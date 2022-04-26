Copper Investing News

Ivanhoe Mines stated today that the company is unaware of any company-specific reason that might be contributing to the recent decline in the company's share price other than general market volatility.Ivanhoe will imminently issue an update on the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex, including further detail on the Phase 3 expansion plans. Engineering and early works for the Phase 3 expansion are progressing quickly, with a ...

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) stated today that the company is unaware of any company-specific reason that might be contributing to the recent decline in the company's share price other than general market volatility.

Ivanhoe will imminently issue an update on the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex, including further detail on the Phase 3 expansion plans. Engineering and early works for the Phase 3 expansion are progressing quickly, with a third, significantly larger concentrator expected to commissioned at Kamoa-Kakula in Q4 2024.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the development of major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discoveries in the Democratic Republic of Congo and at the Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kamoa-Kakula is the world's fastest growing major copper mine. Kamoa-Kakula began producing copper concentrates in May 2021 and, through phased expansions, is positioned to become one of the world's largest copper producers. Kamoa-Kakula is being powered by clean, renewable hydro-generated electricity and is projected to be among the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of metal produced. Ivanhoe Mines has pledged to achieve net-zero operational greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mine. Ivanhoe also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its Western Foreland exploration licences in the Democratic Republic of Congo, near the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex.

Information contact

Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Such statements include without limitation: (i) statements that engineering and early works for the Phase 3 expansion are progressing quickly; (ii) the Phase 3 expansion and a third, significantly larger concentrator expected to commissioned in Q4 2024; (iii) statements regarding first copper production from Phase 3 expected in Q4 2024.

As well, all of the results of the Kakula definitive feasibility study, the Kakula-Kansoko pre-feasibility study and the Kamoa-Kakula preliminary economic assessment, constitute forward-looking statements or information, and include future estimates of internal rates of return, net present value, future production, estimates of cash cost, proposed mining plans and methods, mine life estimates, cash flow forecasts, metal recoveries, estimates of capital and operating costs and the size and timing of phased development of the projects. Furthermore, with respect to this specific forward-looking information concerning the development of the Kamoa-Kakula Project, the company has based its assumptions and analysis on certain factors that are inherently uncertain. Uncertainties include: (i) the adequacy of infrastructure; (ii) geological characteristics; (iii) metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization; (iv) the ability to develop adequate processing capacity; (v) the price of copper; (vi) the availability of equipment and facilities necessary to complete development; (vii) the cost of consumables and mining and processing equipment; (viii) unforeseen technological and engineering problems; (ix) accidents or acts of sabotage or terrorism; (x) currency fluctuations; (xi) changes in regulations; (xii) the compliance by joint venture partners with terms of agreements; (xiii) the availability and productivity of skilled labour; (xiv) the regulation of the mining industry by various governmental agencies; (xv) the ability to raise sufficient capital to develop such projects; (xvi) changes in project scope or design; and (xvii) political factors.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed below and under "Risk Factors", and elsewhere in this release, as well as unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon what management of the company believes are reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

The company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors set forth below in the "Risk Factors" section in the company's 2021 Q4 and Year-End MD&A and its current annual information form.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121776

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ivanhoe MinesIVN:CAIVPAFCopper Investing
IVN:CA,IVPAF

First Quantum Minerals Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

(In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) today reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022") of net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company of $385 million ($0.56 earnings per share) and adjusted earnings 1 of $480 million ($0.70 adjusted earnings per share 2 ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American West Logo

Strong Copper, Zinc, Molybdenum and Indium Assay Results from West Desert

American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce the assay results from the first diamond drill hole completed by the Company at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).

Keep reading...Show less
pile of copper rods

Copper Price Update: Q1 2022 in Review

Click here to read the previous copper price update.

Following a 2021 that saw prices reach an all-time high, copper continued its upward trend with some volatility in the first quarter of 2022.

Low inventories, new supply coming into the market, Chinese demand and the Russia/Ukraine war were all factors impacting the space during the first three months of the year.

With Q2 already in motion, the Investing News Network (INN) caught up with analysts, economists and experts alike to find out what’s ahead for copper supply, demand and prices.

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Mining

Atico Produces 4.82 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,636 Ounces of Au in First Quarter 2022 and Resumes Full Operations at El Roble

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces its operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 4.82 million pounds of copper and 2,636 ounces of gold in concentrates, an increase of 7% and 24% for copper and gold, respectively, over the same period in 2021.

"At the El Roble mine we had an outstanding quarter when compared to our guidance and same period last year. In certain areas of the mine we had much higher grades for both copper and gold than were anticipated," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "We will continue to build on this quarter's operational success to make up for the lost production in April, looking to take advantage of the current high metal price environment. In parallel, a tremendous emphasis will be put on mine vicinity drilling with the goal to find additional resources."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Announces Amendment to Jackpot Lake Agreement

Usha Resources Announces Amendment to Jackpot Lake Agreement

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated March 31, 2022, it has entered into an amendment (the "Amendment") to its mineral property option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (the "Vendor") to acquire a 100% interest in 140 mineral claims located in Jackpot Lake, Clark County, Nevada (the "Property") following a preliminary review completed by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange

Pursuant to the Amendment, the Company and the Vendor have agreed to reduce the maximum number of shares to be potentially issued under the Option Agreement for the 2nd and 3rd payments from 3,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") to 1,875,000 Shares. Total consideration for each of the 2nd and 3rd payments remains the same at $225,000 in cash or Shares at the discretion of the Company.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Drilling Commencing with 4 rigs at Romanera Deposit, 5.5 m grading 1.2% Copper, 5.9% Zinc, 3.3% Lead, 93.9 g/t Silver and 0.41 g/t Gold at Infanta Deposit

Drilling Commencing with 4 rigs at Romanera Deposit, 5.5 m grading 1.2% Copper, 5.9% Zinc, 3.3% Lead, 93.9 g/t Silver and 0.41 g/t Gold at Infanta Deposit

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces that the permitting for the Romanera and El Cura deposit diamond drill program at its wholly owned Iberia Belt West Project ("IBW" or the "Project") has now completed the 15 day period required to complete the permitting process. There were no further submissions during that period and the process now will conclude with the issuing of the permit. The Company is immediately mobilizing four diamond drills to the Romanera deposit to accelerate the delineation program there. There are a total of eight drills on the Project and the other four will be split between the El Cura deposit and the Infanta deposit areas.

According to David Gower, P.Geo., CEO of Emerita, "The Romanera deposit is the cornerstone of the Iberia Belt West Project (IBW). Based on the historical work, it is more than 10X the size of any of the deposits known on the Project to date and has the potential to support a feasibility as a stand-alone operation in the future. The historical drill hole data base comprising 51 drill holes, and the historical resource estimate by the previous operator provide a high level of confidence in the upcoming drill program. Further, the deposit remains open along strike and down dip (Please see the Company's news release dated April 5, 2022 for further details). The deposit outcrops at surface so we expect to see a lot of drill intercepts quickly as the initial phase of the program will comprise relatively shallow drill holes."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×