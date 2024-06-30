Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce C$17.1 Million Royalty Package for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Radiopharm Theranostics Completes A$70 Million Placement

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited (ASX: BMM) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Sona Nanotech

SONA:CNX

Antilles Gold Limited

AAU:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Jindalee Lithium Limited (‘JLL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of JLL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

lithium investingasx stocksasx:jlllithium explorationlithium stocksLithium Investing
JLL:AU
Jindalee Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Jindalee Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL)

Jindalee Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Balkan Mining and Minerals

Successful Placement to Raise $750,000

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (BMM or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully received binding commitments for a private placement to raise $750,000 (before costs) (Placement). The Placement will comprise the issue of 15,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares (Placement Shares) in the Company at an issue price of $0.05 per share.
Keep reading...Show less
Blue lithium-ion battery over shiny surface.

How to Invest in Lithium Stocks and the Lithium Market (Updated 2024)

Despite the current low price environment, the long-term demand for battery metals is robust and offers opportunity for those interested in lithium stocks.

Seasoned metals investors who want to look beyond gold and silver are getting involved, while new investors are being drawn into the space by expanding battery manufacturing capability and lithium supply deals between auto makers and lithium producers.

Whatever the reason, it’s important to get familiar with the lithium market before investing in lithium stocks. Here's a brief overview of some of the basics, including supply and demand, prices and companies.

Keep reading...Show less
eWaste: From Recycling Challenge to Emerging Opportunity

eWaste: From Recycling Challenge to Emerging Opportunity

Governments worldwide, federally and regionally are mandating environmental protection policies aimed at lowering carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Part of this is tied to finding opportunities in eWaste recycling, which provides added supply to the ever popular battery metals.

With the advent of low-carbon technologies aimed at reducing environmental impact, problems associated with climate change are starting to be addressed. Electric vehicles (EVs) — complemented by innovative energy storage units that use battery metals — are one solution to rising CO2 and greenhouse gas (GHG) levels in the atmosphere.

When the EV market began to emerge, it raised an issue that auto manufacturers and governments alike had not adequately addressed: where do spent lithium-ion batteries go?

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Landscape with sky, mountains and water.

Lithium Brine’s Economic and Ecological Benefits Present Strong Case for Investors

From extraction to production, lithium brine deposits represent a significant competitive advantage for exploration and development companies. Compared to their hard-rock counterparts, lithium brine projects are regarded as lower-cash-cost operations with genuine scale, and are seen as more environmentally friendly deposits, largely owing to recent innovations in extraction technologies.

Combined with the right geographic characteristics and expertise, lithium brine projects are worth considering as an investment opportunity, especially if located in the USA due the US focus on the complete battery supply chain.

This is particularly true given the lithium market's recent focus on the geopolitics of supply and mounting production costs and declining lithium prices as well as a desire to capture the entire battery supply chain within one country. In fact, lower prices currently potentially create more upside for investors if they are considering counter cyclical investments, as the prevailing view is that lithium will be required for decades to come.

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia logo

Analyst Report Cites Metals Australia’s Potential Re-rating Catalysts

In its recent coverage of Metals Australia Limited (ASX:MLS), Australian analyst firm Vested Equities’ has given Metals Australia a valuation of approximately 4.7 cents per share, reflecting a compelling proposition. This valuation, based on a comparative assessment of graphite peers and the intrinsic value of the Lac Rainy resource, does not yet account for the full potential of the company's expansive exploration portfolio, the Vested report indicates. With the anticipation of further exploration unlocking substantial value, Metals Australia presents an attractive investment opportunity with significant upside potential, it adds.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Jindalee Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Jindalee Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Victory Acquires Yellow Chief Uranium Project, Utah and Saskatchewan Uranium Portfolio

Lithium ION Energy Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Announces Extension to MCTO

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Private Placement

Related News

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gowest Gold Jumps 86 Percent on Deal to Go Private

Battery Metals Investing

Victory Acquires Yellow Chief Uranium Project, Utah and Saskatchewan Uranium Portfolio

Battery Metals Investing

Lithium ION Energy Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

Silver Investing

Top Stories This Week: Expert Calls for US$50 Silver, Paladin Offers C$1.14 Billion for Fission

Tech Investing

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Announces Extension to MCTO

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Silver North Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement

×