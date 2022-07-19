Graphite Investing News

LeddarTech ® a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Torralbo as Chief Legal Officer on June 20, 2022.

David has over 20 years of experience specializing in corporate and securities law, public and private M&A, corporate governance, litigation and risk management. Most recently, he served as Chief Legal Officer at Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE: NMG and TSXV: NOU) and, before that, as Chief Legal Officer of Atrium Innovations from 2011-2019. Before Atrium, David was a partner in the corporate group at Davies, Ward, Phillips & Vineberg. Earlier in his career, David was an associate in the London, UK office of Clifford Chance and a member of its debt and capital markets team.

David earned his Bachelor of Civil Law (LL.L.) and common law (LL.B.) at the University of Ottawa and has a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from McGill University. He is a member of the Quebec Bar and holds a non-practicing certificate from the Law Society of England & Wales.

"It is a pleasure to welcome David Torralbo as our Chief Legal Officer," stated Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. "David's expertise in mergers and acquisitions as well as his vast experience and passion for practicing law in the private and public sectors make him an excellent addition to our executive team," Mr. Boulanger continued. "LeddarTech has, in the past two years, made significant acquisitions enabling the company to accelerate our technology roadmap, particularly in sensor fusion and perception. This was a strategic objective, and David's background strongly complements our executive team's dedication to executing on our strategic plan and commitment to exceptional customer service with truly unique sensing solutions that enable ADAS and AD technology," Mr. Boulanger concluded.

About LeddarTech

Founded in 2007, LeddarTech is a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company that enables customers to solve critical sensing, fusion and perception challenges across the entire value chain. LeddarTech provides cost-effective perception solutions scalable from Level 2 ADAS to Level 5 full autonomy with LeddarVision™, a raw-data sensor fusion and perception platform that generates a comprehensive 3D environmental model from a variety of sensor types and configurations. LeddarTech also supports LiDAR manufacturers and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers with key technology building blocks such as LeddarSteer™ digital beam steering and the LeddarEngine™, which is built on LeddarTech's Leddar™ technology employing patented signal acquisition and processing techniques to generate a richer and cleaner return signal at a lower cost. The LeddarEngine comprises a highly integrated, scalable LiDAR SoC and software combination that enables LiDAR developers and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers to design their own LiDAR solutions. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 120 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

Contact:
Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations, LeddarTech Inc.
Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

Investor relations contact: InvestorRelations@leddartech.com
https://investors.leddartech.com/

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarSteer, LeddarEngine, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, LeddarEcho, VAYADrive, VayaVision, XLRator and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nouveau Monde GraphiteNOU:CANMGRFGraphite Investing
NOU:CA,NMGRF
Private Investor in Electric Royalties Increases Stake to Over 13%

Private Investor in Electric Royalties Increases Stake to Over 13%

Stefan Gleason (the "Acquiror"), a private investor, today announced that he is filing another early warning report in connection with his acquisition of an additional 2% in outstanding shares of Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company"), taking his stake in the Company above 13

On July 15, 2022, Acquiror purchased 216,000 Company shares via the OTCQB (at a cost of $55,821 CAD, or an average of $0.258 per share). Prior to July 15, the Acquiror held an aggregate of 11,597,928 Common Shares and 500,000 Warrant Shares, representing approximately 13.13% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an as converted and partially diluted basis. After the purchases on July 15, the Acquiror held 11,813,928 Common Shares and 500,000 Warrant shares, or 13.37% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an as converted and partially diluted basis

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Life Cycle Assessment of NMG's Graphite Advanced Materials Confirm Minimal Environmental Footprint

+ NMG's planned all-electric operations powered by renewable energy combined with clean processing technologies are set to generate advanced materials with an exceptionally low climate change impact, in line with global decarbonization efforts

+ NMG's CSPG is modelled to have an expected Global Warming Potential of 1.23 kg CO 2 equivalent per kg, an impact up to 11 times smaller than that of benchmarked production

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mason Graphite's Shareholders Approve the Proposed JV Transaction and the Proposed Change of Business at the Company's Special Meeting

Mason Graphite Inc. (" Mason Graphite " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) today announced that, following the board of directors' recommendation, Mason Graphite's shareholders approved the Proposed JV Transaction (as defined below) with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (" Nouveau Monde ") (NYSE: NMG) (TSX-V: NOU) and the Proposed COB (as defined below) at the special meeting of shareholders held today in a hybrid format.

Each of the Proposed JV Transaction and the Proposed COB was approved by 99.0% of Mason Graphite's common shares represented in person (or virtually) or by proxy at the special meeting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Provides Corporate Update on Its Path to Production at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Provides Corporate Update on Its Path to Production at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to provide a broad corporate update on its recent accomplishments in Chile as it moves its Punitaqui mine complex towards a production restart. The Punitaqui mine and mill have been on continuous care and maintenance since April 2020, when copper prices as low as $2.00 per pound forced the previous operators to cease operations.

Drilling and Updated 43-101 Resource Estimates
The Phase 1 drill program at the Punitaqui Mining complex was completed in May and all assays have now been received and reported. The final tally for the Phase 1 program totalled nearly 33,000 meters ("m") of diamond drilling focusing on three zones: San Andres, Dalmacia and Cinabrio Norte. The results of these drilling campaigns will be combined with historical drilling and resource estimates will be calculated and reported. In addition, the current remaining resources for the Cinabrio mine, which fed the Punitaqui copper processing plant for eight-plus years, will be included in the report.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Issues Results of Feasibility Study for its Integrated Ore-to-Anode-Material Model Projected to be North America's Largest Natural Graphite Operation with Attractive Economics

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated January 21, 2022, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 19, 2021, as amended by amendment no. 1 dated January 19, 2022.

  • NMG is developing a turnkey natural graphite operation with competitive advantages due to its privileged location, vertical integration, cost structure, ESG credentials and experienced team.
  • The Company's Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant projects, located within a 150-km radius of Montréal, Québec, show attractive economics and robust operational parameters underpinned by a large mineral property, NMG's proprietary technologies, and clean hydroelectricity powering its operations.
  • The Feasibility Study of NMG's integrated operation indicates a 21% after-tax IRR and NPV of C$ 1,581 million based on current projections of pricing prepared by a third-party expert for high-purity flakes and advanced graphite materials.
  • NMG's integrated production flowsheet provides the flexibility to distribute graphite concentrate per flake size and market demand in order to cater to the most profitable segments.
  • NMG's phased approach has helped de-risk NMG's projects while accelerating the engineering of Phase-2 operations, generating process and cost optimization, and supporting commercialization with potential customers.
  • NMG is designing a mine of the future, targeted to be all-electric, complemented by clean advanced beneficiation facilities in order to provide battery and EV manufacturers with responsibly extracted, environmentally transformed, and locally sourced green anode material.
  • Shareholders and analysts are invited to attend an Investor Briefing at 10:30 a.m. ET hosted by NMG's Management Team via webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XA0uyzAQTBiPinZmx3pvuA

Developing a local, carbon-neutral and traceable turnkey supply of advanced materials for the Western World, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG", "Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSXV: NOU ) releases the results of its feasibility study (the "Study") completed in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") for its integrated business operation comprised of the Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant projects. The Study, conducted by engineering firm BBA Inc. ("BBA") with the support of various technical consultants, has demonstrated strong economics for NMG's model as the battery and electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturers seek alternatives for sourcing their graphite-based solutions amidst growing demand and projected structural deficit of production in the next decade. The Company is ideally positioned to cater to the North American and European markets with its large graphite deposit, proprietary ecotechnologies, demonstrated production capacity thanks to its Phase-1 operations, as well as preferential jurisdiction advantages including clean hydropower, flexible logistical base and stable fiscal and political environment.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Announces Filing of Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for Battery Hill Manganese Project

Electric Royalties Announces Filing of Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for Battery Hill Manganese Project

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) has filed a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of the Battery Hill manganese project ("Battery Hill") in New Brunswick, Canada, on SEDAR. Electric Royalties holds a 2% gross revenue royalty on Battery Hill, which is projected to have a 47-year operating mine life

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties,commented: "We congratulate our royalty asset partner Manganese X Energy on this milestone, which shows significant gross revenue projections for the Battery Hill project of US$177 million per year over an initial forecast mine life of 47 years. Electric Royalties' 2% gross revenue royalty entitles us to 2% of those gross revenues which, once in production, could present a source of significant cash flow to the Company moving forward. The Battery Hill PEA forecasts robust economics and a short payback period for a relatively low capital investment which bodes well for Manganese X Energy as it strives to become the first North American company to commercialize high purity, battery-quality manganese."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×