of Canada ISO 17025:2005, and the secondary laboratory SGS GEOSOL, Vespasiano, Brazil accredited by ISO 9001:2008, both independent laboratories.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jeremy Weyland, P.Eng., Senior Manager Studies of the Company, a non-Independent "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Weyland has verified the data disclosed in this press release and no limitations were imposed on his verification process.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 10, 2022 at 17:00 Eastern Time .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies; the Company's guidance on the timing and amount of future production and its expectations regarding the results of operations; expected costs; permitting requirements and timelines; timing and possible outcome of pending litigation; the results of any Preliminary Economic Assessment, Feasibility Study, or Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimations, life of mine estimates, and mine and mine closure plans; anticipated market prices of metals, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; the development and implementation of the Company's Responsible Mining Management System; the Company's ability to comply with contractual and permitting or other regulatory requirements; anticipated exploration and development activities at the Company's projects; and the Company's integration of acquisitions and any anticipated benefits thereof. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labor; assumed and future price of copper, nickel, zinc, gold and other metals; anticipated costs; ability to achieve goals; the prompt and effective integration of acquisitions; that the political environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects; and assumptions related to the factors set forth below. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Lundin Mining as at the date of this document in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, these statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in mining including but not limited to risks to the environment, industrial accidents, catastrophic equipment failures, unusual or unexpected geological formations or unstable ground conditions, and natural phenomena such as earthquakes, flooding or unusually severe weather; uninsurable risks; global financial conditions and inflation; changes in the Company's share price, and volatility in the equity markets in general; volatility and fluctuations in metal and commodity prices; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the COVID-19 virus; changing taxation regimes; reliance on a single asset; delays or the inability to obtain, retain or comply with permits; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; health and safety risks; exploration, development or mining results not being consistent with the Company's expectations; unavailable or inaccessible infrastructure and risks related to ageing infrastructure; actual ore mined and/or metal recoveries varying from Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates, estimates of grade, tonnage, dilution, mine plans and metallurgical and other characteristics; risks associated with the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits including but not limited to models relating thereto; ore processing efficiency; community and stakeholder opposition; information technology and cybersecurity risks; potential for the allegation of fraud and corruption involving the Company, its customers, suppliers or employees, or the allegation of improper or discriminatory employment practices, or human rights violations; regulatory investigations, enforcement, sanctions and/or related or other litigation; uncertain political and economic environments, including in Brazil and Chile ; risks associated with the structural stability of waste rock dumps or tailings storage facilities; estimates of future production and operations; estimates of operating, cash and all-in sustaining cost estimates; civil disruption in Chile ; the potential for and effects of labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or shortages of labor or interruptions in production; risks related to the environmental regulation and environmental impact of the Company's operations and products and management thereof; exchange rate fluctuations; reliance on third parties and consultants in foreign jurisdictions; climate change; risks relating to attracting and retaining of highly skilled employees; compliance with environmental, health and safety laws; counterparty and credit risks and customer concentration; litigation; risks inherent in and/or associated with operating in foreign countries and emerging markets; risks related to mine closure activities and closed and historical sites; changes in laws, regulations or policies including but not limited to those related to mining regimes, permitting and approvals, environmental and tailings management, labor, trade relations, and transportation; internal controls; challenges or defects in title; the estimation of asset carrying values; historical environmental liabilities and ongoing reclamation obligations; the price and availability of key operating supplies or services; competition; indebtedness; compliance with foreign laws; existence of significant shareholders; liquidity risks and limited financial resources; funding requirements and availability of financing; enforcing legal rights in foreign jurisdictions; dilution; risks relating to dividends; risks associated with acquisitions and related integration efforts, including the ability to achieve anticipated benefits, unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to integration and diversion of management time on integration; activist shareholders and proxy solicitation matters; and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk and Uncertainties" section of the Annual Information Form and the "Managing Risks" section of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 , which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

Figure 1 – Saúva Discovery Area (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

Table 1 – Saúva Discovery Drilling Assay Results To date

Drill Hole

Easting

Northing

Elevation

AZ

( o )

DIP

( o )

EOH

(m)

From

(m)

To

(m)

Core Interval 1

(m)

Cu

(%)

Au

(g/t)

CuEq 2

(%)

Zone

FOR-112

677410.225

8439378.835

323.47

120

-65

200.46

21.00

51.00

30.00

0.80

0.73

1.33

Upper

including







24.00

40.00

16.00

1.02

1.10

1.82

Upper

FOR-113

677352.018

8439423.823

324.20

120

-75

201.14

6.52

62.00

55.48

0.88

1.15

1.72

Upper

including







33.74

61.00

27.26

1.30

1.89

2.68

Upper

FOR-114

677261.126

8439551.947

324.58

160

-65

278.21

91.00

149.00

58.00

0.61

0.85

1.23

Upper

including







122.0

148.00

26.00

0.97

1.53

2.09

Upper

FOR-115

677377.343

8439536.486

323.93

120

-65

269.31

23.55

89.00

65.45

0.61

0.70

1.12

Upper

including







50.43

68.84

18.41

1.26

1.92

2.66

Upper

FOR-116

677454.932

8439341.012

323.64

120

-65

179.73

19.92

32.93

13.01

0.67

0.46

1.00

Upper

including







21.68

29.00

7.32

0.93

0.67

1.41

Upper

FOR-117

677288.243

8439585.696

324.85

120

-70

309.07

115.00

153.00

38.00

0.53

0.55

0.93

Upper

including







117.00

135.10

18.10

0.71

0.97

1.42

Upper

and







260.15

283.00

22.85

0.43

0.27

0.62

Lower

FOR-118

677341.880

8439294.204

326.11

300

-70

219.21

57.00

90.19

33.19

0.76

1.10

1.56

Upper

including







65.81

84.09

18.28

1.08

1.72

2.34

Upper

and







145.68

166.06

20.38

0.39

0.26

0.58

Lower

FOR-119

677340.468

8439295.041

326.24

120

-75

175.43

50.34

74.00

23.66

0.70

0.59

1.13

Upper

including







50.34

61.45

11.11

0.97

1.11

1.79

Upper

FOR-120

677313.055

8439192.795

323.97

300

-70

238.35

79.00

127.30

48.30

0.46

0.22

0.62

Upper

including







79.00

89.26

10.26

0.65

0.62

1.11

Upper

FOR-121

677185.302

8439637.543

325.94

120

-70

370.39

199.20

249.00

49.80

0.52

0.32

0.75

Upper

including







199.20

209.24

10.04

0.65

1.03

1.40

Upper

including







228.00

240.00

12.00

0.83

0.12

0.92

Upper

and







307.00

334.00

27.00

0.49

0.22

0.65

Lower

including







101.23

333.00

9.00

0.75

0.36

1.01

Lower

FOR-122

677312.73

8439193.899

324.03

120

-80

191.80

96.38

124.00

27.62

0.32

0.23

0.49

Lower

including







101.23

113.80

12.57

0.32

0.33

0.56

Lower

FOR-123

677312.36

8439193.312

323.79

300

-50

401.16

158.45

222.70

64.25

0.72

1.10

1.51

Upper

including







158.45

201.80

43.34

0.90

1.52

2.01

Upper

and







248.70

319.10

70.40

0.42

0.11

0.50

Lower

including







248.70

257.26

8.56

1.04

0.16

1.16

Lower

FOR-124

677250.367

8439112.094

324.01

300

-50

472.06

272.26

308.68

36.42

0.63

0.84

1.25

Upper

including







274.00

298.80

24.80

0.74

1.07

1.52

Upper

and







378.00

440.00

62.00

0.40

0.14

0.50

Upper

FOR-125

677186.692

8439636.057

325.10

300

-85

451.03

253.51

329.00

75.49

0.41

0.22

0.57

Upper

including







253.51

270.70

16.49

0.53

0.60

0.97

Upper

and







359.39

441.00

81.61

0.34

0.15

0.45

Lower

including







380.61

387.13

6.52

0.51

0.36

0.77

Lower

including







416.00

425.00

9.00

0.46

0.38

0.74

Lower

FOR-127

677249.706

8439112.792

324.03

120

-85

288.75

105.00

165.56

60.56

0.27

0.12

0.36

Upper

FOR-128

677422.175

8439621.234

324.79

120

-70

289.99

60.41

103.00

42.59

0.50

0.45

0.83

Upper

including







60.41

77.00

16.59

0.78

0.87

1.41

Upper

and







245.22

279.22

34.00

0.39

0.30

0.61

Lower

including







248.07

257.00

8.93

0.82

0.82

1.41

Lower

FOR-129

677250.93

8439111.935

323.733

300

-70

319.59

132.31

224.00

91.69

0.31

0.13

0.40

Upper

including







179.76

201.74

21.98

0.43

0.23

0.60

Upper

FOR-131

677352.23

8439656.498

324.962

120

-70

330.51

100.89

129.00

28.11

0.45

0.47

0.79

Upper

including







106.00

118.28

12.28

0.57

0.68

1.07

Upper

and







298.79

307.28

8.49

0.43

0.35

0.69

Lower

FOR-133

677352.23

8439656.498

324.75

120

-70

379.20

75.57

99.80

24.23

0.39

0.21

0.54

Upper

including







75.57

82.00

6.43

0.49

0.47

0.83

Upper

and







277.73

308.04

30.31

0.48

0.52

0.86

Lower

including







277.73

292.00

14.27

0.70

0.87

1.33

Lower

FOR-135

677417.805

8439507.902

324.52

120

-60

250.45

8.29

62.00

53.71

0.79

1.06

1.56

Upper

including







32.05

50.00

17.95

1.27

1.98

2.71

Upper

and







189.20

202.00

12.80

0.44

0.11

0.52

Lower

FOR-137

677468.510

8439593.976

324.04

120

-70

300.40

18.00

50.42

34.42

0.93

1.21

1.81

Upper

including







21.74

42.00

20.26

1.24

1.78

2.54

Upper

FOR-138

676961.956

8439385.443

330.345

100

-55

380.57

245.75

277.85

32.10

0.37

0.28

0.57

Upper

including







245.75

252.03

6.28

0.49

0.57

0.91

Upper

FOR-139

677367.625

8439769.823

324.565

120

-70

410.16

147.39

183.17

36.32

0.40

0.15

0.50

Upper

including







174.00

183.71

9.71

0.61

0.08

0.67

Upper

and







359.00

382.87

23.87

0.38

0.23

0.55

Lower

including







364.58

373.00

8.42

0.53

0.35

0.79

Lower

FOR-140

677506.802

8439695.304

324.652

120

-70

300.27

50.68

64.71

14.03

0.51

0.47

0.85

Upper

including







50.68

57.67

6.99

0.71

0.72

1.24

Upper

and







244.00

269.00

25.00

0.52

0.46

0.86

Lower

including







245.08

257.35

12.27

0.70

0.68

1.20

Lower

FOR-141

676960.285

8439473.581

326.647

100

-50

463.90

246.37

288.00

41.63

0.47

0.51

0.84

Upper

including







253.38

272.32

18.94

0.58

0.71

1.10

Upper

FOR-142

677553.501

8439668.36

324.67

120

-70

270.30

17.21

50.80

33.59

0.62

0.71

1.14

Upper

including







17.21

38.20

20.99

0.81

1.03

1.56

Upper

and







217.00

233.00

16.00

0.47

0.41

0.77

Lower

including







220.97

228.00

7.03

0.67

0.73

1.20

Lower

FOR-143

676953.271

8439689.652

330.371

120

-58

460.34

323.87

384.10

60.23

0.45

0.31

0.67

Upper

including







327.00

333.40

6.40

0.59

0.78

1.16

Upper

including







366.00

373.00

7.00

0.75

0.54

1.14

Upper

FOR-146

676948.493

8439593.633

328.864

120

-55

433.60

279.46

348.51

69.05

0.46

0.44

0.78

Upper

including







295.13

307.00

10.87

0.80

1.23

1.70

Upper

FOR-148

677261.820

8439552.380

324.305

190

-50

220.00

116.00

190.06

74.06

0.81

1.27

1.74

Upper

including







149.61

169.00

19.39

1.80

3.61

4.43

Upper

Notes:

1.

Reported intercepts are not true thicknesses as there is currently insufficient data to calculate true orientation.

2.

Copper equivalent grades (CuEq) are for comparative purposes only.  Calculations are uncut and recovery is assumed to be 100% as metallurgical data is insufficient to allow for estimation of metal recoveries.  Copper equivalence (CuEq %) is calculated as: CuEq % = Cu % + (Au g/t x 0.7292), employing metal prices of Cu – US$3.00/lb, Au – US$1,500/oz.

Figure 2 – Saúva - Selected Drilling Results (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

Figure 3 – Saúva Drill Collar Locations (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

Figure 4 – Saúva Representative Cross Section (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

Lundin Mining Announces New Copper-Gold Saúva Discovery at Chapada (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c2138.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lundin MiningLUN:CALUNMFCopper Investing
LUN:CA,LUNMF
1844 Expands its Native Copper Project to 208 Claims

1844 Expands its Native Copper Project to 208 Claims

1844 Resources Inc. (TSX-V:EFF) (the " Company " or " 1844 ") announces that it has entered into a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire a 100% undivided interest in 25 additional claims on its Native Copper Project from two separate private vendors (each a "Vendor").

As consideration, each Vendor will receive 200,000 common shares (400,000 common shares in total) and a 2% net smelter returns royalty, 1% of which may be retired for a one-time payment of $500,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces 732m at 0.51% Copper Equivalent Mineralization in Initial Drilling Results at Vizcachitas Copper Project, Chile Detailed Table Update

Los Andes Copper Announces 732m at 0.51% Copper Equivalent Mineralization in Initial Drilling Results at Vizcachitas Copper Project, Chile Detailed Table Update

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes", "LA" or the "Company") reports excellent initial results from Hole CMV-001B and aggregate of 732 meters ("m") with estimated average grade of 0.51% Copper Equivalent. The average grades include 0.46% (corrected from 0.51%, all other information correct) Copper and 160 parts per million ("ppm") Molybdenum from 64m to 820m down the hole. Assay grades for the interval reported for silver are still pending, as are the values from 820m down the hole to end of hole at 1,265.15m.

Drilling is continuing with four drill rigs at Vizcachitas with the objectives of expanding the resources within the open pit designs and to explore the deposit below the boundaries of the open pit designed in the Preliminary Economic Assessment, (PEA, 2019).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ellis Martin Report: Western Copper and Gold "Why has Rio Tinto Invested $25.6 Million in The Casino Project?" Ellis asks CEO Paul West-Sells "Why has Rio Tinto invested $25.6 Million in The Casino Project?"

Ellis Martin Report: Western Copper and Gold "Why has Rio Tinto Invested $25.6 Million in The Casino Project?" Ellis asks CEO Paul West-Sells "Why has Rio Tinto invested $25.6 Million in The Casino Project?"

Toronto, Canada (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, the President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corporation, (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN). Mr. Martin asks Dr. West-Sells why Rio Tinto made such a large financial commitment to further develop the company's Casino Project in Canada's Yukon Territory.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109140/wrn



About Western Copper and Gold Corporation:

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.



Source:
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Initiates Smokey Lithium Drilling Program

Victory Initiates Smokey Lithium Drilling Program

  • Drill Program will Focus on Relationship to High Li Zone on adjacent Jindalee Property
  • Victory is pursuing a strategy based upon its theory that the down dropped clay presents an opportunity to locate the extension of the lithium clays ‘buried at depth'
  • Deposits 'buried at depth' are anticipated to be preserved from surface erosion and weathering. This helps to maintain grade and total thickness

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has begun its drilling program on the Company's Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada, where its exploration team has identified drill targets that will determine whether a relationship exists between the Smokey Lithium Property and the high grade Lithium zone on the adjacent Jindalee property

"The Company's initial 3 holes of its 15-hole drilling exploration program aims to prove its geologic concept, specifically, to test along the Jindalee boundary margins, nearest to the fault line. The program is designed to reduce the depths required to reach clays and attempt to capture the full thickness of the claystone," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President and CEO. "The remaining 12 permitted holes will be utilized for locating extensions of the clay mineralization, test depths of clays and overburden and ultimately provide data for purposes of resource modelling and follow up drilling."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces 732m at 0.51% Copper Equivalent Mineralization in Initial Drilling Results at Vizcachitas Copper Project, Chile

Los Andes Copper Announces 732m at 0.51% Copper Equivalent Mineralization in Initial Drilling Results at Vizcachitas Copper Project, Chile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes", "LA" or the "Company") reports excellent initial results from Hole CMV-001B and aggregate of 732 meters ("m") with estimated average grade of 0.51% Copper Equivalent. The average grades include 0.51% Copper and 160 parts per million ("ppm") Molybdenum from 64m to 820m down the hole. Assay grades for the interval reported for silver are still pending, as are the values from 820m down the hole to end of hole at 1,265.15m.

Drilling is continuing with four drill rigs at Vizcachitas with the objectives of expanding the resources within the open pit designs and to explore the deposit below the boundaries of the open pit designed in the Preliminary Economic Assessment, (PEA, 2019).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
kangaroo crossing road

Best 5 ASX Copper Stocks of 2022

The copper price hit a record high in 2021, and analysts expect prices for the red metal to remain high. This strong copper market has been a boon for ASX copper stocks.

Copper prices rallied to above US$10,700 per tonne during the second quarter of last year on higher demand as the economy began opening back up following strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Although the copper outlook is tainted by a slowing real estate sector in China, demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy is expected to boost copper use in China and globally in 2022.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×