Energy Investing News

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the second phase of the 2022 drill program at its Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ("Westmoreland") is now underway. This phase of the program (as initially outlined in Laramide's news release of May 25, 2022 ), will focus on a potential satellite deposit known as Longpocket (including the Sue Outcamp prospects) which saw limited drilling in 2010 but was never included in the overall resource at Westmoreland .

The Outcamp and Sue Uranium prospects are located 8km to the East of the Junnagunna Uranium deposit and 12km Northeast of Redtree (see map at Fig. 1) and the current drilling will target Outcamp, with a goal of extending the envelope of known uranium mineralisation to the northeast, building on a 2010 drilling program, which confirmed mineralisation as shallow and flat-lying in nature.

The current drilling program will consist of up to a dozen or more diamond drill holes on a truck mounted rig and is expected to conclude by late October before the onset of the traditional wet season.

The Company can also report that the drilling program to test the prospective Amphitheatre prospect was successfully completed in early July, which was somewhat slower than the originally anticipated timeline due to equipment and logistical constraints.  Core cutting and sampling preparation were similarly impacted but the samples were shipped in late August  to ALS Global Lab in Mount Isa and are expected to be processed in the coming weeks.

Figure 1: Drill program has commenced at Longpocket (Sue/Outcamp). (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is engaged in the exploration and development of high-quality uranium assets. Its wholly owned uranium assets are in Australia and the United States . Each of Laramide's portfolio of five advanced uranium projects have been chosen for their production potential. Laramide's Westmoreland project, in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest projects currently held by a junior mining company. Its U.S. assets include Churchrock/ Crownpoint , a large ISR project, and the La Jara Mesa in the historic Grants, New Mexico mining district.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information.  Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/18/c0790.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Laramide ResourcesLAM:CALMRXFUranium Investing
LAM:CA,LMRXF
Elevate Uranium

16 km of Uranium Mineralisation at Capri

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, or the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) (OTCQX:ELVUF) is pleased to announce the discovery of a 16 kilometre zone of continuous uranium mineralisation at EPL 7508 (known as Capri). Previous exploration using airborne electro-magnetic surveys identified extensive palaeochannels associated with radiometric anomalies in both the western and eastern areas of the tenement. Subsequently, this maiden drill program was completed over the palaeochannels in the western half of the tenement, resulting in this new uranium discovery. The eastern half of the tenement is yet to be drilled.

Keep reading...Show less

Cameco announces closing of US$747.6 million bought deal offering of common shares

website: cameco.com
currency: US (unless noted)

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today announced the closing of its previously announced bought deal offering of 34,057,250 common shares of Cameco, including the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase additional common shares, at a price of $21.95 per share, for gross proceeds to us of approximately $747.6 million (the "Offering").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Announces History-Making Recovery of Uranium Bearing Solution from Phoenix ISR Feasibility Field Test

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has successfully recovered uranium bearing solution from the Phoenix in-situ recovery ("ISR") Feasibility Field Test ("FFT") underway at the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River project ("Wheeler River" or the "Project"). View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
nuclear reactors

VIDEO — Ben Finegold: Uranium Cycle Still Early, What Will Kick it to the Next Stage

Ben Finegold: Uranium Cycle Still Early, What Will Kick it to the Next Stageyoutu.be

As interest in uranium continues to grow, what stage is the market at right now?

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Ben Finegold, who focuses on uranium research at Ocean Wall, said it's still early — he believes the cycle is in its second or third inning, and he shared his thoughts on what will push it further.

Looking back at recent activity, Finegold said that while 2021 was the year of price inflection, 2022 has been the year of term contracting, with 100 million pounds expected to be contracted in the term market by the end of the year.

Keep reading...Show less
Valor Resources

Exceptional Uranium And Copper Rock Chip Results Of Up To 6.13% U3o8 And 61.7% Cu At Surprise Creek

Multiple samples above 1% U3O8 plus numerous very high-grade copper samples confirm potential of under-explored project area as Valor’s exploration activity gathers momentum

Valor Resources Limited (Valor) or (the Company) (ASX:VAL) is pleased to report significant high-grade assay results from a reconnaissance surface sampling program undertaken in July at its 100%-owned Surprise Creek Uranium Project, located near the Beaverlodge uranium district to the north-west of the world-class Athabasca Basin (see Figure 2).
Keep reading...Show less

Cameco announces US$650 million bought deal offering of common shares

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, pursuant to which the underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 29,615,000 common shares of Cameco at a price of $21.95 per share (the "Offering Price"), for gross proceeds to us of approximately $650 million (the "Offering"). The common shares will be offered to the public in Canada and the United States. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 17, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of all necessary approvals of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Additionally, we have granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 4,442,250 common shares at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering, for potential additional gross proceeds to Cameco of approximately $97.5 million.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×