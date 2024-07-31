- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Produced from McDermitt
Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to announce that battery-grade lithium carbonate has been successfully produced from ore from the McDermitt Lithium Project (the Project) (Figure 1). This marks an important milestone, with all steps of the processing flowsheet for the Project from ore beneficiation and leaching to purification and production of battery-grade lithium carbonate now validated (Figure 2).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- First production of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate (>99.5%) from test work completed at Hazen Research Inc. in collaboration with Fluor - lead engineer for the PFS underway at the McDermitt Lithium Project
- Production of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate marks a major milestone with all steps of the McDermitt flowsheet now validated
- Flowsheet for McDermitt is very similar to Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass Project currently under construction 30km to the south of McDermitt
- Results will support the PFS, due for release in Q4 CY 2024
Fig 1 – McDermitt Lithium Carbonate
Jindalee’s CEO Ian Rodger commented:
"The successful production of battery-grade lithium carbonate from McDermitt ore is a major milestone for Jindalee. This achievement substantially de-risks our processing flowsheet and demonstrates the potential for McDermitt to supply high-quality lithium chemicals to the expanding US battery value chain.
We have been greatly encouraged by the exceptional results we have achieved since commencing the PFS metallurgical test work program with Fluor and Hazen in mid-2023 and anticipate that these results will meaningfully support the outcomes of the McDermitt Lithium Project PFS which is now due for release in Q4 CY 2024.”
Discussion
After investigating various alternatives, in March 2023 acid leaching with beneficiation (see Figure 2) was selected as the preferred flowsheet for the Project2. This decision followed a review of prior test work and high-level benchmarking of five comparator lithium projects by the global engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance company Fluor Corporation (Fluor), which indicated that acid leaching with beneficiation was expected to produce the best economic outcome for the Project. The resultant McDermitt flowsheet (Figure 2) is very similar to that utilised and extensively validated by Lithium Americas Corporation (TSX: LAC) at its Thacker Pass project, which is currently under construction and is also located in the McDermitt Caldera (~30km south of the McDermitt Lithium Project).
Fluor was subsequently appointed as lead engineer for the McDermitt PFS in June 20233, including managing an extensive bench scale metallurgical test work program at Hazen Research Inc. in Colorado, USA, aimed at validating the preferred flowsheet and providing data to inform the PFS (PFS Test Work). To date Jindalee has announced exceptional results from the McDermitt PFS Test Work including results from beneficiation test work in November 20234 and acid leaching in January 20245. Respective highlights include:
- Beneficiation: Beneficiation of a composite sample of McDermitt ore using attrition scrubbing (250μm cut-size), recorded 92.0% Li recovery with 25.3% mass rejection, demonstrating the excellent potential to remove acid consuming material and increase the Lithium grade of leach feed4.
- Acid Leaching: Excellent lithium (Li) extraction rates were achieved from sulphuric acid leaching of beneficiated McDermitt ore. Li extraction from composite samples averaged 93% (250μm) and 94% (75μm) using 500kg sulphuric acid per tonne of leach feed5.
Subsequent to the acid leaching test work described above, an additional 300 kg composite sample (250 µm, comprising Units 4, 6, 8, and 10) was leached, yielding lithium in solution (leachate) for downstream test work (post-leach process steps – see Figure 2). The purification of the lithium-rich solution was successfully completed, resulting in the first production of battery-grade lithium carbonate, assaying 99.8% Li₂CO₃ with acceptable levels of deleterious elements in accordance with a typical third-party contract specification. This achievement significantly de-risks the Project by demonstrating the effectiveness of all process steps of the flowsheet at bench scale. Reaching this milestone provides strong validation of the flowsheet developed for McDermitt.
Overview
Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL,OTCQX:JNDAF) is an Australia-based exploration and development company advancing North America’s largest lithium deposit. After a spinout of its Australian assets, Jindalee has become a pure-play lithium company focused exclusively on its promising 100-percent-owned McDermitt project. Jindalee recognises the vast opportunity for lithium projects in the US as the country progresses towards its sustainable energy transition and developing a robust domestic supply chain for critical minerals.As the US strives to transition to clean energy, demand for lithium will continue to increase as this critical mineral is necessary to achieve the country’s net-zero goals. With its favorable mining policies and infrastructure, the US actively supports the advancement of new projects to strengthen its domestic supply chain.
Jindalee’s McDermitt asset, located in southeast Oregon, contains a unique type of lithium mineralisation. Most lithium projects in North America are lithium brine or pegmatite deposits; however, the McDermitt project is an unconventional sediment-hosted lithium asset.
Sediment-hosted lithium deposits such as McDermitt are long-life assets with low strip ratios and low mining costs. Jindalee can leverage this advantage over other lithium assets, both in terms of reaching production faster and reducing operating expenses.
There is currently no commercially operating sediment-hosted lithium project in North America. Two recently announced projects, however, are under development and demonstrate McDermitt’s future trajectory as both companies move toward production.
The 2023 mineral resources estimate (MRE) for McDermitt contains a combined indicated and inferred mineral resource inventory of 3 billion tons at 1,340 parts per million (ppm) lithium for a total of 21.5 million tons (Mt) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at 1,000 ppm cut-off grade. At 21.5 Mt LCE, McDermitt is the largest lithium deposit in the US by contained lithium in mineral resource, and a globally significant resource, with the deposit remaining open to the west and south.
In June 2023, Jindalee commenced a pre-feasibility study (PFS) on the McDermitt Lithium Project appointing Fluor Corporation as lead engineer. The company expects completion of the PFS by mid-2024. Jindalee also announced initial metallurgical results from acid leaching of the beneficiated samples of McDermitt ore. Lithium extraction from composite samples averaged 93 percent (250 micron (µm)) and 94 percent (75 µm) while lithium extraction from all units exceeded 98 percent with higher acid additions.
An experienced management team, with the right blend of experience and expertise in geology, corporate administration and international finance, leads Jindalee to fully capitalise on the potential of its assets.
Company Highlights
- Jindalee Lithium is a pure-play lithium exploration and development company focusing on its flagship McDermitt lithium project, currently the largest lithium deposit in North America.
- The United States has ambitious electrification goals but lacks the critical minerals to reach them. Jindalee aims to strengthen the North American supply chain to enable the country to reach net-zero emissions targets.
- Globally, most of the lithium is currently sourced from either pegmatite or lithium brine deposits. The company’s McDermitt deposit, however, is sediment-hosted, an emerging style of lithium deposit with the potential to be a long-life, low-cost source of lithium.
- There are presently no sediment-hosted lithium assets in North America that have reached production. Jindalee is ideally positioned to help fill this void in the market.
- Other companies in North America are moving towards production, and their progress indicates Jindalee’s future trajectory.
- An experienced management team leads Jindalee towards capitalising on the potential of its assets.
Key Project
McDermitt Lithium Project
The McDermitt Project is located in Malheur County on the Oregon-Nevada border and is approximately 35 kilometres west of the town of McDermitt. The 100-percent-owned asset covers 54.6 square kilometres of claims at the northern end of the McDermitt volcanic caldera. Following positive results from its 2022 drill campaign, the resource at McDermitt has increased to 21.5 Mt LCE, making McDermitt the largest lithium deposit in North America.
Project Highlights:
- Rare Sediment-hosted Lithium Deposits: The McDermitt asset supports low-cost mining operations due to its flat-lying sediments. This type of lithium deposit is amenable to low-cost mining operations, while still producing excellent metallurgical results.
- Resource Increased by 62 percent early 2023: Compilation of the 2022 drilling results saw the estimated indicated and inferred resources at McDermitt increase to 3 billion tons at 1,340 ppm lithium, a 62 percent increase in contained lithium. The updated resource released by the company contains a combined indicated and inferred total of 21.5 Mt LCE at 1,000 ppm cut-off grade.
- Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with POSCO Holdings: Jindalee entered into an MOU with POSCO Holdings (NYSE:PKX), under which POSCO will fund metallurgical testwork on McDermitt ore and undertake joint research for the asset. POSCO is partnering with General Motors to supply cathode active material (including lithium) for its electric vehicles.
- Fluor recommended processing route: In March 2023, US engineering group Fluor reviewed all testwork undertaken at McDermitt and recommended beneficiation and acid leaching as the optimal processing route.
- Highly encouraging metallurgical testwork: Results from beneficiation and acid leaching tests have exceeded expectations. Beneficiation testwork completed in late 2023 (on sample representing a nominal life-of-mine average feed) recovered 92 percent of the lithium to leach feed and rejected 25.3 percent of the mass at a cut size of 250 µm. Additionally the acid leach test work announced in early 2024 demonstrated very high lithium extraction rates on beneficiated ore. Specifically, the calculated lithium extraction for a composite sample using 250 µm leach feed was 92.9 percent which compares favourably with the extraction rate (94 percent) achieved through testwork from the finer (75 µm) leach feed using 500 kg/t acid. Further testwork is now underway.
- PFS in progress: Jindalee has appointed Fluor Corporation to commence the PFS for McDermitt, set to be completed by mid-2024.
Management Team
Ian Rodger - Chief Executive Officer
Ian Rodger is a qualified mining business executive with almost 15 years of experience in various roles including as a mining engineer for Rio Tinto across two large greenfield mine developments, before successfully transitioning into mining corporate finance where he held Executive and Director positions at RFC Ambrian overseeing origination and management of numerous mandates across a range of corporate advisory roles. Rodger was the project director for Oz Minerals (ASX:OZL) where he made significant contributions to successfully define the value potential of the West Musgrave nickel/copper province through the delivery of a portfolio of growth studies. Most notably, he led technical, market and partnership development workstreams, successfully confirming value potential for producing an intermediate Nickel product for the battery value chain.
Rodger holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering from the University of Queensland, a Masters of Mineral Economics from Curtin University and is also a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Lindsay Dudfield - Executive Director
Lindsay Dudfield is a geologist with over 40 years of experience in multi-commodity exploration, primarily within Australia. He held senior positions with the mineral divisions of Amoco and Exxon. In 1987, he became a founding director of Dalrymple Resources NL and spent the following eight years helping acquire and explore Dalrymple’s properties, leading to several greenfield discoveries. In late 1994, Lindsay joined the board of Horizon Mining NL (Jindalee Lithium’s predecessor) and has been responsible for managing Jindalee Lithium since inception. Lindsay is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, the Geological Society of Australia and the Society of Economic Geologists. He is also a non-executive director of Jindalee spin-out companies Energy Metals (ASX:EME), Dynamic Metals (ASX:DYM) and Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY).
Wayne Zekulich - Non-executive Chair
Wayne Zekulich was appointed to the board as Chair on 1 February 2024. He holds a Bachelor of Business and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants. Zekulich is a consultant and non-executive director who has substantial experience in advising, structuring and financing transactions in the infrastructure and resources sectors. He was previously the head of Rothschild in Perth, chief financial officer of Gindalbie Metals Limited, chief development officer of Oakajee Port and Rail and a consultant to a global investment bank. Currently, he is chair of Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) and non-executive director of the Western Australian Treasury Corporation. In the not-for-profit sector, he is the past chair of the Lester Prize and is a mentor in the Kilfinan program.
Darren Wates - Non-executive Director
Darren Wates is a corporate lawyer with over 23 years of experience in equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, resources, project acquisitions/divestments and corporate governance gained through private practice and in-house roles in Western Australia. Wates is the founder and principal of Corpex Legal, a Perth-based legal practice providing corporate, commercial and resources related legal services, primarily to small and mid-cap ASX listed companies. In this role, he has provided consulting general counsel services to ASX listed company Neometals (ASX:NMT) since 2016, having previously been employed as legal counsel of Neometals. Wates holds Bachelor's degrees in Law and Commerce and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment.
Paul Brown - Non-executive Director
Paul Brown has over 23 years of experience in the mining industry, most recently with Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) where he was chief executive – lithium, and chief executive – commodities. Brown has held senior operating roles with Leighton, HWE and Fortescue (ASX:FMG) and has a strong track record in technical leadership, project/studies management, and mine planning and management. Brown is currently CEO of Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS). He holds a Master in Mine Engineering.
Brett Marsh - VP Geology and Development (US)
Brett Marsh is an AIPG certified professional geologist and a registered member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) with over 25 years of diverse mining and geological experience. He has worked for and held senior leadership roles for Kastan Mining, Luna Gold, Kiska Metals, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, Phelps Dodge, ASARCO and consulted to deliver numerous NI 43-101 technical reports. Marsh has demonstrated the ability to deliver results in culturally diverse and geographically difficult environments, such as Brazil, Peru, Chile, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Tanzania, Indonesia, Australia, and has also worked in remote areas of Alaska. He has managed all phases of the mining lifecycle including greenfield and brownfield exploration, project development (including preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility and feasibility), project construction, mine operations, and environmental. He successfully led multi-cultural teams to develop business processes and implementation plans for many mine development and operational projects.
Carly Terzanidis - Company Secretary
Carly Terzanidis has 20 years of prior experience in the financial services industry, having been employed by Euroz Hartleys, DJ Carmichael and Shaw and Partners. Terzanidis’ recent experience has been in corporate services and in the role of company secretary for resources-focused entities. Terzanidis acts as company secretary for Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY), Kalamazoo Resources (ASX:KZR) and Viridis Mining and Minerals (ASX:VMM). Terzanidis holds a Bachelor of Commerce with majors in Accounting and Corporate Administration and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Corporate Governance.
Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Reinstatement to Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Avenira Limited (‘AEV’) is expected to be lifted from the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 31 July 2024 following the release by AEV of an announcement regarding a placement.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Strategic Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology
- Avenira Limited( ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) has secured a Strategic Investment from its largest shareholder, Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology Corporation Limited (SHSE: 603077) (“Hebang”).
- The Strategic Investment comprises:
- A$4.5 million 2-tranche Placement at an issue price of A$0.006 per new share, with Tranche 2 subject to shareholder approval and any other required regulatory approvals.
- Pending shareholder approval for Tranche 2 Hebang will provide an unsecured loan of the Tranche 2 proceeds.
- Funds from the Placement will be used for progressing the Yellow Phosphate study work, Lithium Ferro Phosphate study work and for general working capital.
- As part of the investment, Hebang has the right to appoint an Executive Chairman and two directors to the Board, as well as a Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer to the management team.
Strategic Investment
- Tranche 1 Placement: Tranche 1 will raise A$1.7 million through the issue of 285,000,000 shares, at an issue price of A$0.006 per new share. These shares will be issued on or around 2 August under the Company’s existing Listing Rule 7.1 (223 million shares) and 7.1A (62 million shares) placement capacity (“Tranche 1”).
- Tranche 2 Placement: Tranche 2 will raise A$2.79 million through the issue of 465,000,000 shares at the same price as Tranche 1 (“Tranche 2”). As the issue of the Tranche 2 shares will mean Hebang has an interest in the issued capital of the Company of greater than 20%, shareholder approval pursuant to Item 7 of Section 611 of the Corporations Act (Cth) 2001 will be required for the issue of shares under Tranche 2. Tranche 2 is also subject to any other required regulatory approvals
- Unsecured loan: Hebang will also provide an unsecured loan of the Tranche 2 placement proceeds pending shareholder approval and any other required regulatory approvals for the Tranche 2 placement. The terms of the loan are:
- Principal - $2.79 million;
- Repayment – Repayment of principal and interest upon the earlier of either the completion of Tranche 2 placement or 12 months
- Interest – 12% pa capitalised and payable on repayment of principal The unsecured loan will be repaid from funds received from the Tranche 2 placement.
If the Shareholders Approval or any other regulatory approval required for Tranche 2 is not obtained by 31 October 2024, given the company’s history of raising capital to date, the directors are confident of the company’s ability to raise additional funds through a placement, rights issue, SPP, convertible note or other capital raising method previously utilized by the Company, when the unsecured loan is due for repayment, on or around September 2025.
Click here for the full ASX ReleaseThis article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Disrupting China’s Hard-rock Lithium Conversion Dominance
You can’t make lithium-ion batteries, a critical component of electric vehicles (EVs) and other devices of the new green economy, without lithium. But securing a stable, secure and politically neutral supply chain for so-called white gold is a challenge.
China currently controls 80 percent of global lithium chemical production — despite having less than 7 percent of lithium reserves. China has successfully created the infrastructure and financial incentives for an interdependent supply chain that integrates mines, processing factories and electric battery manufacturers; it controls 70 percent of cell manufacturing for the EV industry.
Hard-rock lithium conversion entails converting mined lithium spodumene ore into lithium sulfate, then battery-grade lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide.
Having access to facilities undertaking this process is just as important as having access to lithium mines. Many countries understand this and endeavour to improve their lithium supply chains. The goal is to establish facilities where geopolitical wrangling is not a concern, that are closer to home and take environmental values into account — hard-rock lithium conversion can be environmentally intense, especially in jurisdictions with looser environmental controls. Concerns range from water use to consumption of electricity in jurisdictions where fossil fuels power the electricity grid.
On top of that, many nations seek to ensure the price of lithium stays stable, as so much of the green economy is reliant on it.
The market overall is worth developing and protecting: lithium demand has tripled since 2017 and is set to grow tenfold by 2050.
The hard-rock situation
Hard-rock sources of lithium make up 60 percent of globally mined supply — that’s forecast to continue through to 2030 — while brine sources comprise the rest.
China controls 65 percent of hard-rock lithium processes, while Chile, at a distant second, takes care of 29 percent. While other countries are attempting to ramp up production, China is expected to more than triple its processing capacity in the coming years.
It’s already taken a firm hold of the raw resource market by investing heavily in the so-called Lithium Triangle made up of Argentina, Chile and Bolivia, plus it’s made forays into Afghanistan. China uses off-take contracts, which guarantees a mine or processor a certain amount of product purchased at an agreed price, which helps fund its operations and cements a long-term relationship.
It also has a strong domestic supply chain while Chinese companies have bought up many key players in the industry, including lithium mines, around the world. It’s now investing heavily in mines in Africa — the continent is home to just one percent of world lithium production, but that is predicted to rise to 12 percent in the coming years.
China consequences
There are a number of concerns regarding China’s de facto monopoly on hard-rock lithium conversion. There are risks it could exert too much control over its partners, even lead to possibly bullying over prices and market access. It would dominate any negotiations around international policies related to lithium supply chains.
Meanwhile, other players in the market do not have much in the way of bargaining power in this uneven market, making it increasingly difficult for newcomers to gain a foothold — a situation that could worsen if China’s dominance were to grow further, causing a snowball effect.
International efforts
Concerns about the international lithium-processing market are well known, and many nations are making federal-level efforts to encourage a more diverse industry and to secure their own supply chains.
In 2021, the US released the National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries, declaring it would establish a stable supply chain for battery materials by 2030. A year later, it introduced the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers tax breaks for the domestic green energy sector worth tens of billions of dollars. Lithium producers gained access to production tax credits equalling 10 percent of their operating costs.
Similarly, in 2022 Canada created a 30 percent Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit — it was set to expire in 2024 but has now been extended an additional year. The government estimates it will be worth C$65 million, offering a tax break to junior mineral exploration companies and for investors in the sector as well.
The European Union has introduced a host of acts to support lithium mining and processing, including the Critical Raw Materials Act, which lists lithium as one of 34 critical raw materials. The act urges member nations to begin mining 10 percent of the materials the EU needs, lithium included, and increase processing to 40 percent of the EU's needs by 2030. The Net-Zero Industry Act furthers these goals.
Collaborations between nations have also been underway to support new lithium opportunities. Chile has already secured tax breaks through the US Inflation Reduction Act, and the EU has tried to pen a similar arrangement.
As well, in 2023, a panel that took place in Mexico discussed the idea of creating an international organization to guide the production and exportation of lithium — the hope being such a group could encourage an environmentally responsible worldwide supply chain based on cooperation, no coercion.
Projects with promise
Currently, many countries who seek to become more self-sufficient in lithium production, in fact, have very little underway. Europe has one operational lithium mine in Portugal that produces low-grade ore while the US has Albemarle’s Silver Peak mine in Nevada.
New processing endeavours include Full Circle Lithium’s (TSXV:FCLI,OTCQB:FCLIF) lithium carbonate facility in Georgia, which just closed $1.5 million in private placement financing, and has completed a modular demonstration plant that will scale to full commercial production.
Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC,NYSE:LAC) is set to take advantage of lithium deposit in Thacker Pass in Nevada, and create battery-quality lithium carbonate in a continuous production process. The project has $650 million in backing from General Motors and is set to produce 40 kilotonnes of lithium carbonate in phase one.
With proven expertise having built spodumene mines and lithium refineries before, Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) is focused on closing the lithium conversion gap in North America. In line with this, the company is building the Bécancour Lithium Carbonate Refinery in Quebec, Canada, which aims to serve the North American and European markets with battery-grade lithium carbonate.
Led by lithium mining pioneer Iggy Tan, the company has assembled a ‘dream team’ that is moving the company toward its goal of becoming a key player in the critical minerals and battery supply chain, a statement from Lithium Universe’s website says. The Bécancour Lithium Carbonate Refinery is part of Lithium Universe’s Québec lithium processing hub strategy, which also includes a stand-alone spodumene concentrator.
In a similar model, Frontier Lithium (TSX:FL,OTCQX:LITOF) aims to mine and process a fully integrated lithium operation in Ontario, Canada. It’s a joint venture with Mitsubishi (TSE:8058) via an initial deal of acquiring 7.5 percent in the venture for C$25 million.
Lithium-rich Australia is now expanding some of its mining operations to include conversation capabilities. That includes the Kemerton plant, run by Albemarle, which is slated to produce 100,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide upon completion.
Investor takeaway
Lithium conversion facilities are becoming an attractive investment opportunity across the globe as nations vie to secure supply chains by offering incentives for projects and investors. With lithium-ion batteries a key component for a myriad of green products, this once underdeveloped industry — at least outside of China — is set to transform.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Lithium Universein order to help investors learn more about the company. Lithium Universe is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Lithium Universe and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor
Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024
Atlantic Lithium nears shovel-readiness following the completion of several major permitting milestones at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project
Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the period ended 30 June 2024.
Highlights from the Reporting Period:
Project Development:
- Completion of several key milestones in the permitting process for the advancement of the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or “the Project”) in Ghana.
- Successful completion of the second and final Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) public hearing in respect of the Project.
- Submission of draft Environment Impact Statement (“EIS”) to the EPA.
- Admission of the Company’s entire share capital by introduction and commencement of trading on the Main Market of the Ghana Stock Exchange, as agreed under the terms of the grant of the Ewoyaa Mining Lease.
- Post period-end, the Mining Lease in respect of the Project was submitted to parliament to undergo the necessary ratification process.
Exploration:
- Commencement of field work at the newly-granted Senya Beraku prospecting licence in the east of the Company’s Cape Coast Lithium Portfolio in Ghana.
- High-grade assay results reported from the Dog-Leg target, with highlights including hole GRC0177: 27m at 1.85% Li2O from 126m and hole GRC1059: 15m at 1.08% Li2O from 126m.
- Completion of sterilisation reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling at the proposed plant site, with no mineralisation reported, providing increased confidence in the proposed site location.
- Post-period end, Mineral Resource Estimate increase reported for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O, reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).
Corporate:
- Appointment of Minerals Income Investment Fund (“MIIF”) Chief Executive Officer Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng to the Company’s Board of Directors as Non-Executive Director, in line with the completion of MIIF’s US$5m subscription in the Company.
- The Company has progressed negotiations on key agreements as part of the ongoing competitive offtake partnering process for spodumene concentrate produced at Ewoyaa to secure funding expected to sufficiently cover the Company’s allocation of the development expenditure for the Project.
- Cash on hand at end of quarter was A$12.7m.
Commenting, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:
“Considerable progress has been made towards advancing the Company’s ﬂagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project towards shovel-readiness. The Project is set to be one of the leading hard rock lithium projects, expected to generate significant benefits to the local communities in which we operate in the Central Region, and to Ghana more broadly.
“Following the grant of the Mining Lease in October 2023, we received notification this month that the Mining Lease had been submitted to parliament to undergo the necessary approval process to enable the advancement of the Project towards construction and operation.
“It is expected that the Mining Lease will be ratified in the current parliamentary sitting or in the next parliamentary session, expected to commence in October. We are prepared for all eventualities and will adapt plans as events unfold.
“We continue to make strong progress through permitting hurdles, with the recent submission of the draft Environment Impact Statement and subsequent completion of the second and final EPA public hearing in respect of the Project; both representing major events on the road to production.
“In June, we were delighted to list the Company’s shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange, providing Ghanaians the opportunity to share ownership in the development of the country’s first lithium mine. We also welcomed the appointment of Edward Koranteng, the CEO of MIIF, the sovereign wealth fund of Ghana, to the Company’s Board as Non-Executive Director. This follows the completion of MIIF’s US$5m subscription in the Company early in the year.
“We are busy working to conclude several major landmark events, including the completion of the ongoing offiake partnering process, MIIF’s Project-level investment and the grant of the remaining permits as required for the advancement of the Project.
“We appreciate shareholders patience and support and look forward to providing further updates on our progress.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
New Dog-Leg Target Delivers Increase to Ewoyaa MRE
Drilling at the new Dog-Leg target increases the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O
Highlights:
- Total Mineral Resource Estimate for the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project increased to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O, reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).
- 81% of the Total Resource now in the higher confidence Measured and Indicated categories (3.7Mt at 1.37% in the Measured category, 26.1Mt at 1.24% in the Indicated category and 7.0Mt @ 1.15% Li₂O in the Inferred category).
- MRE increase follows targeted drilling programme, undertaken in 2023 and H1 2024, comprising sterilisation drilling to support the plant and haul road design and resource conversion drilling, converting Inferred resources to Indicated and Measured resources, to provide mine plan optionality; new Dog-Leg target identified through this process.
- Drilling subsequently undertaken on the Dog-Leg target, where the Company has identified a shallow-dipping, near-surface mineralised pegmatite body with true thickness up to 35m, which contributed 890,892 tonnes of the Resource increase to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O.
- Potential to grow the Resource further; step-out drilling planned at five priority deposits and one new exploration target identified for initial reverse circulation (“RC”) evaluation.
Commenting, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:
“We are pleased to report an increase in the Mineral Resource for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O, which reaffirms Ewoyaa’s status as one of the leading hard rock lithium projects.
“The increase follows the limited drilling programme completed recently, which was focused on supporting our mine planning activities rather than expanding the resource base, but through which we identified the Dog-Leg target, which has added near-surface tonnes to the Ewoyaa Resource. We are pleased to see this lucky strike at Dog- Leg contributing an additional circa 891,000 tonnes to the enlarged 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O Resource.
“While our current focus remains firmly on advancing Ewoyaa towards shovel-readiness, we recognise the significant potential across our exploration portfolio to increase the Resource further.”
Mineral Resource Estimate Upgrade
An upgraded MRE of 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O was completed for the Ewoyaa deposit and surrounding pegmatites; collectively termed the “Ewoyaa Lithium Project”.
The MRE increase follows a targeted drilling programme aimed at supporting the mine build activities at the Project. This comprised sterilisation drilling to support the plant and haul road design and resource conversion drilling, aimed at converting Inferred resources to Indicated and Measured, to provide mine plan optionality. The drilling programme resulted in the combined Measured and Indicated resource increasing to 81% of the Total Mineral Resource (to 29.8 Mt at 1.26% Li2O).
During drilling programme, the Dog-Leg target was identified, with prioritised drilling subsequently undertaken, which returned multiple broad and high-grade intersections, from which the Company has identified a shallow-dipping, near- surface mineralised pegmatite body with true thickness up to 35m. The Dog-Leg target contributed 890,892 tonnes, comprising 332,100 tonnes at 1.01% Li2O Indicated and 558,792 tonnes at 1.13% Li2O Inferred, of the increase in resources to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O.
The Mineral Resource is based on 168,015m of drilling completed at the Project to date, inclusive of infill and extensional drilling undertaken since the February 2023 MRE reported by the Company, comprising 148,865m of reverse circulation (“RC”), 12,639m of diamond core (“DD”), 5,311m of reverse circulation with diamond tail (“RCD”) and 1,200m of reverse circulation hydrology holes (“RCH”).
The MRE includes a total of 3.7Mt at 1.37% Li2O in the Measured category, 26.1Mt at 1.24% Li2O in the Indicated category and 7.0Mt at 1.15% Li2O in the Inferred category (refer Table 1). The independent MRE for Ewoyaa was completed by Ashmore Advisory Pty Ltd (“Ashmore”) of Perth, Western Australia, with results tabulated in the Statement of Mineral Resources in Table 1. The Statement of Mineral Resources is reported in line with requirements of the JORC Code (2012) and is therefore suitable for public reporting. High-level Whittle optimisation was completed and demonstrates reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
June 2024 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its activities report for the quarterly period ended 30 June 2024.
Highlights
- Completion of Drill Hole 1 with outstanding results including multiple intercepts above 600mg/L Li.
- Commencement of Drill Hole 2 at as part of the Stage 1 Drill Program at RGS.
- Successful oversubscribed capital raising of $2.4 million AUD completed.
- $2.024 million in cash and equivalents available at quarter end.
- Commencement of production at 250t Pilot Plant to produce first Lithium Carbonate in H2, 2024.
PROJECT DEVELOPMENT
During the June 2024 quarter, Pursuit Minerals Ltd (“Pursuit” or “Company”) has continued to advance through numerous engineering and geological workstreams, permitting approval processes and stakeholder engagement activities at our flagship Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project in the Salta province of Argentina.
Rio Grande Sur (RGS) Lithium Project Argentina
The Rio Grande Sur Project comprises of 5 tenements prospective for lithium on the Rio Grande Salar in the Salta province of Argentina, in addition to a Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant located in the city of Salta. The five tenements cover approximately 9,233 hectares (Table 1).
Figure 1: Rio Grande Sur Tenement Map
Figure 2: RGS Project location in the ‘Lithium Triangle’ Region
Rio Grande Sur Stage 1 Drilling Campaign.
During the quarter, Pursuit announced the completion of Drill Hole 1 / DDH-1 at the Maria Magdelena tenement with substantial high-grade lithium assays achieved (see ASX announcement dated 29 May 2024).
DDH-1 achieved a depth of 560m, with Pursuit’s on-site geologists and drilling team having been extremely encouraged by the geological units encountered across the depths of the hole.
Of particular interest, at a depth of approximately 100-130m, was a highly porous sandy unit that was encountered with Lithium brine grades substantially above expectation, based on historical drilling results. This zone has been earmarked as the potential location of a pumping well due to its heightened porosity and average grade of 620mg/L. As drilling continued to depth, DDH-1 continued to deliver exceptional grades averaging above 600mg/L and the presence of good quality, porous and permeable sands.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
