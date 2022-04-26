Ivanhoe Mines stated today that the company is unaware of any company-specific reason that might be contributing to the recent decline in the company's share price other than general market volatility.Ivanhoe will imminently issue an update on the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex, including further detail on the Phase 3 expansion plans. Engineering and early works for the Phase 3 expansion are progressing quickly, with a ...

IVN:CA,IVPAF