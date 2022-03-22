Production of copper concentrate from Phase 2 plant now underwayEarly commissioning positions Kamoa-Kakula to achieve upper end of 2022 copper production guidance of between 290,000 and 340,000 tonnesDe-bottlenecking program underway to boost copper production to more than 450,000 tonnes annually by Q2 2023Ivanhoe Mines Co-Chair Robert Friedland is pleased to announce today at the Financial Times Global Commodities ...

